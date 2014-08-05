Los Angeles Dodgers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - INSIDE PITCH

LOS ANGELES -- Clear issues are developing at the back end of the Los Angeles Dodgers’ rotation.

Dan Haren and Josh Beckett have a combined 8.33 ERA since the All-Star break, and the Dodgers lost five of their past six starts.

The team made a move Monday that could provide a fallback option. Right-hander Carlos Frias was promoted from Triple-A Albuquerque. Frias, 24, took the roster spot of reliever Chris Perez, who went to the DL, and he will be available to pitch in long relief.

Frias’ real value is as a ready replacement should Beckett or Haren be bumped from the rotation. Dodgers manager Don Mattingly said that only would happen for physical reasons, not a performance-related change.

“He’s going to be in our bullpen,” Mattingly said. “He’s built up to start. He’s been starting all year long. If something went wrong like an injury or somebody couldn’t make a start, assuming he hasn’t been used for three innings the day before or two innings the day before that, he would be a guy who could possibly do that.”

Beckett struggled with a hip problem for weeks and went on the DL in July as a result. He received a cortisone injection at the time and has not pitched well since returning.

Haren has no apparent physical problems, but he has a 6.52 ERA since the end of May.

Frias was 8-4 with a 5.01 ERA in 16 appearances (15 starts) at Triple-A Albuquerque this season. He made his major league debut with two scoreless relief innings Monday in the Dodgers’ 5-0 loss to the Los Angeles Angels.

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 67-44

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Angels (LHP Hector Santiago, 3-7, 3.76 ERA) at Dodgers (LHP Clayton Kershaw, 13-2, 1.71 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Chris Perez was placed on the 15-day disabled list due to bone spurs in his right ankle. Perez said he had surgery on his left ankle for a similar problem in 2009 but he expects to return after letting the ankle “settle down.”

--INF Chone Figgins (strained left quadriceps) is scheduled to complete his rehab assignment with Triple-A Albuquerque on Tuesday. The Dodgers will have a decision to make about what to do with Figgins. They are not likely to activate him and add him to their roster at this time.

--LHP Paul Maholm, who tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee Friday, is scheduled to meet with Dr. Neal ElAttrache on Tuesday. The injury likely will require surgery, and Maholm is not expected to pitch again this season. He was transferred from the 15-day disabled list to the 60-day DL on Monday.

--RF Matt Kemp was selected the National League’s player of the week before Monday night’s game. Kemp hit five home runs and drove in nine runs while batting .409 (9-for-22) in a six-game span. Against the Angels on Monday, Kemp struck out three times and walked once, finishing 0-for-3.

--CF Yasiel Puig entered Monday night’s game leading the National League with a .447 average, a .533 on-base percentage and an .816 slugging percentage since the All-Star break. Puig went 0-for-4 and struck out once against the Los Angeles Angels.

--C A.J. Ellis returned to the starting lineup for the first time in three games Monday night. Ellis’ right knee became inflamed Friday night after foul balls hit it twice. Ellis went 0-for-2 with a walk Monday in a 5-0 loss to the Los Angeles Angels.

--RHP Zack Greinke took his third loss in his past four decisions Monday night against the Los Angeles Angels. Greinke allowed five runs (three earned) on six hits and two wild pitches while striking out five in seven innings.

--RHP Carlos Frias made his major league debut Monday night after his contract was purchased from Triple-A Albuquerque. Frias allowed a single to the first hitter he faced, Angels 1B Albert Pujols, but retired the next six batters in his two innings of relief and finished with two strikeouts. Frias, a 24-year-old from the Dominican Republic, went 8-4 with a 5.01 ERA in 16 appearances (15 starts) for Albuquerque. He will pitch out of the bullpen unless one of the regular starters gets hurt, Dodgers manager Don Mattingly said.

--LHP Clayton Kershaw seeks to extend his season-long dominance Tuesday night against the Angels. Kershaw, named the National League’s pitcher of the month for the second consecutive month, is unbeaten in 11 starts since June 2. During that stretch, Kershaw is 10-0 record with a 0.94 ERA. The two-time winner of the NL Cy Young Award enters Tuesday night’s game leading the major leagues with a 1.71 ERA and five complete games, and he shares the lead with 13 victories.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We see a lot of teams try to jump on him early. Not too many people have been successful with it.” -- Manager Don Mattingly, after the Los Angeles Angels scored four times in the first inning against Dodgers RHP Zack Greinke on Monday. The Angels went on to post a 5-0 win.

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C A.J. Ellis (sore right knee) didn’t start for the second game in a row Aug. 3. He was back in the starting lineup Aug. 4.

--RHP Chris Perez (bone spurs in right ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 4. He doesn’t expect to need surgery

--LHP Paul Maholm (torn ACL in right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 4. He likely will need season-ending surgery.

--INF Chone Figgins (strained left quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list June 14. He performed fielding and hitting drills beginning June 30. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Albuquerque on July 17.

--INF Erisbel Arruebarrena (right hip flexor strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 5. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on July 23. He transferred his rehab to Triple-A Albuquerque on July 25, then to Class A Rancho Cucamonga on July 27.

--RHP Chad Billingsley (Tommy John surgery in April 2013, partially torn flexor tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list March 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He underwent season-ending elbow surgery June 24.

--RHP Chris Withrow (torn right elbow ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list May 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 6. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 3.

--LHP Onelki Garcia (left elbow surgery in November 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 14.

ROTATION:

LHP Clayton Kershaw

RHP Zack Greinke

RHP Josh Beckett

RHP Dan Haren

LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu

BULLPEN:

RHP Kenley Jansen (closer)

LHP J.P. Howell

RHP Brian Wilson

RHP Jamey Wright

RHP Brandon League

LHP Paco Rodriguez

RHP Carlos Frias

CATCHERS:

A.J. Ellis

Drew Butera

INFIELDERS:

1B Adrian Gonzalez

2B Dee Gordon

SS Hanley Ramirez

3B Juan Uribe

INF Justin Turner

INF Miguel Rojas

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Carl Crawford

CF Yasiel Puig

RF Matt Kemp

OF Andre Ethier

OF Scott Van Slyke