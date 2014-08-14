Los Angeles Dodgers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - INSIDE PITCH

ATLANTA -- Los Angeles Dodgers manager Don Mattingly stuck with struggling Carl Crawford in left field despite calls for Andre Ethier to get more playing time.

Crawford had a .153 batting average and .215 on-base percentage over his first 19 games back after a lengthy stay on the disabled list.

Then the Dodgers hit the road for a weeklong trip. Suddenly the patience by Mattingly was rewarded.

Crawford followed a two-hit game in Milwaukee on Sunday with consecutive three-hit games against in Atlanta against the Braves on Monday and Tuesday. Then he had two more hits Wednesday.

“Carl, before he got hurt, was probably swinging the bat better than anyone we had,” Mattingly said. “So I felt like Carl’s going to get back to that. If you really look at our numbers and get into it, pretty much he’s probably as high a percentage of well-hit balls that are hit on the nose as anybody we got.”

Now the hits are falling in. Crawford is 13-for-39 on the road trip with four runs scored and three RBIs.

“He’s the kind of guy who when he gets hot, he (really) gets hot,” Mattingly said. “It looks like that’s coming.”

Crawford felt a hot streak was near himself, but it certainly was a plus that he knew his manager was expecting a breakout as well.

“It helps a lot because you’re thinking like that as well, that at some point, you’re going to get hot if you keep playing,” Crawford said. “I guess that’s where we are right now. Hopefully, I can keep it going. It feels like I‘m right there. You’re just ready to turn that corner at any time.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 69-53

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Dodgers (RHP Roberto Hernandez, 6-8, 3.83 ERA) at Braves (RHP Aaron Harang, 9-6, 3.31 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu had to leave Wednesday game against the Braves with two outs in the sixth inning when he strained his right gluteus muscle delivering a pitch that was ball four to B.J. Upton. Ryu, who had been 9-2 on the road and 4-0 with extra rest this season, gave up six hits and three runs while falling to 13-6. The left-hander struck out seven, walked two and hit a batter as his four-game winning streak came to an end.

--RHP Roberto Hernandez, acquired from Philadelphia last week, makes his second start for the Dodgers in the series finale Thursday afternoon against the Braves in Atlanta. He got a no-decision on Friday at Milwaukee, giving up two runs on three hits in six innings while striking out five and walking none. Hernandez won his last three decisions with the Phillies and is 6-8 with a 3.83 ERA overall.

--RHP Stephen Fife, who made one start for the Dodgers early this season, underwent Tommy John elbow surgery Wednesday. He had been pitching for Triple-A Albuquerque, where he was 2-2 with a 6.34 ERA in 12 games. Fife pitched in 18 games over three seasons with the Dodgers, making 16 starts and going 4-6 with a 3.66 ERA.

--INF/OF Chone Figgins, who was designated for assignment Aug. 6, received his unconditional release Wednesday. He had appeared in 38 games with the Dodgers, getting just 60 at-bats and hitting .217. Figgins, 36, made a comeback this season after not playing in 2013 after his release in spring training by Miami.

--LHP Colt Hynes, who was pitching at Triple-A Albuquerque, was claimed off waivers Wednesday by the Toronto Blue Jays. He had been designated for assignment Sunday to make room on the Dodgers’ 40-man roster for 2B Darwin Barney. Hynes was 1-3 with two saves and a 4.03 ERA in 42 relief appearances for Albuquerque.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “The biggest heartache for us isn’t losing the game, but the potential of him being missed for a little bit of time.” --Dodgers C A.J. Ellis on LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu after a loss to Atlanta on Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu (strained right gluteus muscle) had to leave his Aug. 13 start. He is listed as day-to-day and will be evaluated further.

--SS Hanley Ramirez (strained right oblique) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 9. He might be able to return as soon as he is eligible.

--RHP Josh Beckett (left hip impingement and a strained groin) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 4. He will be held out of all baseball-related activities until at least Aug. 22.

--LHP Paco Rodriguez (strained teres major muscle left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 5. He hopes to return in early September.

--RHP Chris Perez (bone spurs in right ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 4. He doesn’t expect to need surgery.

--LHP Paul Maholm (torn ACL in right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 4. He likely will need season-ending surgery.

--INF Erisbel Arruebarrena (right hip flexor strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 5. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on July 23. He transferred his rehab to Triple-A Albuquerque on July 25, then to Class A Rancho Cucamonga on July 27.

--RHP Chad Billingsley (Tommy John surgery in April 2013, partially torn flexor tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list March 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He underwent season-ending elbow surgery June 24.

--RHP Chris Withrow (torn right elbow ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list May 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 6. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 3.

--LHP Onelki Garcia (left elbow surgery in November 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 14.

ROTATION:

LHP Clayton Kershaw

RHP Zack Greinke

RHP Dan Haren

LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu

RHP Roberto Hernandez

BULLPEN:

RHP Kenley Jansen (closer)

LHP J.P. Howell

RHP Brian Wilson

RHP Jamey Wright

RHP Brandon League

RHP Carlos Frias

RHP Kevin Correia

CATCHERS:

A.J. Ellis

Drew Butera

INFIELDERS:

1B Adrian Gonzalez

2B Dee Gordon

SS Miguel Rojas

3B Juan Uribe

INF Justin Turner

INF Darwin Barney

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Carl Crawford

CF Yasiel Puig

RF Matt Kemp

OF Andre Ethier

OF Scott Van Slyke