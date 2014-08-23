Los Angeles Dodgers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - INSIDE PITCH

LOS ANGELES -- At the start of the 2014 season, the Los Angeles Dodgers’ bench looked to be a decided weakness on a $240 million roster.

Through free agency, the Dodgers had watched three key players -- Mark Ellis, Nick Punto and Skip Schumaker -- leave. All had played critical roles last season.

Their replacements did not inspire a lot of confidence. Justin Turner had been non-tendered by the New York Mets last fall. Chone Figgins didn’t even play in the majors at all during the 2013 season. And a rotating group of minor league infielders led by Miguel Rojas and Erisbel Arruebarrena had no major league experience at all.

As the season has played out, however, the bench issue has dissolved and no one has been more responsible for that than Turner.

”Obviously, Justin’s had a good year at this point for us,“ Dodgers manager Don Mattingly said. ”He struggled a little bit getting out of the gate, but he’s been swinging the bat really well off the bench. Pinch-hitting, he’s been really good, so pretty much everything about him has been good for us this year.

“He’s been able to play multiple positions and give you good at-bats against righties and lefties, so there’s really not a whole lot of negative that’s going on with Justin.”

Turner has become the Dodgers’ primary third baseman again with Juan Uribe on the DL with a hamstring injury. Just as he did the first time Uribe went on the DL, Turner has filled in ably. His two-run home run in the eighth inning Thursday gave the Dodgers a 2-1 win over the San Diego Padres and he had a multi-hit game in Friday’s win over the New York Mets, going 2 for 3 with a double, a walk, a stolen base and a run scored.

Overall, Turner has hit .318 while starting games at each of the four infield positions this season.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 73-57

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Mets (RHP Jacob deGrom, 6-5, 2.87 ERA) at Dodgers (RHP Zack Greinke, 12-8, 2.75 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--2B Dee Gordon was 3-for-4 with an RBI and his major league-leading 11th triple. Gordon is a much different player offensively than last year because he was sometimes timid, looking over his shoulder or worried about being demoted to the minors. “The main thing Dee has done is stay with his approach,” manager Don Mattingly said. “I think Dee has not panicked this year. That’s the main thing, he’s stayed with his approach.”

--RHP Dan Haren tossed a three-hitter Friday night, leading the Dodgers to a 6-2 victory over the New York Mets at Dodger Stadium. Right fielder Curtis Granderson tagged Haren for a leadoff home run, but the right-hander limited New York to two hits the rest of the way. Haren (11-10) needed only 89 pitches (55 strikes) to complete seven innings with six strikeouts and no walks. Haren also drove in a run. Haren said Granderson’s home run made him more determined to succeed. “I was really mad when it happened just because the last thing you want to do is put the team in a whole three pitches into the game,” said Haren, who faced one batter over the minimum during his seven innings. “But it probably wasn’t the smartest pitch. With Granderson not being the typical leadoff hitter, I can’t just lay one in there like that.”

--3B Justin Turner, facing his former team at Dodger Stadium, extended hitting streak to six games with a fifth-inning double. Turner went 2-for-3 with a run. Turner, the hero of Thursday night’s 2-1 victory over the Padres, who he burned with a go-ahead two-run homer in the eighth, used his glove to make a difference against the Mets, catching a Matt de Dekker popup in shallow left and firing back to first to double up C Travis d‘Arnaud in the second inning. However, Turner also committed an error.

--OF Matt Kemp went 1-for-4 with two RBIs. Kemp entered Friday’s contest with a .348 career batting average against the Mets, which was third among active players (minimum of 200 at-bats).

--LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu (gluteal muscle strain) has thrown off a mound each of the past two days, encouraging signs that he will be ready to pitch when he is eligible to come off the DL at the end of next week.

--RHP Chris Perez (bone spurs in his ankle) was rocked in his second rehab appearance for Class A Rancho Cucamonga on Friday. Perez retired just one of the six batters he faced, giving up three singles, a triple and a walk. All five runners scored in Perez’s one-third of an inning. He is scheduled to continue his rehab assignment next week.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Danny looked like he had depth tonight, looked like he was able to locate. The first couple of hitters he was kind of getting behind, but after that he was getting the ball where he wanted to.” -- Los Angeles manager Don Mattingly on RHP Dan Haren after a win over the Mets on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Zack Greinke (right elbow discomfort) had his scheduled start moved back from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23.

--SS Hanley Ramirez (strained right oblique) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 9. He is expected to be activated Aug. 24, the first day he is eligible to return.

--RHP Josh Beckett (left hip impingement and a strained groin) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 4. As of Aug. 17, he was rehabbing with the team. The Dodgers still hold out some hope that Beckett will be able to pitch again this season.

--LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu (strained right gluteus muscle) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 14. He threw some soft tosses Aug. 19 and 20 and off a mound Aug. 21 and 22. Manager Don Mattingly said Ryu probably will not need a rehab assignment before returning from the DL.

--3B Juan Uribe (strained right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 16. He played catch Aug. 19 and began baseball workouts Aug. 20.

--LHP Paul Maholm (torn ACL and medical meniscus in right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 4. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 15.

--LHP Paco Rodriguez (strained teres major muscle left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 5. He began a throwing program Aug. 22. He hopes to return in early September.

--RHP Chris Perez (bone spurs in right ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 4. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Rancho Cucamonga on Aug. 18.

--RHP Chad Billingsley (Tommy John surgery in April 2013, partially torn flexor tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list March 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He underwent season-ending elbow surgery June 24.

--RHP Chris Withrow (torn right elbow ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list May 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 6. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 3.

--LHP Onelki Garcia (left elbow surgery in November 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 14.

ROTATION:

LHP Clayton Kershaw

RHP Zack Greinke

RHP Dan Haren

RHP Roberto Hernandez

RHP Kevin Correia

BULLPEN:

RHP Kenley Jansen (closer)

LHP J.P. Howell

RHP Brian Wilson

RHP Jamey Wright

RHP Brandon League

RHP Carlos Frias

RHP Pedro Baez

CATCHERS:

A.J. Ellis

Drew Butera

INFIELDERS:

1B Adrian Gonzalez

2B Dee Gordon

SS Miguel Rojas

3B Justin Turner

INF Darwin Barney

INF Erisbel Arruebarrena

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Carl Crawford

CF Yasiel Puig

RF Matt Kemp

OF Andre Ethier

OF Scott Van Slyke