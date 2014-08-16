Los Angeles Dodgers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - INSIDE PITCH

LOS ANGELES -- Los Angeles Dodgers left-hander Hyun-Jin Ryu was placed on the disabled list Friday with a strained right gluteus muscle.

Ryu suffered the injury Thursday against the Atlanta Braves.

Dodgers manager Don Mattingly wasn’t sure how long Ryu will be out of the rotation, but he doesn’t believe it will be for an extended period.

“We’ll probably know a lot more in three, four, five days what he’s going to be able to do. This is not an injury they (medical staff) have seen a whole lot of,” Mattingly said. “The timetable will be determined kind of as he goes.”

Recently acquired right-hander Kevin Correia will start in Ryu’s place Tuesday when the Dodgers face the San Diego Padres. Correia won by beating Atlanta in his Dodger debut on Aug. 11.

Ryu has compiled a 13-6 mark with a 3.28 ERA and is considered the club’s best starter behind Clayton Kershaw and Zack Greinke.

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 70-54

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Brewers (RHP Yovani Gallardo, 7-6, 3.44 ERA) at Dodgers (LHP Clayton Kershaw, 14-2, 1.78 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Justin Germano was acquired for future considerations from the Texas Rangers on Friday. Germano was sent to Triple-A Albuquerque. Germano, 32, had a 4-13 record with a 4.51 ERA for the Rangers’ Triple-A Round Rock club.

--LHP Paul Maholm underwent surgery Friday on his right knee to repair an ACL and medical meniscus tear. Team physician Neal ElAttrache performed the procedure. Maholm will begin rehabbing within a week.

--RF Yasiel Puig, who was hitless in eight at-bats last weekend in Milwaukee, went 3-for-4 with two RBIs in Friday night’s 6-3 setback to the Brewers. It was Puig’s 41st multi-hit game of the season.

--3B Juan Uribe left Friday’s game after the sixth inning with tightness in his left hamstring. He is listed as day-to-day.

--2B Dee Gordon stole two bases to raise his major league-leading total to 56. Gordon also tied former Dodger Steve Sax (1983) for the seventh-most steals in Los Angeles history.

--RHP Pedro Baez was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque. Baez had made four relief appearances over three stints with the Dodgers, posting a 4.50 ERA and striking out three over four innings. The converted infielder has 12 saves in 45 relief appearances for Albuquerque and Double-A Chattanooga this year.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Obviously, that was a lot of pitches. The walks are definitely unlike him. Obviously, (he) was trying to hit the edges a little bit. Sometimes, he was good and sometimes he wasn‘t.” -- Dodgers manager Don Mattingly, who said RHP Zack Greinke might have been trying to be a little too fine around the plate Friday.

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu (strained right gluteus muscle) had to leave his Aug. 13 start. He was placed on the disabled list Aug. 15.

--3B Juan Uribe (tight left hamstring) left the Aug. 15 game. He is listed as day-to-day.

--LHP Paul Maholm (torn ACL in right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 4. He underwent surgery Aug. 15 to repair an ACL and medical meniscus tear. Team physician Neal ElAttrache performed the procedure. Maholm will begin rehabbing within a week.

--SS Hanley Ramirez (strained right oblique) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 9. He might be able to return as soon as he is eligible.

--RHP Josh Beckett (left hip impingement and a strained groin) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 4. He will be held out of all baseball-related activities until at least Aug. 22.

--LHP Paco Rodriguez (strained teres major muscle left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 5. He hopes to return in early September.

--RHP Chris Perez (bone spurs in right ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 4. He doesn’t expect to need surgery.

--INF Erisbel Arruebarrena (right hip flexor strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 5. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on July 23. He transferred his rehab to Triple-A Albuquerque on July 25, then to Class A Rancho Cucamonga on July 27.

--RHP Chad Billingsley (Tommy John surgery in April 2013, partially torn flexor tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list March 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He underwent season-ending elbow surgery June 24.

--RHP Chris Withrow (torn right elbow ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list May 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 6. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 3.

--LHP Onelki Garcia (left elbow surgery in November 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 14.

ROTATION:

LHP Clayton Kershaw

RHP Zack Greinke

RHP Dan Haren

RHP Roberto Hernandez

RHP Kevin Correia

BULLPEN:

RHP Kenley Jansen (closer)

LHP J.P. Howell

RHP Brian Wilson

RHP Jamey Wright

RHP Brandon League

RHP Carlos Frias

RHP Pedro Baez

CATCHERS:

A.J. Ellis

Drew Butera

INFIELDERS:

1B Adrian Gonzalez

2B Dee Gordon

SS Miguel Rojas

3B Juan Uribe

INF Justin Turner

INF Darwin Barney

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Carl Crawford

CF Yasiel Puig

RF Matt Kemp

OF Andre Ethier

OF Scott Van Slyke