Los Angeles Dodgers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - INSIDE PITCH

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- The Los Angeles Dodgers fortified the back end of their starting rotation Thursday by acquiring starting pitcher Roberto Hernandez from the Phillies.

The Dodgers will send two players to be named later and cash consideration for Hernandez, 33, who was 6-8 with a 3.87 ERA in 23 games (20 starts) for Philadelphia.

“Roberto provides us with another big league starting pitcher, who has pitched well this year, particularly the last seven starts,” Dodgers general manager Ned Colletti said. “He has postseason experience and helps fortify the rotation down the stretch.”

Colletti added: “There’s another pitcher out there we’re trying to get.”

Hernandez, who will be a free agent at the end of the season, will replace Josh Beckett in the rotation. Beckett is expected to be placed on the disabled list with a left hip impingement and could miss the rest of the season.

Hernandez’s best season came with the Cleveland Indians in 2007, when he went 19-8 with a 3.06 ERA. He was known then as Fausto Carmona, an assumed name that resulted in a suspension that cost him most of the 2012 season for falsifying his identity. It also was revealed that he was actually three years older than he said he was.

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 66-50

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Dodgers (RHP Roberto Hernandez, 6-8, 3.87 ERA) at Brewers (RHP Kyle Lohse 11-6, 3.40 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Kenley Jansen has allowed one run in his last 17 appearances (17 1/3 innings), striking out 24 and walking two. On Wednesday, the Angels had the potential tying run on second base in the ninth with no outs and Mike Trout, Albert Pujols and Josh Hamilton due up. Jansen struck out Trout, got Pujols to pop out and struck out Hamilton to end the game.

--RHP Josh Beckett is expected to be placed on the disabled list Friday because of a left hip impingement. Beckett has allowed seven runs over 8 1/3 innings in his last two starts, failing to last five innings in either.

--LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu threw seven scoreless innings, allowing just two hits and one walk in a 7-0 win over the Angels on Thursday. Ryu, who threw a two-hit shutout last season in his only other career appearance against the Angels, didn’t allow a hit until 3B David Freese’s one-out double in the fifth. “He did a nice job of changing speeds, using both sides of the plate and was able to keep them off-balance enough and use all his pitches,” Dodgers manager Don Mattingly said. “He’s a handful for anybody.”

--RHP Roberto Hernandez will start Friday against the Milwaukee Brewers. Hernandez was acquired Thursday from the Philadelphia Phillies for two players to be named later and cash considerations. He was 6-8 with a 3.87 ERA in 23 games (20 starts) for Philadelphia. He is 1-0 with a 2.57 ERA in three career games (two starts) vs. Milwaukee.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He did a nice job of changing speeds, using both sides of the plate and was able to keep them off-balance enough and use all his pitches. He’s a handful for anybody.” -- Dodgers manager Don Mattingly on LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu after a 7-0 win over the Angels on Thursday.

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Josh Becket (left hip impingement) is expected to be placed on the disabled list Aug. 8. It is possible he could miss the rest of the season depending on the results of an MRI.

--LHP Paco Rodriguez (strained teres major muscle left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 5. He hopes to return in early September.

--RHP Chris Perez (bone spurs in right ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 4. He doesn’t expect to need surgery.

--LHP Paul Maholm (torn ACL in right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 4. He likely will need season-ending surgery.

--INF Erisbel Arruebarrena (right hip flexor strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 5. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on July 23. He transferred his rehab to Triple-A Albuquerque on July 25, then to Class A Rancho Cucamonga on July 27.

--RHP Chad Billingsley (Tommy John surgery in April 2013, partially torn flexor tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list March 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He underwent season-ending elbow surgery June 24.

--RHP Chris Withrow (torn right elbow ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list May 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 6. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 3.

--LHP Onelki Garcia (left elbow surgery in November 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 14.

ROTATION:

LHP Clayton Kershaw

RHP Zack Greinke

RHP Josh Beckett

RHP Dan Haren

LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu

RHP Roberto Hernandez

BULLPEN:

RHP Kenley Jansen (closer)

LHP J.P. Howell

RHP Brian Wilson

RHP Jamey Wright

RHP Brandon League

RHP Carlos Frias

RHP Pedro Baez

CATCHERS:

A.J. Ellis

Drew Butera

INFIELDERS:

1B Adrian Gonzalez

2B Dee Gordon

SS Hanley Ramirez

3B Juan Uribe

INF Justin Turner

INF Miguel Rojas

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Carl Crawford

CF Yasiel Puig

RF Matt Kemp

OF Andre Ethier

OF Scott Van Slyke