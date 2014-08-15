Los Angeles Dodgers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - INSIDE PITCH

ATLANTA -- The Los Angeles Dodgers’ latest injury is literally a pain in the rear. It’s just not known yet how severe.

Hyun-Jin Ryu had to leave Wednesday’s game against the Atlanta Braves in the sixth inning because of a strained right gluteus muscle.

While Ryu said afterward through a translator that he didn’t think the injury was serious, the left-hander from Korea acknowledged he didn’t know if he could take his next turn in the rotation.

“A little too early to tell,” he said.

Manager Don Mattingly isn’t counting on him.

“I don’t feel his chances are very good to start on his turn,” Mattingly said.

The Dodgers have a day off Monday, meaning that if Ryu can’t face San Diego at Dodger Stadium next Tuesday, Roberto Hernandez could replace him and still pitch on his regular four days of rest.

Another option would be to start swingman Kevin Correia, who limited the Braves to one run over six innings in his Dodgers debut on Monday.

Ryu, who was to have an MRI after the Dodgers return to Los Angeles on Friday, felt discomfort pitching to Braves center fielder B.J. Upton with two outs in the sixth inning and motioned for the trainer after throwing ball four.

“I thought I could pitch out of it, but it kept getting worse and worse,” he said.

Ryu had a four-game winning streak broken in the 3-2 loss to the Braves, and is 13-6 with a 3.28 ERA in 23 starts.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 70-53

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Brewers (RHP Jimmy Nelson, 2-3, 4.00 ERA) at Dodgers (RHP Zack Greinke, 12-8, 2.84 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--SS Dee Gordon, leading the majors in stolen bases, increased his total to 54 with two against the Braves on Thursday. The first came after he led off the game with a bunt single and the second after a walk in the third inning. He also scored after a second bunt hit in the fifth and an infield single in the ninth. Gordon, who was 3-for-4, leads the majors in infield hits.

--RHP Roberto Hernandez, acquired from Philadelphia last week, had his second quality start in as many outings, limiting the Braves to three hits and a run over six innings Thursday. He struck out five and walked four while improving to 7-8 with Dodgers and Phillies. Hernandez got a no-decision on Friday at Milwaukee, giving up two runs on three hits in six innings while striking out five and walking none.

--LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu, who had to leave Wednesday’s game against the Braves in the sixth inning with a strained right gluteus muscle, will have an MRI when the Dodgers return to Los Angeles on Friday. The injury isn’t believed to be serious, but Ryu is doubtful for his next scheduled start. “I don’t feel his chances are very good to start on his turn,” manager Don Mattingly said.

--LF Carl Crawford wasn’t in the lineup Thursday despite going 8-for-12 with a double, stolen base, three runs scored and three RBIs in the first three games of the series against the Braves. Crawford, who entered late and was 0-for-1, previously had four straight multi-hit games, going 10-for-16, and finished 13-for-30 on the road trip to break out of a slump that followed his return from an ankle injury.

--RHP Zack Greinke, who faces Milwaukee for the second time in less than a week, will try to break a two-game losing streak on Friday night as the Dodgers open a home series with the Brewers. He gave up eight hits over six innings last Saturday during a 4-1 loss in Milwaukee, his record falling to 12-8. Greinke is 0-2 with a 6.75 ERA in three games against his former team. He is 6-2 with a 2.66 ERA in 10 home starts this year.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “This trip turned into a good one. (The Braves) had struggled on the road, but they’re good here. We didn’t want things for them to change (for the better) against us.” -- Dodgers manager Don Mattingly after a win over Atlanta on Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu (strained right gluteus muscle) had to leave his Aug. 13 start. He will have an MRI on Aug. 15. The injury isn’t believed to be serious, but Ryu is doubtful for his next scheduled start.

--SS Hanley Ramirez (strained right oblique) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 9. He might be able to return as soon as he is eligible.

--RHP Josh Beckett (left hip impingement and a strained groin) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 4. He will be held out of all baseball-related activities until at least Aug. 22.

--LHP Paco Rodriguez (strained teres major muscle left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 5. He hopes to return in early September.

--RHP Chris Perez (bone spurs in right ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 4. He doesn’t expect to need surgery.

--LHP Paul Maholm (torn ACL in right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 4. He likely will need season-ending surgery.

--INF Erisbel Arruebarrena (right hip flexor strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 5. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on July 23. He transferred his rehab to Triple-A Albuquerque on July 25, then to Class A Rancho Cucamonga on July 27.

--RHP Chad Billingsley (Tommy John surgery in April 2013, partially torn flexor tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list March 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He underwent season-ending elbow surgery June 24.

--RHP Chris Withrow (torn right elbow ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list May 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 6. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 3.

--LHP Onelki Garcia (left elbow surgery in November 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 14.

ROTATION:

LHP Clayton Kershaw

RHP Zack Greinke

RHP Dan Haren

LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu

RHP Roberto Hernandez

BULLPEN:

RHP Kenley Jansen (closer)

LHP J.P. Howell

RHP Brian Wilson

RHP Jamey Wright

RHP Brandon League

RHP Carlos Frias

RHP Kevin Correia

CATCHERS:

A.J. Ellis

Drew Butera

INFIELDERS:

1B Adrian Gonzalez

2B Dee Gordon

SS Miguel Rojas

3B Juan Uribe

INF Justin Turner

INF Darwin Barney

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Carl Crawford

CF Yasiel Puig

RF Matt Kemp

OF Andre Ethier

OF Scott Van Slyke