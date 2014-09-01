Los Angeles Dodgers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - INSIDE PITCH

SAN DIEGO -- The Los Angeles Dodgers got good news and more good news over the weekend in regards to their all-important starting pitching.

Like manager Don Mattingly said after Sunday’s 7-1 win at Petco Park: “We hang our hats on out pitchers.”

The Dodgers’ big three starters have been Clayton Kershaw, Zack Greinke and Hyun-jin Ryu. And while Kershaw has been on quite a role, there have been concerns with Greinke (sore elbow) and Hyu, who came off the disabled list Sunday after missing three starts with a right hip strain.

Greinke gave the Dodgers good news Saturday. Not only did he hold the Padres to one run on four hits over eight innings, he came out of the game with no discussion of the elbow.

And Sunday, Hyu also gave up one run to the Padres on four hits and no walks over seven innings. He struck out seven. As for his hip: “Fine,” said Ryu.

“It’s good to have him back,” Mattingly said of Ryu. “We control our own destiny.”

And their 2 1/2 game lead over the Giants looks much better with Kershaw, Greinke and Ryu topping the rotation.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 77-60

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Nationals LHP Gio Gonzalez (6-9, 3.86 ERA) at Dodgers RHP Roberto Hernandez (2-1, 3.52 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Adrian Gonzalez extended another career record at Petco Park in San Diego with his four-hit performance Sunday. It was Gonzalez’s sixth four-hit game at Petco Park, the most by any player in the 11-season history of the Padres’ downtown homer. On Friday night, Gonzalez, a San Diego native who played for the Padres from 2006-10, hit his 61st homer at Petco Park (47 as a Padre, 14 as a member of the Dodgers or Red Sox). No. 2 on the all-time homers list at Petco Park is Padres OF Will Venable with 38.

--3B Juan Uribe returned from the disabled list Sunday and went 2-for-5 with two RBIs and a run scored. He had been out since Aug. 16 with a right hamstring strain and Sunday was the first day he was eligible to return. “It’s good to have him back,” said Dodgers manager Don Mattingly, who said interim 3B Just Turner will return to his utility role.

--LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu made his first start since Aug. 13 Sunday. He had been on the disabled list since Aug. 14 with a right hip strain. He allowed one run on four hits and no walks with seven strikeouts over seven innings. He needed only 84 pitches to go that far. “There wasn’t much pressure today,” said Ryu. “More of hoping the injury doesn’t come back.”

--RHP Carlos Frias was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque on Sunday. Frias will physically fly to New Mexico for the Isotopes season finale Monday before they can be re-activated by the Dodgers on Tuesday. Frias is scheduled to start Wednesday’s game against the Washington Nationals at Dodger Stadium with RHP Dan Haren being pushed back to Friday night.

--INF Miguel Rojas was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque Sunday. Rojas will physically fly to New Mexico for the Triple-A Isotopes season finale Monday before being re-activated by the Dodgers on Tuesday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We did everything we needed to do today. I thought LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu looked good. In the sixth, he looked a little tired. We hang our hat on our pitchers. It’s good to have him back and have Zack (Greinke) come out of Saturday’s game in good shape.”-- Dodgers manager Don Mattingly after a win over the Padres on Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Paco Rodriguez (strained teres major muscle left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 5. He began a throwing program Aug. 22. He threw a bullpen session in Arizona on Aug. 26.

--RHP Josh Beckett (left hip impingement and a strained groin) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 4. As of Aug. 17, he was rehabbing with the team. The Dodgers still held out some hope that Beckett might be able to pitch again this season.

--LHP Paul Maholm (torn ACL and medical meniscus in right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 4. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 15.

--RHP Chris Perez (bone spurs in right ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 4. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Rancho Cucamonga on Aug. 18.

--RHP Chad Billingsley (Tommy John surgery in April 2013, partially torn flexor tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list March 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He underwent season-ending elbow surgery June 24.

--RHP Chris Withrow (torn right elbow ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list May 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 6. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 3.

--LHP Onelki Garcia (left elbow surgery in November 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 14.

ROTATION:

LHP Clayton Kershaw

RHP Zack Greinke

LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu

RHP Dan Haren

RHP Roberto Hernandez

RHP Kevin Correia

BULLPEN:

RHP Kenley Jansen (closer)

LHP J.P. Howell

RHP Brian Wilson

RHP Jamey Wright

RHP Brandon League

RHP Pedro Baez

CATCHERS:

A.J. Ellis

Drew Butera

INFIELDERS:

1B Adrian Gonzalez

2B Dee Gordon

SS Hanley Ramirez

3B Juan Uribe

INF Justin Turner

INF Darwin Barney

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Carl Crawford

CF Yasiel Puig

RF Matt Kemp

OF Andre Ethier

OF Scott Van Slyke