Los Angeles Dodgers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - INSIDE PITCH

ST. LOUIS -- The Los Angeles Dodgers earned the type of win that can bring a team together.

Given the team’s punishing schedule over the next month and recent injury concerns, the Dodgers need every advantage they can muster.

A 4-3 victory over St. Louis on Sunday night came with a potential price -- the departure of shortstop Hanley Ramirez in the ninth inning after he was smoked on the left hand by a 99 mph fastball from Cardinals closer Trevor Rosenthal.

With right fielder Yasiel Puig out of the lineup after getting plunked on his left hand Saturday by a changeup from Joe Kelly, Los Angeles could be without two keys to its lineup when it starts a three-game series Monday night in Pittsburgh.

This is a stretch in which the Dodgers need everyone on deck. The series in St. Louis started a 29-game run in which they will face winning teams 26 times. The only respite: a three-game series at home against the Chicago Cubs, Aug. 1-3.

“Great team win,” catcher A.J. Ellis said of salvaging the series finale at Busch Stadium. “It’s good to get some momentum going into Pittsburgh.”

It would be better if Los Angeles manager Don Mattingly could write the names of Puig and Ramirez in Monday night’s lineup, but that might not be known until sometime Monday afternoon.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 55-45

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Dodgers (LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu, 10-5, 3.44 ERA) at Pirates (RHP Edinson Volquez, 8-6, 3.65 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Clayton Kershaw gave up more than two runs in a game for the first time since a 3-2 loss to Cincinnati on May 28, but he still gave Los Angeles a quality start by going seven innings and allowing three runs. Kershaw was hurt by two bad breaking balls, a curve that Allen Craig lashed for an RBI double in the second and a slider that Peter Bourjos crushed over the wall in left-center with Matt Carpenter aboard in the sixth.

--LHP Hyun-Jin-Ryu gets his first start since the All-Star break Monday night when Los Angeles opens a three-game series in Pittsburgh. Ryu last pitched on July 13, whiffing 10 San Diego hitters in six innings of a 1-0 win. He posted a 12-2 win over the Pirates on May 31, scattering 10 hits over six innings and allowing just two runs.

--RF Yasiel Puig (sore left hand) didn’t play Sunday night after being plunked by a Joe Kelly changeup in the third inning of Saturday’s game. Puig underwent X-rays after the game Saturday, and they came back negative. It was not known if Puig would be in the lineup at Pittsburgh on Monday night.

--RHP Josh Beckett (hip) is likely to come off the disabled list Tuesday night to start in Pittsburgh. Beckett was injured during his July 6 start in Colorado, which he won 8-2, and was placed on the DL two days later. Beckett is enjoying a renaissance year, tossing a no-hitter in Philadelphia in May and compiling the NL’s third-lowest ERA to this point, 2.26.

--SS Hanley Ramirez (sore left hand) left Sunday night’s game in the ninth inning after being hit by RHP Trevor Rosenthal’s 99 mph fastball. Ramirez underwent X-rays, which were negative, but manager Don Mattingly said the team would wait until Monday to see if Ramirez would be available to play that night in Pittsburgh. Ramirez was drilled on the left shoulder in the fourth inning by a 97 mph heater from RHP Carlos Martinez.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We got some good at-bats tonight and hits when we needed them. You don’t want to have (a losing streak extended). Now we can start a new series (Monday night) in Pittsburgh off a win.” -- Manager Don Mattingly, after the Dodgers’ 4-2 win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday night.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF Yasiel Puig (sore left hand) was hurt July 19, and he didn’t play July 20. X-rays were negative, and his status for July 21 was uncertain.

--SS Hanley Ramirez (sore left hand) left the July 20 game. X-rays were negative, but manager Don Mattingly said the team would wait until July 21 to see if Ramirez would be available that day.

--RHP Josh Beckett (left hip impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 7. He received a cortisone shot July 8. He played catch July 10. He is expected to be activated for a July 22 start.

--INF Chone Figgins (strained left quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list June 14. He performed fielding and hitting drills beginning June 30. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Albuquerque on July 17.

--INF Erisbel Arruebarrena (right hip flexor strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 5. Manager Don Mattingly said July 6 that Arruebarrena was sent to the Dodgers’ complex in Glendale, Ariz., where he would rehab his injury.

--LHP Scott Elbert (Tommy John surgery in June 2013, appendectomy in January 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 8. He began a rehab assignment with rookie-level Ogden on June 18. He moved his rehab to Class A Rancho Cucamonga on June 21, then to Triple-A Albuquerque on June 30. He was shut down for a week due to sore toe in left foot in early July. He began a new rehab assignment with Rancho Cucamonga on July 11 and was transferred back to Albuquerque on July 17.

--RHP Chad Billingsley (Tommy John surgery in April 2013, partially torn flexor tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list March 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He underwent season-ending elbow surgery June 24.

--RHP Chris Withrow (torn right elbow ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list May 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 6. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 3.

--LHP Onelki Garcia (left elbow surgery in November 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 14.

ROTATION:

LHP Clayton Kershaw

RHP Zack Greinke

RHP Dan Haren

LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu

BULLPEN:

RHP Kenley Jansen (closer)

RHP Chris Perez

LHP J.P. Howell

RHP Jamey Wright

RHP Brandon League

RHP Brian Wilson

LHP Paul Maholm

LHP Paco Rodriguez

CATCHERS:

A.J. Ellis

Drew Butera

INFIELDERS:

1B Adrian Gonzalez

2B Dee Gordon

SS Hanley Ramirez

3B Juan Uribe

INF Justin Turner

INF Miguel Rojas

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Kemp

CF Andre Ethier

RF Yasiel Puig

OF Carl Crawford

OF Scott Van Slyke