Los Angeles Dodgers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - INSIDE PITCH

MILWAUKEE -- As expected, the Dodgers placed right-hander Josh Beckett on the disabled list Friday with a left hip impingement and a strained groin.

Beckett made 20 starts this season covering 115 2/3 innings, and went 6-6 with a 2.88 ERA and 1.17 WHIP. He’ll be shut down completely for the next two weeks but manager Don Mattingly is hopeful Beckett will return this season.

“I think at this point we have talked about 10 days, two weeks of rest and then starting the progression,” Mattingly said. “I anticipate that he will be able to pitch again.”

The injury is the latest knock on the Dodgers rotation, which is dominant up top with left-hander Clayton Kershaw and right-hander Zack Greinke. But right-hander Dan Haren has struggled for some time and lefty Paul Maholm tore his ACL this week, leaving Los Angeles in a tight spot as it tries to hold off the Giants in the NL West.

To address their need, the Dodgers acquired right-hander Roberto Hernandez from the Phillies.

Hernandez started Saturday at Milwaukee in place of Beckett and did not receive a decision after allowing two runs on three hits over six innings of work.

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 66-51

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Dodgers (RHP Zack Greinke, 12-7, 2.71 ERA) at Brewers (RHP Mike Fiers, 0-1, 2.57 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Josh Beckett was placed on the 15-day disabled list Friday with a left hip impingement and a strained groin. Beckett had been struggling with the hip at times this season and was evaluated Wednesday by the team’s medical staff, which made its diagnosis. Beckett will be kept out of all baseball activities for at least two weeks, manager Don Mattingly said. The move is retroactive to Aug. 4.

--SS Hanley Ramirez left the game after drawing a first-inning walk with tightness on his right side and will undergo an MRI Saturday in Milwaukee. Ramirez is listed as day-to-day.

--RHP Roberto Hernandez was added to the 25-man roster Friday, a day after he was acquired from the Philadelphia Phillies for two players to be named later. Hernandez started Friday and held the Brewers to two runs on three hits with five strikeouts in six innings of work. The start came in place of RHP Josh Beckett, who was placed on the 15-day disabled list.

--1B Adrian Gonzalez had three hits, including a solo home run, and drew a walk Friday at Milwaukee. He also drove in two runs and leads the Dodgers with 76 RBIs this season. Since July 21, Gonzalez is batting .350 with two homers and 15 RBIs.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Defensively, we kind of let our pitching down. Our defense in general let it down.” -- Dodgers manager Don Mattingly, after Friday’s 9-3 loss to the Brewers.

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Josh Beckett (left hip impingement and a strained groin) was placed on the disabled list Aug. 8, retroactive to Aug. 4. He will be held out of all baseball-related activities for at least two weeks, according to manager Don Mattingly.

--SS Hanley Ramirez (tightness on right side) left the Aug. 8 game and will undergo an MRI Aug. 9. Ramirez is listed as day-to-day.

--LHP Paco Rodriguez (strained teres major muscle left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 5. He hopes to return in early September.

--RHP Chris Perez (bone spurs in right ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 4. He doesn’t expect to need surgery.

--LHP Paul Maholm (torn ACL in right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 4. He likely will need season-ending surgery.

--INF Erisbel Arruebarrena (right hip flexor strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 5. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on July 23. He transferred his rehab to Triple-A Albuquerque on July 25, then to Class A Rancho Cucamonga on July 27.

--RHP Chad Billingsley (Tommy John surgery in April 2013, partially torn flexor tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list March 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He underwent season-ending elbow surgery June 24.

--RHP Chris Withrow (torn right elbow ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list May 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 6. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 3.

--LHP Onelki Garcia (left elbow surgery in November 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 14.

ROTATION:

LHP Clayton Kershaw

RHP Zack Greinke

RHP Dan Haren

LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu

RHP Roberto Hernandez

BULLPEN:

RHP Kenley Jansen (closer)

LHP J.P. Howell

RHP Brian Wilson

RHP Jamey Wright

RHP Brandon League

RHP Carlos Frias

RHP Pedro Baez

CATCHERS:

A.J. Ellis

Drew Butera

INFIELDERS:

1B Adrian Gonzalez

2B Dee Gordon

SS Hanley Ramirez

3B Juan Uribe

INF Justin Turner

INF Miguel Rojas

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Carl Crawford

CF Yasiel Puig

RF Matt Kemp

OF Andre Ethier

OF Scott Van Slyke