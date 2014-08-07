Los Angeles Dodgers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - INSIDE PITCH

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- With a salary of $15.5 million this season, Andre Ethier just might be the highest-paid, left-handed-hitting reserve in major league history, so he is not complaining.

However, with the designated hitter in play, Dodgers manager Don Mattingly had the opportunity to get an extra bat in the lineup Wednesday against the Los Angeles Angels. Ethier got just his second start since July 22, as the Dodgers are overloaded with outfielders.

Ethier was the club’s hero of sorts when his pinch-hit chopper to third base resulted in the winning run scoring in the bottom of the ninth Tuesday against the Angels. However, the play was ruled an error, so Ethier was not credited with a hit or an RBI.

In fact, before his second-inning double Wednesday, he was hitless since July 22, but Ethier was credited by Mattingly for not complaining or disrupting clubhouse harmony. Ethier finished 2-for-4 with an RBI double in the Dodgers’ 2-1 win over the Angels.

“It’s not the ideal situation, not where you want to be, but it’s the way it is now and what we need now,” Ethier said. “We’re a first-place team right now. I don’t think anyone in here can be griping. We have a chance to do something special this year. All of that personal stuff goes away.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 65-50

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Dodgers (LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu, 12-5, 3.39 ERA) at Angels (LHP C.J. Wilson, 8-7, 4.74 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--INF Chone Figgins was activated from the disabled list and then designated for assignment Wednesday. The Dodgers have 10 days to either trade, release or place Figgins on waivers. Figgins hit .217/.373/.267 with one RBI in 38 games for the Dodgers before straining his left quadriceps in mid-June.

--OF Matt Kemp hit a home run Wednesday against the Angels, No. 171 of his career, tying Pedro Guerrero for fifth in Los Angeles Dodgers history. Ahead of him are Eric Karros (270), Ron Cey (228), Steve Garvey (211) and Mike Piazza (177). Kemp went 1-for-4 while serving as the Dodgers’ designated hitter.

--RHP Dan Haren retired the first 16 Angels hitters of the game and completed 7 1/3 innings to get his first victory since June 30. Haren gave up one run on three hits and didn’t walk a batter. “It’s one game, I‘m going to enjoy it tonight, but I need to build on it,” Haren said. “The front end of the rotation has been amazing. But me and Josh (Beckett), we’ve got to be better. We’ve talked and we want to be better. We’ve tried everything. It’s not from a lack of work.”

--LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu, who will start Thursday against the Angels, is 3-0 with a 2.42 ERA in his past four starts. In his only career game against the Angels, Ryu threw a two-hit shutout while striking out seven and walking none on May 28, 2013, at Dodger Stadium.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I’ve just been trying to have a perfect inning.” -- RHP Dan Haren, when asked if thoughts of a perfect game entered his mind after he retired the first 16 Angels hitters Wednesday. Haren went on to allow one run in 7 1/3 innings in the Dodgers’ 2-1 win.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Paco Rodriguez (strained teres major muscle left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 5. He hopes to return in early September.

--RHP Chris Perez (bone spurs in right ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 4. He doesn’t expect to need surgery.

--LHP Paul Maholm (torn ACL in right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 4. He likely will need season-ending surgery.

--INF Erisbel Arruebarrena (right hip flexor strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 5. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on July 23. He transferred his rehab to Triple-A Albuquerque on July 25, then to Class A Rancho Cucamonga on July 27.

--RHP Chad Billingsley (Tommy John surgery in April 2013, partially torn flexor tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list March 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He underwent season-ending elbow surgery June 24.

--RHP Chris Withrow (torn right elbow ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list May 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 6. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 3.

--LHP Onelki Garcia (left elbow surgery in November 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 14.

ROTATION:

LHP Clayton Kershaw

RHP Zack Greinke

RHP Josh Beckett

RHP Dan Haren

LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu

BULLPEN:

RHP Kenley Jansen (closer)

LHP J.P. Howell

RHP Brian Wilson

RHP Jamey Wright

RHP Brandon League

RHP Carlos Frias

RHP Pedro Baez

CATCHERS:

A.J. Ellis

Drew Butera

INFIELDERS:

1B Adrian Gonzalez

2B Dee Gordon

SS Hanley Ramirez

3B Juan Uribe

INF Justin Turner

INF Miguel Rojas

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Carl Crawford

CF Yasiel Puig

RF Matt Kemp

OF Andre Ethier

OF Scott Van Slyke