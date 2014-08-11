Los Angeles Dodgers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - INSIDE PITCH

MILWAUKEE -- The Los Angeles Dodgers aren’t taking any chances with shortstop Hanley Ramirez.

An MRI exam performed Saturday revealed a strained right oblique, prompting the Dodgers to place Ramirez on the 15-day disabled list Sunday.

Ramirez said he felt tightness in his right side during batting practice Friday but attempted to play through the pain. He aggravated the injury during a first-inning at-bat and gave way to a pinch runner after drawing a walk.

“We’re probably being a little cautious,” manager Don Mattingly said. “He could be ready in 10 games, but we don’t want to bring him back in seven and then have something worse happen and maybe lose him the rest of the year. We want to assure ourselves he’ll be available down the stretch”

Infielder Darwin Barney was called up to replace Ramirez. Barney, acquired July 28 from the Chicago Cubs, has only played 17 of his 542 career games at shortstop. However, he played the position regularly in high school and college and will see time there with the Dodgers while Ramirez is on the mend.

“He’s a guy we know is a Gold Glove caliber second baseman but he grew up playing short,” Mattingly said. “Third is probably his least-comfortable position, so we’ll probably see him at short and second and we’ll see how that mix works.”

Justin Turner and Miguel Rojas, who had three hits Sunday, also will see action at short.

The Dodgers will make another roster move before their game Monday. Los Angeles acquired right-hander Kevin Correia from the Minnesota Twins late Saturday night, and he will be added to the roster to start the series opener in Atlanta against the Braves.

Correia will work primarily out of the bullpen, but he will make a spot start Monday as Mattingly looks to give his rotation an extra day of rest during a stretch of 20 games in 20 days.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 67-52

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Dodgers (RHP Kevin Correia, 5-13, 4.94 ERA) at Braves (RHP Julio Teheran, 10-8, 2.92 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--SS Hanley Ramirez was placed on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 9 with a strained right oblique. Ramirez first noticed the injury Friday during batting practice and aggravated it during his first-inning at-bat and left the game after drawing a walk.

--INF Darwin Barney was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque on Sunday. Barney was 9-for-35 (.257) with Albuquerque after he was acquired from the Chicago Cubs on July 28. Manager Don Mattingly said he would use Barney as a backup for Dee Gordon at second base and also occasionally at shortstop while Hanley Ramirez is on the disabled list.

--RHP Kevin Correia was acquired late Saturday night from Minnesota in exchange for a player to be named or cash considerations, the Dodgers announced Sunday. Correia went 5-13 with a 4.94 ERA in 23 starts this season for the Twins. Manager Don Mattingly said that Correia will make a spot start Monday, giving the regular starters an extra day off in the midst of a stretch of 20 games in 20 days. After Monday, Correia largely will be a reliever.

--LHP Clayton Kershaw extended his winning streak to 11 games Sunday by holding the Brewers to a run on six hits and two walks while striking out six over eight innings. Since beginning his winning streak on June 2, Kershaw has allowed 13 earned runs in 101 innings, good for a 1.16 ERA.

--LHP Colt Hynes was designated for assignment by the Dodgers to clear a spot on the 40-man roster for newly acquired RHP Kevin Correia. Hynes was 1-3 with two saves and a 4.08 ERA in 42 relief appearances for Triple-A Albuquerque this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was a good one for us to bounce back, and hopefully it gets us going in the right direction again.” -- Manager Don Mattingly, after LHP Clayton Kershaw led the Dodgers to a 5-1 win over the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Hanley Ramirez (strained right oblique) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 9. He might be able to return as soon as he is eligible.

--RHP Josh Beckett (left hip impingement and a strained groin) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 4. He will be held out of all baseball-related activities until at least Aug. 22.

--LHP Paco Rodriguez (strained teres major muscle left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 5. He hopes to return in early September.

--RHP Chris Perez (bone spurs in right ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 4. He doesn’t expect to need surgery.

--LHP Paul Maholm (torn ACL in right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 4. He likely will need season-ending surgery.

--INF Erisbel Arruebarrena (right hip flexor strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 5. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on July 23. He transferred his rehab to Triple-A Albuquerque on July 25, then to Class A Rancho Cucamonga on July 27.

--RHP Chad Billingsley (Tommy John surgery in April 2013, partially torn flexor tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list March 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He underwent season-ending elbow surgery June 24.

--RHP Chris Withrow (torn right elbow ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list May 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 6. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 3.

--LHP Onelki Garcia (left elbow surgery in November 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 14.

ROTATION:

LHP Clayton Kershaw

RHP Zack Greinke

RHP Dan Haren

LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu

RHP Roberto Hernandez

BULLPEN:

RHP Kenley Jansen (closer)

LHP J.P. Howell

RHP Brian Wilson

RHP Jamey Wright

RHP Brandon League

RHP Carlos Frias

RHP Pedro Baez

CATCHERS:

A.J. Ellis

Drew Butera

INFIELDERS:

1B Adrian Gonzalez

2B Dee Gordon

SS Miguel Rojas

3B Juan Uribe

INF Justin Turner

INF Darwin Barney

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Carl Crawford

CF Yasiel Puig

RF Matt Kemp

OF Andre Ethier

OF Scott Van Slyke