Los Angeles Dodgers - TeamReport

LOS ANGELES -- Versatility is one of the strengths of Justin Turner.

The Los Angeles Dodgers reserve started at second on Sunday to give Dee Gordon off. This came one day after Turner spelled Adrian Gonzalez, who got the day off Saturday, at first. And Turner has frequently subbed for third baseman Juan Uribe and shortstop Hanley Ramirez when needed.

He not only has played all four infield positions, Turner has played them well.

Turner, who batted leadoff Sunday, went 2-for-3 with two runs in a 7-3 setback to the Chicago Cubs. He is now batting .310 with three home runs and 23 RBIs in 184 at-bats.

The only thing Turner didn’t do well Sunday was run the bases. A double by Turner and singles by right fielder Yasiel Puig and first baseman Adrian Gonzalez opened the bottom of the first inning. Gonzalez settled for a base hit despite lining a shot off the wall in right because Turner didn’t pick up the drive and had to hold at third.

Ramirez grounded into a double play, allowing Turner to score, but that was the only run Los Angeles managed in the inning.

--RHP Josh Beckett hasn’t pitched well since coming off the disabled list in late July. Beckett got two no-decisions in his previous starts before being beaten by the Chicago Cubs on Sunday. Beckett (6-6) allowed three runs on six hits with six strikeouts and three walks in four-plus innings. He threw 94 pitches (53 strikes). Beckett hadn’t faced the Cubs since August 2005, but lost his fifth consecutive start to them. “Since he’s come off the (disabled list), he hasn’t been OK,” Dodgers manager Don Mattingly said.Beckett went on the DL on July 8 with a sore left hip before being activated July 22. He’s dropped two of his three starts since then and hasn’t managed to pitch more 4 1/3 innings.

--OF Andre Ethier started in left field instead of Carl Crawford. Ethier, who has been serving as a reserve, was batting .333 in 15 at-bats against Cubs RHP Edwin Jackson. However, Ethier fanned in his two at-bats against Jackson before being replaced by Crawford. Ethier has struck out in six straight at-bats.

--C A.J. Ellis didn’t start for the second game in a row. Ellis has been ailing since taking a foul ball off his leg in Friday’s contest. Manager Don Mattingly said Ellis was available, if needed.

--2B Dee Gordon got the day off. Super-sub Justin Turner started in his place.

--OF Matt Kemp homered again in the Dodgers’ 7-3 loss to the Cubs on Sunday. Kemp has hit five home runs in the past six games. He has 13 on the season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Since he’s come off the (disabled list), he hasn’t been OK.” -- Dodgers manager Don Mattingly, of RHP Josh Beckett, who has dropped two of his three starts since being activated July 22.

--C A.J. Ellis (leg injury) didn’t start for the second game in a row Aug. 3, but he was available if needed. He has been ailing since taking a foul ball off his leg Aug. 1.

--LHP Paul Maholm (torn ACL in right knee) was placed on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 2. Maholm suffered the injury Aug. 1 Cubs.

--INF Chone Figgins (strained left quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list June 14. He performed fielding and hitting drills beginning June 30. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Albuquerque on July 17.

--INF Erisbel Arruebarrena (right hip flexor strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 5. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on July 23. He transferred his rehab to Triple-A Albuquerque on July 25, then to Class A Rancho Cucamonga on July 27.

--RHP Chad Billingsley (Tommy John surgery in April 2013, partially torn flexor tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list March 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He underwent season-ending elbow surgery June 24.

--RHP Chris Withrow (torn right elbow ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list May 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 6. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 3.

--LHP Onelki Garcia (left elbow surgery in November 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 14.

