Los Angeles Dodgers - TeamReport

LOS ANGELES -- The Dodgers already have placed five pitchers on the disabled list this month and plugged two holes in their rotation with trades for veterans Roberto Hernandez and Kevin Correia.

Now they will try to avoid another problem by pushing right-hander Zack Greinke’s next scheduled start back two days. Greinke has been dealing with elbow discomfort for “the last month or so” and will not make his scheduled start Thursday against the San Diego Padres. He will start Saturday instead.

Left-hander Clayton Kershaw will take Greinke’s start on Thursday on regular rest thanks to a day off Monday.

Greinke said the elbow pain “comes and goes” and is similar to the issue he had during spring training in 2013. That time, an MRI revealed inflammation in the back of his elbow. He received a PRP injection (platelet-rich plasma) and was shut down temporarily during training camp.

Another MRI recently revealed no structural damage, he said.

“There’s nothing wrong with the ligament. It’s just something that comes and goes,” Greinke said. “I can’t guarantee it’ll be good from here on out, but I don’t plan on having any issues with it.”

Four days off in the next three weeks will allow the Dodgers to give Greinke (who leads the team with 157 1/3 innings pitched) extra rest. But he would make no promises that the extra rest would make the issue go away.

“I can’t predict the future,” Greinke said. “I expect to be able to pitch at 100 percent level. But I don’t expect to feel 100 percent while I‘m doing it.”

NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 71-57

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Padres (RHP Tyson Ross, 11-11, 2.70 ERA) at Dodgers (LHP Clayton Kershaw, 14-3, 1.86 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Roberto Hernandez gave up four runs (three earned) and eight hits in five innings. He struck out two and walked two. Hernandez (7-9) was making his second start for the Dodgers since being acquired in a trade with the Philadelphia Phillies on Aug. 7. “He kept battling, but with Roberto, it’s a matter of him staying down in the zone,” manager Don Mattingly said. “It’s not a lot of tricks to it, trying to get ground balls, and tonight he was behind in a lot of counts.” It was his 200th career start.

--LHP Clayton Kershaw (14-3, 1.86 ERA) will start Thursday in the series finale against the Padres instead of RHP Zack Greinke. The Dodgers decided to give Greinke some extra days off to deal with discomfort in his right elbow.

--2B Dee Gordon recorded his major-league-leading 57th steal in the eighth inning. Darwin Barney started at second before Gordon replaced him in the sixth inning. Gordon has the seventh-highest stolen-base total in a season in Los Angeles history.

--OF Scott Van Slyke got the start in left instead of Carl Crawford. Van Slyke went 2-for-4 but committed an error in the second inning that led to a run.

QUOTE OF NOTE: “I expect to be able to pitch at 100 percent level. But I don’t expect to feel 100 percent while I‘m doing it.” -- RHP Zack Greinke, who is dealing with elbow discomfort.

ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Hanley Ramirez (strained right oblique) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 9. As of Aug. 17, he was swinging a bat and taking part in pregame workouts. He is expected to be ready to return as soon as he is eligible.

--RHP Josh Beckett (left hip impingement and a strained groin) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 4. As of Aug. 17, he was rehabbing with the team. The Dodgers still hold out some hope that Beckett will be able to pitch again this season.

--LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu (strained right gluteus muscle) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 14. He threw some soft tosses Aug. 19 and 20. Manager Don Mattingly said Ryu probably will not need a rehab assignment before returning from the DL.

--3B Juan Uribe (strained right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 16. He played catch Aug. 19 and began baseball workouts Aug. 20.

--LHP Paul Maholm (torn ACL and medical meniscus in right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 4. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 15.

--LHP Paco Rodriguez (strained teres major muscle left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 5. He hopes to return in early September.

--RHP Chris Perez (bone spurs in right ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 4. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Rancho Cucamonga on Aug. 18.

--RHP Chad Billingsley (Tommy John surgery in April 2013, partially torn flexor tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list March 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He underwent season-ending elbow surgery June 24.

--RHP Chris Withrow (torn right elbow ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list May 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 6. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 3.

--LHP Onelki Garcia (left elbow surgery in November 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 14.

ROTATION:

LHP Clayton Kershaw

RHP Zack Greinke

RHP Dan Haren

RHP Roberto Hernandez

RHP Kevin Correia

BULLPEN:

RHP Kenley Jansen (closer)

LHP J.P. Howell

RHP Brian Wilson

RHP Jamey Wright

RHP Brandon League

RHP Carlos Frias

RHP Pedro Baez

CATCHERS:

A.J. Ellis

Drew Butera

INFIELDERS:

1B Adrian Gonzalez

2B Dee Gordon

SS Miguel Rojas

3B Justin Turner

INF Darwin Barney

INF Erisbel Arruebarrena

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Carl Crawford

CF Yasiel Puig

RF Matt Kemp

OF Andre Ethier

OF Scott Van Slyke