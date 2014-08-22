Los Angeles Dodgers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - INSIDE PITCH

LOS ANGELES -- After Los Angeles Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw no-hit the San Diego Padres for five innings Thursday, the buzz in the air was that the left-hander might throw his second jewel of the season.

With the hitting-challenged Padres as the opponent, the possibilities seemed endless.

However, Tyson Ross, the opposing pitcher, stepped into the box with two outs in the sixth. It seemed a given Kershaw was headed to the seventh with his gem intact, but Ross lined a single into left-center, and that was that.

Kershaw was asked after the game if he allowed himself to think about a no-hitter.

“In the fifth inning is not quite far enough yet,” Kershaw said with a laugh. “Sixth or seventh inning, the fans will let you know. But to give up a hit to a pitcher, it just wasn’t my night.”

Asked if he had no-no stuff, Kershaw said: “Apparently not. I gave up three (hits), so no.”

He still pitched well enough to win. Kershaw fanned 10, walked two and gave up one run in eight innings, and he emerged with a 2-1 win when teammate Justin Turner hit a two-run homer in the eighth.

Kershaw threw his first career no-hitter June 18, striking out 15 Colorado Rockies in an 8-0 win.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 72-57

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Mets (LHP Jonathon Niese, 7-8, 3.50 ERA) at Dodgers (RHP Dan Haren, 10-10, 4.59 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--SS Hanley Ramirez remains on schedule to start Sunday when the Dodgers host the New York Mets in the finale of a three-game series. Barring any setbacks, Ramirez will return after spending the minimum 15 days on the disabled list due to a right oblique strain.

--RHP Zack Greinke’s elbow issue isn’t a major concern for Dodgers manager Don Mattingly. Greinke had Thursday’s start against the Padres pushed back to Saturday, when the Dodgers host the Mets. “I‘m not that worried. I think Zack will be fine Saturday,” Mattingly said. Greinke got a no-decision in his last start, when he struck out six and walked five in five shutout innings Aug. 15 against the Milwaukee Brewers. The five walks were uncharacteristic, and Greinke was forced to throw 99 pitches before being lifted for a pinch hitter.

--LF Carl Crawford was thrown out by Padres C Rene Rivera in the second inning Thursday. Crawford was successful on his previous eight steal attempts, and he hadn’t been caught stealing since July 23. He is 19-for-23 on stolen-base tries this season. However, Crawford got the last laugh, leading off the eighth inning with an infield single and scoring on Justin Turner’s two-run homer in a 2-1 win over the Padres.

--3B Justin Turner is making valuable contributions. On Thursday night, Turner delivered another gem, hitting a two-run homer in the eighth inning, lifting the Dodgers to a 2-1 victory over the Padres. “I knew I hit it good, but you never know here,” said Turner, who has hit safely in five games in a row and is batting .362 in 17 games this month. Overall, Turner is hitting .314 with four home runs and 29 RBIs. “I don’t hit a lot of homers, so I don’t know when they go out. But I definitely saw it go over the fence.” Turner is filling in at third for injured starter Juan Uribe, but he is contributing as much as any Dodger with his bat and glove.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “That’s one of the most exciting moments in my career. To do it on a team that’s battling and trying to win a pennant is a good feeling.” -- 3B Justin Turner, whose two-run, eighth-inning homer gave the Dodgers a 2-1 win over the San Diego Padres on Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Zack Greinke (right elbow discomfort) had his scheduled start moved back from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23.

--SS Hanley Ramirez (strained right oblique) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 9. He is expected to be activated Aug. 24, the first day he is eligible to return.

--RHP Josh Beckett (left hip impingement and a strained groin) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 4. As of Aug. 17, he was rehabbing with the team. The Dodgers still hold out some hope that Beckett will be able to pitch again this season.

--LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu (strained right gluteus muscle) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 14. He threw some soft tosses Aug. 19 and 20. Manager Don Mattingly said Ryu probably will not need a rehab assignment before returning from the DL.

--3B Juan Uribe (strained right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 16. He played catch Aug. 19 and began baseball workouts Aug. 20.

--LHP Paul Maholm (torn ACL and medical meniscus in right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 4. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 15.

--LHP Paco Rodriguez (strained teres major muscle left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 5. He hopes to return in early September.

--RHP Chris Perez (bone spurs in right ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 4. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Rancho Cucamonga on Aug. 18.

--RHP Chad Billingsley (Tommy John surgery in April 2013, partially torn flexor tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list March 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He underwent season-ending elbow surgery June 24.

--RHP Chris Withrow (torn right elbow ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list May 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 6. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 3.

--LHP Onelki Garcia (left elbow surgery in November 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 14.

ROTATION:

LHP Clayton Kershaw

RHP Zack Greinke

RHP Dan Haren

RHP Roberto Hernandez

RHP Kevin Correia

BULLPEN:

RHP Kenley Jansen (closer)

LHP J.P. Howell

RHP Brian Wilson

RHP Jamey Wright

RHP Brandon League

RHP Carlos Frias

RHP Pedro Baez

CATCHERS:

A.J. Ellis

Drew Butera

INFIELDERS:

1B Adrian Gonzalez

2B Dee Gordon

SS Miguel Rojas

3B Justin Turner

INF Darwin Barney

INF Erisbel Arruebarrena

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Carl Crawford

CF Yasiel Puig

RF Matt Kemp

OF Andre Ethier

OF Scott Van Slyke