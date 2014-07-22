Los Angeles Dodgers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - INSIDE PITCH

PITTSBURGH -- Matt Kemp still considers himself a center fielder. However, the man making out the Los Angeles Dodgers’ lineup card now views Kemp as a corner outfielder.

Though just 29, a series of injuries caused Kemp’s range to become limited to the point where the Dodgers feel Andre Ethier is a better option in center field.

“It is what it is,” Los Angeles manager Don Mattingly said Monday night before the Dodgers beat the Pirates 5-2 at Pittsburgh. “We feel Matt helps us more playing on one of the corners. I‘m tired of talking about it every day.”

Kemp started in right field Monday night, the first time he had played the position since 2009. Just last Friday, Kemp said he did not like playing right field because it is the one outfield spot where he does not feel comfortable.

However, Kemp changed his tune prior to the game.

“I‘m just happy to be in the lineup,” he said. “It’s just another position to play.”

Mattingly said Kemp started in right field because regular right fielder Yasiel Puig was unable to play because of a sore right hand and he preferred to keep Carl Crawford in left field rather than shift him to center field and Ethier from center field to right field.

Kemp made 44 starts in left field this season and 41 in center field.

“So much is made out of this guy moving to this positon or that guy moving to that positon,” Mattingly said. “Matt is a baseball player. He’ll make the adjustments needed to play right field.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 56-45

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Dodgers (RHP Josh Beckett, 6-5, 2.26 ERA) at Pirates (RHP Vance Worley, 2-1, 3.38 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Josh Beckett (6-5, 2.26 ERA) will be activated from the 15-day disabled list Tuesday night and start against the Pirates in Pittsburgh. Beckett has been sidelined since July 7 with a right hip impingement. He is 1-2 with a 2.16 ERA against the Pirates in three career starts.

--RF Yasiel Puig missed his second straight game with a sore right hand Monday night. He was X-rayed for the second time in three days before the game and they were again negative. Puig’s status is day-to-day. He was hit by a pitch Saturday in a game at St. Louis.

--SS Hanley Ramirez sat out with a sore right hand. He was injured Sunday night at St. Louis when hit by a pitch. X-rays taken of the hand taken Monday were negative and he is considered day-to-day.

--OF Matt Kemp started in right field, the first time he had played the position since 2009. Kemp has started 44 games in left field this season and 41 in center field. However, the Dodgers believe the 29-year-old no longer possesses the range to play center field effectively because of a string of knee injuries.

--LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu (11-5) allowed two runs and five hits to improve to 7-2 with a 2.72 ERA in 10 road starts this season. He struck out five and walked one while beating the Pirates for the third time in as many career starts. Seemingly, Ryu should have more success at home in spacious Dodger Stadium but he is 4-3 with a 4.13 ERA in nine starts there while being king of the road.

--LHP J.P. Howell retired the only batter he faced, getting Pittsburgh PH Ike Davis to ground out to end the eighth inning. Howell has not allowed a run in his last 11 games, a span of 8 1/3 innings.

--INF Chone Figgins played shortstop and went 0-for-4 on Monday night for Triple-A Albuquerque on his rehab assignment. On the disabled list since June 14 with a strained left quadriceps, Figgins has gone 3-for-11 (.273) in four games for the Isotopes.

--LHP Scott Elbert pitched one scoreless inning of relief Monday night for Triple-A Albuquerque on his rehab assignment. Elbert, who has been on the disabled list all season while recovering from Tommy John reconstructive elbow surgery and an appendectomy, has given up one run in two innings over three appearances with the Isotopes.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He mixed his curveball and slider with a fastball he was throwing to both sides of the plate. He kept them off balance.” -- Dodgers manager Don Mattingly on LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu after a win in Pittsburgh on Monday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF Yasiel Puig (sore left hand) was hurt July 19, and he didn’t play July 20-21. X-rays were negative. He is day-to-day.

--SS Hanley Ramirez (sore left hand) left the July 20 game. X-rays were negative, but he sat out July 21.

--RHP Josh Beckett (left hip impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 7. He received a cortisone shot July 8. He played catch July 10. He will be activated July 22 and start at Pittsburgh.

--INF Chone Figgins (strained left quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list June 14. He performed fielding and hitting drills beginning June 30. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Albuquerque on July 17.

--INF Erisbel Arruebarrena (right hip flexor strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 5. Manager Don Mattingly said July 6 that Arruebarrena was sent to the Dodgers’ complex in Glendale, Ariz., where he would rehab his injury.

--LHP Scott Elbert (Tommy John surgery in June 2013, appendectomy in January 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 8. He began a rehab assignment with rookie-level Ogden on June 18. He moved his rehab to Class A Rancho Cucamonga on June 21, then to Triple-A Albuquerque on June 30. He was shut down for a week due to sore toe in left foot in early July. He began a new rehab assignment with Rancho Cucamonga on July 11 and was transferred back to Albuquerque on July 17.

--RHP Chad Billingsley (Tommy John surgery in April 2013, partially torn flexor tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list March 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He underwent season-ending elbow surgery June 24.

--RHP Chris Withrow (torn right elbow ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list May 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 6. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 3.

--LHP Onelki Garcia (left elbow surgery in November 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 14.

ROTATION:

LHP Clayton Kershaw

RHP Zack Greinke

RHP Dan Haren

LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu

BULLPEN:

RHP Kenley Jansen (closer)

RHP Chris Perez

LHP J.P. Howell

RHP Jamey Wright

RHP Brandon League

RHP Brian Wilson

LHP Paul Maholm

LHP Paco Rodriguez

CATCHERS:

A.J. Ellis

Drew Butera

INFIELDERS:

1B Adrian Gonzalez

2B Dee Gordon

SS Hanley Ramirez

3B Juan Uribe

INF Justin Turner

INF Miguel Rojas

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Kemp

CF Andre Ethier

RF Yasiel Puig

OF Carl Crawford

OF Scott Van Slyke