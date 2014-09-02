Los Angeles Dodgers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - INSIDE PITCH

LOS ANGELES -- Among the September call-ups by the Dodgers, Joc Pederson is the one generating most of the attention.

Even Dodgers manager Don Mattingly is singing Pederson’s praises.

“I think the people in the organization that has seen him most, we feel like Joc is the best center fielder in our organization,” Mattingly said. “That being said, he also has no experience at the big-league level at this point. We’ll try to use him and hopefully gain some experience during this last month, but he’s really here to help us any way he can. We’re in a pennant. We’ll try to use him any way we can.”

Mattingly used Pederson as a pinch hitter with runners on the corners and two outs in the ninth inning Monday against the Washington Nationals. However, Pederson took a called third strike, allowing the Nationals to escape with a 6-4 win.

Still, Pederson has had a standout season in the Pacific Coast League, capturing the league’s MVP, rookie of the year and an All-PCL selections. He is the fourth player in the 112-year history of the PCL to record 30 home runs and 30 steals in a season. He batted .303 with 33 home runs with 78 RBIs and 30 steals in 121 games with Albuquerque. He also had 17 doubles and four triples.

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 77-61

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Nationals (RHP Doug Fister, 12-5, 2.55 ERA) at Dodgers (LHP Clayton Kershaw, 16-3, 1.73 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Yasiel Puig was moved down to sixth from second in the lineup to help ease some pressure, manager Don Mattingly said Monday. The slumping Puig has managed just three hits in his last 32 at-bats, including a 2-for-17 spell during the club’s recent road trip. Puig hasn’t homered since July 31 against the Atlanta Braves, a span of 100 at-bats. He went 0-for-3 with a walk in Monday’s loss to the Nationals.

--OF Joc Pederson had his contract selected from Albuquerque. Pederson was used as a pinch hitter with runners on the corners and two outs in the ninth inning Monday against the Nationals. However, Pederson took a called third strike, allowing the Nationals to escape with a 6-4 win. Peterson was named the Most Valuable Player of the Pacific Coast League a day after the 22-year-old Dodgers prospect was also named the league’s Rookie of the Year.

--C Tim Federowicz was recalled from Triple-Albuquerque on Monday. This is Federowicz’s third stint with the club this season. He is batting .131 with a home run and five RBIs in 18 games. At Triple-A Albuquerque, Federowicz hit .328 with 14 home runs and 48 RBIs in 78 games.

--INF/OF Alex Guerrero was recalled Monday from Triple-A Albuquerque. Guerrero made his first major-league appearance since playing in the season’s opening two games at Sydney, Australia. Guerrero batted .329 with 15 home runs and 49 RBIs with Albuquerque. He struck out as a pinch hitter in the fifth inning of Monday’s loss to the Nationals.

--RHP Yimi Garcia was called up on Monday from Triple-A Albuquerque. Garcia made his major league debut with two scoreless innings of relief Monday against the Nationals. At Albuquerque, Garcia went 4-2 with a 3.10 ERA in 47 appearances. He also had five saves.

--RHP Chris Perez was activated from the 15-day disabled list after missing 25 games with bone spurs in his right ankle. Perez made four rehab appearances at Class A Rancho Cucamonga. Before going on the DL, Perez had a 0-3 record with a 5.03 ERA in 42 games.

--RHP Roberto Hernandez was tagged for five runs on five hits in 4 1/3 innings in Monday’s defeat by the Washington Nationals. Hernandez allowed a career-high four home runs in the loss, two of them coming off the bat of Denard Span. Hernandez entered the game against the Nationals with 15 1/3 innings without allowing an earned run.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “You get behind in the count and you get in predictable counts where you have to throw strikes, you help (the opposition) a lot.” -- Dodgers manager Don Mattingly.

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Chris Perez (bone spurs in right ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 4. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Rancho Cucamonga on Aug. 18. He was activated Sept. 1.

--LHP Paco Rodriguez (strained teres major muscle left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 5. He began a throwing program Aug. 22. He threw a bullpen session in Arizona on Aug. 26.

--RHP Josh Beckett (left hip impingement and a strained groin) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 4. As of Aug. 17, he was rehabbing with the team. The Dodgers still held out some hope that Beckett might be able to pitch again this season.

--LHP Paul Maholm (torn ACL and medical meniscus in right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 4. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 15.

--RHP Chad Billingsley (Tommy John surgery in April 2013, partially torn flexor tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list March 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He underwent season-ending elbow surgery June 24.

--RHP Chris Withrow (torn right elbow ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list May 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 6. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 3.

--LHP Onelki Garcia (left elbow surgery in November 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 14. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Rancho Cucamonga on Aug. 31.

ROTATION:

LHP Clayton Kershaw

RHP Zack Greinke

LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu

RHP Dan Haren

RHP Roberto Hernandez

RHP Kevin Correia

BULLPEN:

RHP Kenley Jansen (closer)

LHP J.P. Howell

RHP Brian Wilson

RHP Jamey Wright

RHP Brandon League

RHP Pedro Baez

RHP Yimi Garcia

RHP Chris Perez

CATCHERS:

A.J. Ellis

Drew Butera

Tim Federowicz

INFIELDERS:

1B Adrian Gonzalez

2B Dee Gordon

SS Hanley Ramirez

3B Juan Uribe

INF Justin Turner

INF Darwin Barney

INF/OF Alex Guerrero

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Carl Crawford

CF Yasiel Puig

RF Matt Kemp

OF Joc Pederson

OF Andre Ethier

OF Scott Van Slyke