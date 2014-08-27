Los Angeles Dodgers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - INSIDE PITCH

PHOENIX -- The last time left-hander Clayton Kershaw pitched in Arizona, it did not work out so well. Suffice it to say, he has recovered nicely.

Kershaw, 15-3 with a 1.82 ERA, will bring a string of 13 consecutive quality starts into his Wednesday appearance at Chase Field, the first time he has pitched in Phoenix since giving up seven earned runs in 1 2/3 innings of an 18-7 loss to Arizona on May 17. It was the shortest outing of his career.

Kershaw has a knack for drawing from his previous game, good or bad, and then filing it away.

“I think he just moves on,” Mattingly said. “Probably in some way it pushes him forward. I‘m sure the St. Louis game last year pushed him forward.”

Kershaw, who has not given up more than three runs in any of his last 17 starts this season, finished 2013 on a down note when he gave up seven runs in four innings of a 9-0 loss to St. Louis, when the Cardinals clinched the NLCS in Game 6.

“As much as anything, he is probably pretty realistic on did I make good pitches? Did I get ahead in the count? Was I getting the ball where I wanted it? Or did I do that and they just hit it and that was their night? Whatever it is, I think he treats it a lot like he does a good start. The next day is the blowout day, and he is working toward his next start. I think he is pretty clear cut driving forward, good or bad.”

Mostly it has been good. He was 16-9 with a 1.83 ERA last season to win his second Cy Young Award in three years. Kershaw won it in 2011 and was runner-up to the Mets’ R.A. Dickey in 2012.

Mattingly said he believed a pitcher can be a candidate for the MVP award, too.

“I think they can be, and I think he is having that type of year you’re talking about,” Mattingly said. “I think it has to be one of those years that is pretty special, and I think at this point it looks like one of those. So I think he is going to be considered.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 75-58

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Dodgers (LHP Clayton Kershaw, 15-3, 1.82 ERA) at Diamondbacks (LHP Wade Miley, 7-9, 4.29 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu threw a bullpen session at Chase Field on Wednesday and, if he recovers well, is a candidate to start Sunday in San Diego, Dodgers manager Don Mattingly said. Ryu, who is on the disabled list with a right hip strain, is eligible to be activated Saturday. “Hopefully he comes out of that good,” Mattingly said. “We’re not going to do anything with our timetable until we get through tomorrow. Then we’ll know where we will go.” Ryu is 13-6 with a 3.28 ERA in 23 starts. RHP Roberto Hernandez, who started Tuesday’s game at Arizona, also is a candidate to start Sunday, Mattingly said.

--1B Adrian Gonzalez continued to torment Arizona on Tuesday, when he had a single, walked, scored twice and had a sacrifice fly. Gonzalez’s 47-plus hits against Arizona since 2013 are the most by any major leaguer against another team. Arizona 1B Paul Goldschmidt, who will miss the rest of the season with a broken left hand, is second with 46 hits against the Dodgers.

--RF Matt Kemp extended his hitting streak to a modest four games Tuesday with his 16th home run of the season in the first inning of a 9-5 victory at Arizona. He is hitting .295 with seven doubles, eight homers and 26 RBIs in 36 games since the All-Star break.

--LF Andre Ethier was ejected by home plate umpire Will Little after grounding out as a pinch-hitter in the top of the seventh inning. It was his first ejection of the season, the fourth of his career.

--LHP Paco Rodriguez threw a bullpen at Chase Field on Wednesday afternoon, and he is a candidate to return to the team when rosters expand on Sept. 1. “Paco is just trying to get healthy as much as anything else,” Mattingly said. “He’s been on that trail of rehabbing. He’ll just keep progressing hopefully. He’s still moving forward, but I don’t think we are getting close enough to say he is ready to go.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I think it has to be one of those years that is pretty special, and I think at this point it looks like one of those. So I think he is going to be considered.” -- Dodgers manager Don Mattingly, on LHP Clayton Kershaw’s chances of receiving the NL Cy Young Award.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu (strained right gluteus muscle) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 14. He threw some soft tosses Aug. 19 and 20 and off a mound Aug. 21 and 22. He threw a bullpen session Aug. 26, and is a candidate to start Aug. 31, manager Don Mattingly said.

--LHP Paco Rodriguez (strained teres major muscle left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 5. He began a throwing program Aug. 22. He threw a bullpen session in Arizona on Aug. 26.

--RHP Josh Beckett (left hip impingement and a strained groin) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 4. As of Aug. 17, he was rehabbing with the team. The Dodgers still held out some hope that Beckett might be able to pitch again this season.

--3B Juan Uribe (strained right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 16. He played catch Aug. 19 and began baseball workouts Aug. 20.

--LHP Paul Maholm (torn ACL and medical meniscus in right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 4. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 15.

--RHP Chris Perez (bone spurs in right ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 4. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Rancho Cucamonga on Aug. 18.

--RHP Chad Billingsley (Tommy John surgery in April 2013, partially torn flexor tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list March 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He underwent season-ending elbow surgery June 24.

--RHP Chris Withrow (torn right elbow ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list May 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 6. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 3.

--LHP Onelki Garcia (left elbow surgery in November 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 14.

ROTATION:

LHP Clayton Kershaw

RHP Zack Greinke

RHP Dan Haren

RHP Roberto Hernandez

RHP Kevin Correia

BULLPEN:

RHP Kenley Jansen (closer)

LHP J.P. Howell

RHP Brian Wilson

RHP Jamey Wright

RHP Brandon League

RHP Carlos Frias

RHP Pedro Baez

CATCHERS:

A.J. Ellis

Drew Butera

INFIELDERS:

1B Adrian Gonzalez

2B Dee Gordon

SS Hanley Ramirez

3B Justin Turner

INF Darwin Barney

INF Miguel Rojas

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Carl Crawford

CF Yasiel Puig

RF Matt Kemp

OF Andre Ethier

OF Scott Van Slyke