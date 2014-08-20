Los Angeles Dodgers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - INSIDE PITCH

LOS ANGELES -- Carl Crawford seems to have blazed a trail back in time when he was a hot commodity with the Tampa Bay Rays.

Crawford, who went 3-for-3, scored three runs and stole a base, drilled a two-run shot off Padres reliever Alex Torres in the seventh inning to help the Los Angeles Dodgers end a three-game slide in their 8-6 victory over the San Diego Padres on Tuesday night.

For Crawford, it was his 19th stolen base in 22 attempts this season. He has stolen a base in four consecutive games. That’s the most bases he’s stolen since 2010, when he swiped 18 with the Rays.

“My legs are not feeling too bad right now,” Crawford said.

He homered for the first time since May.

“I got all of it,” Crawford said. “He threw it in the one spot that I could hit it out. Just glad I was able to connect with it the way I did. It’s been a while. It takes time, so you’ve got to get it going. Hopefully, some more will come.”

The hits have been coming frequently in the second half of the season. Since Aug. 4, Crawford is batting .420 with 21 hits in 50 at-bats. Since Aug 10, he had five multi-hit games in the last eight entering Tuesday’s contest.

Overall, Crawford is hitting .268 with five home runs and 29 RBIs.

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 70-56

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Padres (LHP Eric Stults, 5-13, 4.64 ERA) at Dodgers (RHP Roberto Hernandez, 7-8, 3.72 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--INF Erisbel Arruebarrena was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque on Tuesday. Arruebarrena had an RBI single in his first at-bat against the Padres. He finished 1-for-3 with a walk and two strikeouts.

--INF Carlos Triunfel was optioned back to Albuquerque to make room for INF Erisbel Arruebarrena. Triunfel was recalled Saturday after 3B Juan Uribe went on the 15-day disabled list with a right hamstring strain.

--3B Juan Uribe played catch Tuesday. He is expected to increase his workout activities over the next few days, manager Don Mattingly said. Uribe went on the disabled list Saturday with a right hamstring strain.

--RHP Kevin Correia (2-0) allowed four runs and scattered eight hits and a walk in five innings in Tuesday’s win over the Padres. He struck out six. Correia, though, survived a rocky first inning, giving up a three-run homer to Padres second baseman Jedd Gyorko, before settling down. “It was pretty much that one pitch,” said Correia, a former Padre. “Everything else that inning went the way it should. I just fell behind to Gyorko, and I didn’t want to go 3-1 on him in the first inning with one out. So I wasn’t as fine as I could have been with the pitch, and I just ended up running it back to the middle.”

--LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu threw some soft tosses Tuesday. Manager Don Mattingly said he’s encouraged by Ryu’s progress, though there is no timetable for the pitcher’s return. Ryu went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 15 with a right hip strain.

--RHP Chris Perez worked an inning in a rehab start at Class A Rancho Cucamonga on Monday night, striking out one and retiring the side in order. Perez has been on the disabled list since Aug. 4 with bone spurs in his right ankle. There is no timetable for the reliever’s return.

--3B Justin Turner has played a big role this season for the Dodgers. Turner, who is filling in at third again for the injured Juan Uribe, was 2-for-4 with two RBIs in Tuesday’s win over the Padres. Turner, who is batting .327 in 24 games since the All-Star break, is hitting .388 with runners in scoring position this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I think that day off was big for us. A lot of guys were talking about it and how they felt good today coming back from an off-day. It felt good to get that rest in and (coming) out strong today.” -- Dodgers OF Carl Crawford after a win over San Diego on Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Hanley Ramirez (strained right oblique) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 9. As of Aug. 17, he was swinging a bat and taking part in pregame workouts. He is expected to be ready to return as soon as he is eligible.

--RHP Josh Beckett (left hip impingement and a strained groin) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 4. As of Aug. 17, he was rehabbing with the team. The Dodgers still hold out some hope that Beckett will be able to pitch again this season.

--LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu (strained right gluteus muscle) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 14. He threw some soft tosses Aug. 19.

--3B Juan Uribe (strained right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 16. He played catch Aug. 19. He is expected to increase his workout activities over the next few days.

--LHP Paul Maholm (torn ACL and medical meniscus in right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 4. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 15.

--LHP Paco Rodriguez (strained teres major muscle left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 5. He hopes to return in early September.

--RHP Chris Perez (bone spurs in right ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 4. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Rancho Cucamonga on Aug. 18.

--RHP Chad Billingsley (Tommy John surgery in April 2013, partially torn flexor tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list March 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He underwent season-ending elbow surgery June 24.

--RHP Chris Withrow (torn right elbow ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list May 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 6. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 3.

--LHP Onelki Garcia (left elbow surgery in November 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 14.

ROTATION:

LHP Clayton Kershaw

RHP Zack Greinke

RHP Dan Haren

RHP Roberto Hernandez

RHP Kevin Correia

BULLPEN:

RHP Kenley Jansen (closer)

LHP J.P. Howell

RHP Brian Wilson

RHP Jamey Wright

RHP Brandon League

RHP Carlos Frias

RHP Pedro Baez

CATCHERS:

A.J. Ellis

Drew Butera

INFIELDERS:

1B Adrian Gonzalez

2B Dee Gordon

SS Miguel Rojas

3B Justin Turner

INF Darwin Barney

INF Erisbel Arruebarrena

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Carl Crawford

CF Yasiel Puig

RF Matt Kemp

OF Andre Ethier

OF Scott Van Slyke