Los Angeles Dodgers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - INSIDE PITCH

ATLANTA -- It looked like Dan Haren was headed out of the Los Angeles Dodgers rotation. Now the veteran right-hander has at least earned a longer look.

After a five-game losing streak in which he had a 10.03 ERA, Haren bounced back by taking a perfect game into the sixth inning last Wednesday against the Los Angeles Angels.

“I’ve just been trying to have a perfect inning,” Haren joked after his first victory in more than a month.

Haren, 9-9 with a 4.57 ERA, ended up allowing just three hits and walking none over 7 1/3 innings in the 2-1 defeat of the Angels, and the Dodgers hope his tweaked mechanics will hold up when he faces the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday night with an extra day of rest.

The Dodgers have added Robert Hernandez and Kevin Correia since Haren’s turnaround game and will go with a six-man rotation temporarily.

Pitching coach Rick Honeycutt had been working with Haren on staying back a little more on his delivery and the 33-year-old’s pitches seemed to have more life against the Angels.

“I‘m really happy for Danny,” manager Don Mattingly said of Haren’s bounce-back outing. “A lot of guys have been thinking, ‘What should we do?’ and justifiably.”

Haren, who has 138 career victories, admits that his psyche had been taking a beating.

“I mean, it’s really hard,” he said. “We get paid a lot of money to do what we do, but we’re out there being judged by millions of people. I just wanted to do good for my team, and I didn’t want to be just a weak link.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 68-52

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Dodgers (RHP Dan Haren, 9-9, 4.57 ERA) at Braves (LHP Mike Minor, 4-7, 5.42 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Kevin Correia won his debut with the Dodgers, allowing one run on four hits over six innings against the Braves. He struck out five and walked one, throwing 54 of his 82 pitches for strikes. Correia, who was 5-13 with a 4.94 ERA for Minnesota before being acquired on Saturday, also was 2-for-2 at the plate.

--CF Yasiel Puig was 2-for-4 with a walk in Atlanta on Monday and has hit in all eight career games against the Braves, posting a .553 average (17-for-32). He has a 17-game hitting streak against National League East teams, batting .462 (30-for-65) with seven doubles, two triples, four homers and 15 RBIs.

--LF Carl Crawford had three hits and drove in two runs Monday against the Braves. It was his first three-hit, multi-RBI game since last September at Colorado. Crawford came into the Atlanta series hitting .196 (11-for-56) with runners in scoring position, but was 2-for-2 in the game.

--RHP Pedro Baez was returned to Triple-A Albuquerque on Monday to make room on the roster for recently acquired RHP Kevin Correia to start against the Braves. Baez had made four relief appearances over three stints with the Dodgers, posting a 4.50 ERA and striking out three over four innings. The converted infielder has 12 saves in 45 relief appearances for Albuquerque and Double-A Chattanooga this year.

--RHP Dan Haren faces the Braves in Atlanta on Tuesday night in his first start since snapping a five-game losing streak with a gem against the Los Angeles Angels last Wednesday. After posting a 10.03 ERA during his losing streak, Haren took a perfect game into the sixth inning and gave up just three hits and no walks over 7 1/3 innings in the 2-1 victory. He is 9-9 with a 4.57 ERA this season and 5-2 with a 4.68 ERA in nine career games against the Braves.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I was really excited to have this opportunity. To get a win the first time out, I couldn’t ask for anything more.” -- RHP Kevin Correia, who won his debut with the Dodgers Monday, allowing one run against the Braves.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Hanley Ramirez (strained right oblique) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 9. He might be able to return as soon as he is eligible.

--RHP Josh Beckett (left hip impingement and a strained groin) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 4. He will be held out of all baseball-related activities until at least Aug. 22.

--LHP Paco Rodriguez (strained teres major muscle left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 5. He hopes to return in early September.

--RHP Chris Perez (bone spurs in right ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 4. He doesn’t expect to need surgery.

--LHP Paul Maholm (torn ACL in right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 4. He likely will need season-ending surgery.

--INF Erisbel Arruebarrena (right hip flexor strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 5. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on July 23. He transferred his rehab to Triple-A Albuquerque on July 25, then to Class A Rancho Cucamonga on July 27.

--RHP Chad Billingsley (Tommy John surgery in April 2013, partially torn flexor tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list March 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He underwent season-ending elbow surgery June 24.

--RHP Chris Withrow (torn right elbow ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list May 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 6. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 3.

--LHP Onelki Garcia (left elbow surgery in November 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 14.

ROTATION:

LHP Clayton Kershaw

RHP Zack Greinke

RHP Dan Haren

LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu

RHP Roberto Hernandez

RHP Kevin Correia

BULLPEN:

RHP Kenley Jansen (closer)

LHP J.P. Howell

RHP Brian Wilson

RHP Jamey Wright

RHP Brandon League

RHP Carlos Frias

CATCHERS:

A.J. Ellis

Drew Butera

INFIELDERS:

1B Adrian Gonzalez

2B Dee Gordon

SS Miguel Rojas

3B Juan Uribe

INF Justin Turner

INF Darwin Barney

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Carl Crawford

CF Yasiel Puig

RF Matt Kemp

OF Andre Ethier

OF Scott Van Slyke