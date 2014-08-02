Los Angeles Dodgers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - INSIDE PITCH

LOS ANGELES -- Lost in the Los Angeles Dodgers 8-2 defeat by the Chicago Cubs was second baseman Dee Gordon reaching a career-high 50 steals Friday night.

Gordon became the first Dodger to reach 50 steals since Juan Pierre did so in 2007.

Gordon reached base in the first inning with an infield single off the leg of Cubs’ starter Kyle Hendricks. Gordon stole second and then third before scoring on a grounder by shortstop Hanley Ramirez. Gordon accomplished the feat in 62 attempts.

Gordon is tied for the fourth fastest Los Angeles Dodger to reach the plateau in 110 games, joining Eric Young and Davey Lopes. Maury Wills stole 50 in 80 games in 1965 and in 104 games in 1962. Lopes, the Dodgers’ first-base coach, reached 50 steals in 100 games in 1976.

Gordon is having his best season as a Dodger, earning a berth to his first All-Star game last month.

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 62-48

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Cubs (LHP Tsuyoshi Wada, 1-1, 3.38 ERA) at Dodgers (LHP Hyun-in Ryu, 12-5, 3.44 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Dan Haren lasted just 4 1/3 innings and was charged with seven runs (six earned) on eight hits in Friday night’s 8-2 loss to the Cubs. Haren struck out three and walked two, throwing 93 pitches (63 strikes). Haren has lost his last five starts. He starting spot in the rotation is in serious jeopardy.

--3B Juan Uribe got the night off. Justin Turner started in his place.

--OF Yasiel Puig showed again why he is one of the most exciting players in major league baseball. Puig scored in the sixth inning when the Cubs were attempting to complete a double play, rounding third base without breaking stride. The throw to catcher Welington Castillo beat Puig to the plate, but the Cuban player slid wide of the tag. Puig also was able to avoid a second try by Castillo, but managed to touch the plate before he could be tagged out. The Cubs requested a review, but the call stood. Unfortunately for the Dodgers, Puig left the contest before the seventh inning with mild right hamstring soreness.

--1B Adrian Gonzalez left the game in the bottom of the second with a right knee contusion caused by a slide at home plate. Gonzalez is listed as day-to-day.

--LHP Paul Maholm hurt his knee on a play at first in the seventh inning of Friday night’s loss to the Chicago Cubs. Maholm is scheduled to have an MRI on Saturday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We made way too many mistakes tonight. You know you can’t win like that.” -- Dodgers manager Don Mattingly after a loss to the Chicago Cubs on Friday.

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--INF Chone Figgins (strained left quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list June 14. He performed fielding and hitting drills beginning June 30. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Albuquerque on July 17.

--INF Erisbel Arruebarrena (right hip flexor strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 5. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on July 23. He transferred his rehab to Triple-A Albuquerque on July 25, then to Class A Rancho Cucamonga on July 27.

--RHP Chad Billingsley (Tommy John surgery in April 2013, partially torn flexor tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list March 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He underwent season-ending elbow surgery June 24.

--RHP Chris Withrow (torn right elbow ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list May 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 6. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 3.

--LHP Onelki Garcia (left elbow surgery in November 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 14.

ROTATION:

LHP Clayton Kershaw

RHP Zack Greinke

RHP Josh Beckett

RHP Dan Haren

LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu

BULLPEN:

RHP Kenley Jansen (closer)

RHP Chris Perez

LHP J.P. Howell

RHP Jamey Wright

RHP Brandon League

RHP Brian Wilson

LHP Paul Maholm

CATCHERS:

A.J. Ellis

Drew Butera

INFIELDERS:

1B Adrian Gonzalez

2B Dee Gordon

SS Hanley Ramirez

3B Juan Uribe

INF Justin Turner

INF Miguel Rojas

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Carl Crawford

CF Yasiel Puig

RF Matt Kemp

OF Andre Ethier

OF Scott Van Slyke