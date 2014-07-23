Los Angeles Dodgers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - INSIDE PITCH

PITTSBURGH -- Yasiel Puig could wind up as the Los Angeles Dodgers’ center fielder.

Manager Don Mattingly said he is considering the idea once Puig returns to action. Puig missed his third straight game Tuesday night with a bruised right hand, suffered Saturday he was hit by a pitch by the St. Louis Cardinals’ Joe Kelly, as the Dodgers lost 12-7 to the Pirates at Pittsburgh.

Mattingly said the idea came to him Monday night when Matt Kemp played right field in a 5-2 victory over the Pirates.

“I just thought (Kemp) looked really comfortable,” Mattingly said. “It made me think.”

The Dodgers have been platooning Andre Ethier and Scott Van Slyke in center field, but Puig has much more range than those two players. Puig said his best position is center field and he played 10 games there last season as a rookie.

Mattingly said his biggest concern is that Puig might play out of control in center field. Puig has tended to be overly aggressive in right field at times during his time in the major leagues.

“I don’t mean it in a bad way, but I think he kind of scares the outfielders from the standpoint that he’s not going to give up,” Mattingly said. “He’s going to go catch every ball. We’ve seen it in center when he’s in right and he goes all the way into basically Van Slyke’s area. I think that communication, at this point, is still not where it should be.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 56-46

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Dodgers (RHP Dan Haren, 8-7, 4.30 ERA) at Pirates (LHP Francisco Liriano, 1-7, 4.43 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Josh Beckett was activated from the 15-day disabled list Tuesday night and started at Pittsburgh. He had been out since July 7 with an impingement in his right hip. Beckett did not factor in the decision but lasted just 3 2/3 innings and allowed four runs and six hits -- including three solo home runs -- with no walks and four strikeouts. He gave up more than two earned runs for the just the second time in his last 10 starts. It was the first time the 14-year veteran had ever pitched in Pittsburgh.

--LHP Paco Rodriguez was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque after being recalled from the same club last Friday and making a pair of one-inning scoreless relief appearances. In 12 games the Dodgers this season, he has posted a 5.40 ERA in 8 1/3 innings.

--SS Hanley Ramirez missed his second straight game because of a sore right hand but was able to take hit in the indoor batting cages. He likely won’t play again until Friday night when the Dodgers open a three-game series against the Giants at San Francisco. Ramirez was injured Sunday night when hit by a pitch from St. Louis RHP Carlos Martinez.

--RF Yasiel Puig sat out a three straight game and is considered day to day. He was injured Saturday when hit by a pitch by St. Louis RHP Joe Kelly.

--INF/OF Chone Figgins played left field on Tuesday night for Triple-A Albuquerque on his injury rehabilitation assignment and went 2-for-3 against Fresno in a Pacific Coast League Game. He is 5-for-14 (.357) in five games. Figgins has been on the disabled list since June 14 with a strained left quadriceps.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “No excuses. I just didn’t pitch well.” -- Dodgers RHP Josh Beckett, after a loss to Pittsburgh on Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF Yasiel Puig (sore left hand) was hurt July 19, and he didn’t play from July 20-22. X-rays were negative. He is day-to-day.

--SS Hanley Ramirez (sore left hand) left the July 20 game. X-rays were negative, but he sat out July 21-22.

--INF Chone Figgins (strained left quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list June 14. He performed fielding and hitting drills beginning June 30. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Albuquerque on July 17.

--INF Erisbel Arruebarrena (right hip flexor strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 5. Manager Don Mattingly said July 6 that Arruebarrena was sent to the Dodgers’ complex in Glendale, Ariz., where he would rehab his injury.

--LHP Scott Elbert (Tommy John surgery in June 2013, appendectomy in January 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 8. He began a rehab assignment with rookie-level Ogden on June 18. He moved his rehab to Class A Rancho Cucamonga on June 21, then to Triple-A Albuquerque on June 30. He was shut down for a week due to sore toe in left foot in early July. He began a new rehab assignment with Rancho Cucamonga on July 11 and was transferred back to Albuquerque on July 17.

--RHP Chad Billingsley (Tommy John surgery in April 2013, partially torn flexor tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list March 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He underwent season-ending elbow surgery June 24.

--RHP Chris Withrow (torn right elbow ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list May 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 6. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 3.

--LHP Onelki Garcia (left elbow surgery in November 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 14.

ROTATION:

LHP Clayton Kershaw

RHP Zack Greinke

RHP Josh Beckett

RHP Dan Haren

LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu

BULLPEN:

RHP Kenley Jansen (closer)

RHP Chris Perez

LHP J.P. Howell

RHP Jamey Wright

RHP Brandon League

RHP Brian Wilson

LHP Paul Maholm

CATCHERS:

A.J. Ellis

Drew Butera

INFIELDERS:

1B Adrian Gonzalez

2B Dee Gordon

SS Hanley Ramirez

3B Juan Uribe

INF Justin Turner

INF Miguel Rojas

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Kemp

CF Andre Ethier

RF Yasiel Puig

OF Carl Crawford

OF Scott Van Slyke