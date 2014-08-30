Los Angeles Dodgers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - INSIDE PITCH

SAN DIEGO -- Five days after coming off the disabled list, Dodgers shortstop Hanley Ramirez is hurting again.

Ramirez came out of Friday night’s game in San Diego after hitting a game-tying homer in the eighth with a stiff right ankle and lower leg.

Ramirez suffered the injury after singling in the sixth. He seemed to trip over the bag while rounding first and tumbled to the ground. He limped back toward first, but was tagged out before he could get back to first.

Ramirez remained in the game, but was noticeably limping on his home-run trot after his 13th homer of the season -- a 390-foot line drive off Padres reliever Dale Thayer that landed on the second balcony of the Western Metal Supply Co. building.

Earlier in the game, Ramirez hit a run-scoring double.

Ramirez missed 14 games with the oblique strain, but has played in only 105 games this season with a variety of aches and pains.

After Friday’s game, the Dodgers said they didn’t believe this was a serious injury and expected Ramirez to be back in the lineup Saturday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 76-59

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Dodgers (RHP Zack Greinke, 13-8, 2.79 ERA) at Padres (RHP Ian Kennedy, 10-11, 3.75 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu will start Sunday’s series finale for the Dodgers. Ryu will come off the disabled list after missing 12 games (two starts) with a right hip strain. Ryu missed 20 games earlier in the season with an inflamed shoulder. He is taking the spot of RHP Kevin Correia in the rotation.

--RF Yasiel Puig, who is hitless in his last 17 at-bats, didn’t start Friday because manager Don Mattingly said “he looks frustrated.” Puig struck out as a pinch-hitter in the seventh inning.

--3B Justin Turner was 3-for-5 with a double and a run scored Friday night, although he struck out in his final two at-bats. Turner is hitting .375 (30-for-80) since the All-Star break with a home run, six doubles and 10 RBIs. He has a career .362 batting average (25-for-69) against the Padres.

--OF Joc Pederson was named the Most Valuable Player of the Pacific Coast League a day after the 22-year-old Dodgers prospect was also named the league’s Rookie of the Year. Pederson hit. 307 this season and is just the fourth player in the 112-season history of the PCL to post a 30-homer/30-steal season. He had 33 homers and 30 steals with 17 doubles, four triples and 78 RBIs in 119 games.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We practiced that in spring training.” -- Dodgers manager Don Mattingly, of the four-man shift the club successfully employed Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu (strained right gluteus muscle) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 14. He threw some soft tosses Aug. 19 and 20 and threw off a mound Aug. 21 and 22. He threw a bullpen session Aug. 26. He will come off the disabled list to start Aug. 31.

--OF Scott Van Slyke (right ankle sprain) left the Aug. 27 game. X-rays were negative. He pinch-hit Aug. 29.

--LHP Paco Rodriguez (strained teres major muscle left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 5. He began a throwing program Aug. 22. He threw a bullpen session in Arizona on Aug. 26.

--RHP Josh Beckett (left hip impingement and a strained groin) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 4. As of Aug. 17, he was rehabbing with the team. The Dodgers still held out some hope that Beckett might be able to pitch again this season.

--3B Juan Uribe (strained right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 16. He played catch Aug. 19 and began baseball workouts Aug. 20.

--LHP Paul Maholm (torn ACL and medical meniscus in right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 4. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 15.

--RHP Chris Perez (bone spurs in right ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 4. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Rancho Cucamonga on Aug. 18.

--RHP Chad Billingsley (Tommy John surgery in April 2013, partially torn flexor tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list March 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He underwent season-ending elbow surgery June 24.

--RHP Chris Withrow (torn right elbow ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list May 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 6. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 3.

--LHP Onelki Garcia (left elbow surgery in November 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 14.

ROTATION:

LHP Clayton Kershaw

RHP Zack Greinke

RHP Dan Haren

RHP Roberto Hernandez

RHP Kevin Correia

BULLPEN:

RHP Kenley Jansen (closer)

LHP J.P. Howell

RHP Brian Wilson

RHP Jamey Wright

RHP Brandon League

RHP Carlos Frias

RHP Pedro Baez

CATCHERS:

A.J. Ellis

Drew Butera

INFIELDERS:

1B Adrian Gonzalez

2B Dee Gordon

SS Hanley Ramirez

3B Justin Turner

INF Darwin Barney

INF Miguel Rojas

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Carl Crawford

CF Yasiel Puig

RF Matt Kemp

OF Andre Ethier

OF Scott Van Slyke