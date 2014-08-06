Los Angeles Dodgers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - INSIDE PITCH

LOS ANGELES -- Whether general manager Ned Colletti was unable or simply unwilling to address the Los Angeles Dodgers’ need for pitching depth -- both in the bullpen and in the rotation -- at the non-waiver trade deadline is a matter of perspective.

That the Dodgers’ need for pitching only became greater in the days since the deadline can’t be debated.

For the third time in the past four days, the Dodgers put a pitcher on the disabled list.

Left-hander Paul Maholm went on the DL on Saturday due to a torn anterior cruciate ligament that will likely end his season.

Right-hander Chris Perez went on the DL on Monday because of bone spurs in his right ankle.

Left-hander Paco Rodriguez joined them Tuesday due to a strained teres major muscle in his left shoulder.

Right-hander Pedro Baez was promoted from Triple-A Albuquerque to replace Rodriguez in the bullpen, joining another rookie, right-hander Carlos Frias, who was promoted Monday.

“We’re testing our depth a little bit with the young guys,” manager Don Mattingly said, “but this is an opportunity for them to step up and show something.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 64-50

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Dodgers (RHP Dan Haren, 8-9, 4.76 ERA) at Angels (RHP Matt Shoemaker, 9-3, 4.09 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Paco Rodriguez was placed on the 15-day disabled list Tuesday due to a strained teres major muscle in his left shoulder. He will not begin a throwing program for at least a few days but is hopeful of returning in early September. Rodriguez, who was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque on Friday, has a 4.35 ERA through 13 games with the Dodgers overall this season.

--RHP Pedro Baez was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque on Tuesday. Baez, 26, went 2-1 with 12 saves and a 3.86 ERA in a combined 40 games for Triple-A Albuquerque and Double-A Chattanooga this season. Baez made his major league debut May 5, and he allowed two runs in two outings for the Dodgers earlier this season.

--LHP Clayton Kershaw was denied his 14th victory of the season Tuesday night. After allowing three runs on seven hits to the Angels in his first three innings, Kershaw did not concede a hit or a run in his final four innings before finishing with two walks, seven strikeouts and 10 groundouts. Kershaw did not factor in the decision, which means that his 10-game winning streak remains intact.

--3B Juan Uribe hit his first home run in a month and scored the winning run on an error in the bottom of the ninth inning Tuesday night. Uribe’s three-run homer in the second inning, his eighth of the season, was his first since July 8 against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. He finished 2-for-4 with one strikeout.

--RHP Dan Haren looks to end his personal five-game losing streak Wednesday night against the Angels in Anaheim. Haren, who pitched for the Angels from 2010 to 2012, not only lost his last five appearances, he also allowed 26 earned runs and 36 hits in the 23 1/3 innings during those outings (10.03 ERA). Haren has not won since June 30, when he combined with RHPs Brian Wilson and Kenley Jansen in permitting just one hit to the Cleveland Indians in a 1-0 decision at Dodger Stadium.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s a matter of putting a good quality swing on the ball. You can see what happens when, sometimes, you just put the ball in play.” -- PH Andre Ethier, whose grounder to third in the bottom of the ninth inning resulted in a game-ending error Tuesday. The Dodgers emerged with a 5-4 win over the Los Angeles Angels.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Paco Rodriguez (strained teres major muscle left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 5. He hopes to return in early September.

--RHP Chris Perez (bone spurs in right ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 4. He doesn’t expect to need surgery.

--LHP Paul Maholm (torn ACL in right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 4. He likely will need season-ending surgery.

--INF Chone Figgins (strained left quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list June 14. He performed fielding and hitting drills beginning June 30. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Albuquerque on July 17.

--INF Erisbel Arruebarrena (right hip flexor strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 5. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on July 23. He transferred his rehab to Triple-A Albuquerque on July 25, then to Class A Rancho Cucamonga on July 27.

--RHP Chad Billingsley (Tommy John surgery in April 2013, partially torn flexor tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list March 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He underwent season-ending elbow surgery June 24.

--RHP Chris Withrow (torn right elbow ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list May 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 6. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 3.

--LHP Onelki Garcia (left elbow surgery in November 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 14.

ROTATION:

LHP Clayton Kershaw

RHP Zack Greinke

RHP Josh Beckett

RHP Dan Haren

LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu

BULLPEN:

RHP Kenley Jansen (closer)

LHP J.P. Howell

RHP Brian Wilson

RHP Jamey Wright

RHP Brandon League

RHP Carlos Frias

RHP Pedro Baez

CATCHERS:

A.J. Ellis

Drew Butera

INFIELDERS:

1B Adrian Gonzalez

2B Dee Gordon

SS Hanley Ramirez

3B Juan Uribe

INF Justin Turner

INF Miguel Rojas

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Carl Crawford

CF Yasiel Puig

RF Matt Kemp

OF Andre Ethier

OF Scott Van Slyke