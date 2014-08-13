Los Angeles Dodgers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - INSIDE PITCH

ATLANTA -- Kevin Correia made an impressive debut with the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Atlanta Braves on Monday night, but it didn’t guarantee him a permanent spot in the rotation.

Actually, the veteran right-hander may not even get another start.

“Right now, that’s not our plan,” manager Don Mattingly said when asked about Correia staying in the rotation.

The Dodgers’ move to a six-man rotation was just temporary, and Correia was picked up from the Minnesota Twins last weekend to fill Paul Maholm’s old role as a long man out of the bullpen.

Roberto Hernandez who was acquired to take Josh Beckett’s place in the rotation, and Hernandez also went six innings in his first start last Friday in the Milwaukee Brewers, although he got a no-decision in the Dodgers’ loss.

Hernandez, obtained from the Philadelphia Phillies, will start the series finale with the Braves on Thursday afternoon and is ticketed to remain in the rotation with Beckett likely lost for the season.

Correia, though, allowed the other Los Angeles starters a beneficial extra day of rest during an August stretch in which the Dodgers are playing every day.

“I think that’s going to be important for us moving forward,” Mattingly said before the Dodgers beat the Braves 4-2 Tuesday.

Correia certainly looks like a good insurance policy. The veteran right-hander was just 5-13 for the Twins, but he limited the Braves to a run and four hits over six effective innings, striking out five and walking one.

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 69-52

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Dodgers (LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu, 13-5, 3.21 ERA) at Braves (RHP Ervin Santana, 11-6, 3.69 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LF Carl Crawford had three hits Tuesday for a second consecutive game against the Braves. He has 13 hits in his past 30 at-bats. One of the hits Tuesday was a double, and he also drew a walk. Crawford drove in two runs and scored once in the series opener Monday. “He’s the kind of guy who when he gets hot, he (really) gets hot,” manager Don Mattingly said. “It looks like that’s coming.”

--RHP Dan Haren limited the Braves to six hits and two runs over six innings Tuesday as he won his second consecutive start after a five-game losing streak in which he had a 10.03 ERA. He struck out seven and walked one while improving to 10-9 with a 4.50 ERA.

--LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu will face the Braves on Wednesday night coming off his preferred five days of rest. He limited the Angels to two hits over seven scoreless innings last Thursday, and he has a four-game winning streak. Ryu, 13-5 with a 3.21 ERA, can match his win total from his rookie season last year with a victory over the Braves. He had a 2.13 ERA in two regular-season games against the Braves last season, but he gave up six hits and four runs over three innings during a start vs. Atlanta in the National League Division Series.

--2B Darwin Barney got a start in place of Dee Gordon on Tuesday and had a bloop single in his first at-bat to drive in a run. Barney, acquired from the Chicago Cubs, had made his Dodgers debut Monday, when he grounded out as a pinch hitter.

--1B Adrian Gonzalez was not in the starting lineup against Braves LHP Mike Minor on Tuesday despite having five consecutive multi-hit games in which he was 11-for-19 with eight RBIs. Gonzalez entered as a sub and grounded out in the ninth inning.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “They’re down right now, the Braves, and we’re doing our best to keep it that way.” -- RHP Dan Haren, who pitched the Dodgers to a 4-2 win at Atlanta on Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Hanley Ramirez (strained right oblique) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 9. He might be able to return as soon as he is eligible.

--RHP Josh Beckett (left hip impingement and a strained groin) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 4. He will be held out of all baseball-related activities until at least Aug. 22.

--LHP Paco Rodriguez (strained teres major muscle left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 5. He hopes to return in early September.

--RHP Chris Perez (bone spurs in right ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 4. He doesn’t expect to need surgery.

--LHP Paul Maholm (torn ACL in right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 4. He likely will need season-ending surgery.

--INF Erisbel Arruebarrena (right hip flexor strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 5. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on July 23. He transferred his rehab to Triple-A Albuquerque on July 25, then to Class A Rancho Cucamonga on July 27.

--RHP Chad Billingsley (Tommy John surgery in April 2013, partially torn flexor tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list March 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He underwent season-ending elbow surgery June 24.

--RHP Chris Withrow (torn right elbow ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list May 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 6. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 3.

--LHP Onelki Garcia (left elbow surgery in November 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 14.

ROTATION:

LHP Clayton Kershaw

RHP Zack Greinke

RHP Dan Haren

LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu

RHP Roberto Hernandez

BULLPEN:

RHP Kenley Jansen (closer)

LHP J.P. Howell

RHP Brian Wilson

RHP Jamey Wright

RHP Brandon League

RHP Carlos Frias

RHP Kevin Correia

CATCHERS:

A.J. Ellis

Drew Butera

INFIELDERS:

1B Adrian Gonzalez

2B Dee Gordon

SS Miguel Rojas

3B Juan Uribe

INF Justin Turner

INF Darwin Barney

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Carl Crawford

CF Yasiel Puig

RF Matt Kemp

OF Andre Ethier

OF Scott Van Slyke