Los Angeles Dodgers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - INSIDE PITCH

LOS ANGELES -- The Los Angeles Dodgers tried a few things to shake Yasiel Puig out of his slump. They have a new tool in their arsenal now -- Joc Pederson.

The blue-chip prospect was promoted from Triple-A Albuquerque on Monday when rosters expanded for baseball’s final month. He made his major league debut Monday night, striking out as a pinch hitter against the Washington Nationals.

On Tuesday, he made his first major league start as Dodgers manager Don Mattingly benched the slumping Puig.

“As (Puig) continues to struggle, you kinda keep hoping to give him a day here, give him a chance to continue to work and get it worked out,” Mattingly said. “It’s kind of like the kid learning to swim -- you leave him in the water and maybe he drowns or you pull him out a little bit and give him another chance to get back in the water. A little bit of that with Yas.”

Mattingly held Puig out of the starting lineup twice last week as well, but Puig’s slump continues. He has just two hits in his past 32 at-bats and is batting .210 (21-for-100) since the start of August with only three extra-base hits in that time, all doubles.

Pederson, 22, tore up the Pacific Coast League this season, posting the league’s first 30-homer, 30-steal season since 1934. He got his first major league hit (a soft single to center field) while going 1-for-3 with a walk Tuesday in Los Angeles’ 4-1 win over the Washington Nationals.

“You’re always excited to see the kids come up and see how they’re going to perform,” Mattingly said. “I know Joc has gotten a lot of attention, but I think that’s something we have to be a little careful with. He’s still a young player who’s going to make mistakes and has lessons to learn. But I think you get excited about what you think could be.”

Nonetheless, Mattingly said Tuesday’s lineup choice does not signal a competition between Pederson and Puig for playing time down the stretch.

”Honestly, this time of year I don’t think Yas has to prove he can do it. I think we all know he can do it,“ Mattingly said. ”It’s back to the simple thought of, ‘What are we doing to help him get it right?’ Are we giving him that little break? He’s had a few of them lately. Give him a chance to work. Give him a chance to watch. What can we do to get him back?

“So it’s not the fact that he has to go prove himself. It’s a fact that we have to get him back to doing his thing. ... I don’t think anyone wants to start a competition. I don’t want to turn the apple cart over. I basically want to keep everybody in a little harmony here as we’re working down the line, in a sense trying to get the best out of everybody. For tonight, this seems like the best thing.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 78-61

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Nationals (RHP Jordan Zimmermann, 10-5, 2.55 ERA) at Dodgers (RHP Carlos Frias, 0-0, 5.65 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Clayton Kershaw earned his major-league-leading 17th win, guiding the Dodgers to a 4-1 victory over the Washington Nationals at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday night. Kershaw one-hit Washington until CF Bryce Harper drove a solo shot into the right field bleachers with two outs in the seventh inning. Until that point, Kershaw had retired 12 consecutive hitters. Kershaw (17-3) struck out eight and walked two in eight innings, lowering his ERA to 1.70, tops in the big leagues. He has 202 strikeouts this season, topping the 200 mark for the fifth season in a row.

--RHP Carlos Frias was recalled Tuesday from Triple-A Albuquerque, and he will make his first major league start in the series finale Wednesday against the Nationals. Frias, who debuted on Aug. 4 and worked eight games as a reliever, limited opponents to a .232 batting average. He has 10 strikeouts and two walks while posting no decisions and a 5.65 ERA.

--OF Joc Pederson got his first big-league start, replacing the struggling Yasiel Puig in center. Pederson blooped a single to center to open the second inning in his second major league at-bat. Pederson, who struck out with runners at the corners in Monday’s 6-4 loss to the Nationals, went 1-for-3 with a walk Tuesday night. “He just reminds me of ‘Cargo,'” Dodger manager Don Mattingly said, referring to Colorado Rockies OF Carlos Gonzalez. “I think he looks good all the time.”

--INF Erisbel Aruebarrena was recalled from Class A Rancho Cucamonga on Tuesday. Arruebarrena returned for his fourth stint with the club. He exhibited a strong glove in the 12 games he played on the big-league level, occasionally getting inserted as a late-inning defensive replacement. Arruebarrena is batting .250 with a double and four RBIs. In action for four teams in the Dodgers’ farm system this year, Arruebarrena hit a combined .259/.313/.286 with six homers and 32 RBIs in 68 games.

--INF Miguel Rojas was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque on Tuesday. Rojas, who committed a throwing error in Tuesday’s win over the Nationals, has appeared in 64 games with the Dodgers. Prior to Tuesday, he had a .976 fielding percentage.

--LHP Paco Rodriguez, out since Aug. 5 due to a strained teres major muscle, is continuing with his throwing program. The Dodgers hope he can return before the end of the month.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was good to get a win tonight. We needed that.” -- LHP Clayton Kershaw, after he and RHP Kenley Jansen threw a combined three-hitter as the Dodgers beat the Washington Nationals 4-1 Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Paco Rodriguez (strained teres major muscle left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 5. He began a throwing program Aug. 22. He threw a bullpen session in Arizona on Aug. 26. The Dodgers hope he can return before the end of September.

--RHP Josh Beckett (left hip impingement and a strained groin) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 4. As of Aug. 17, he was rehabbing with the team. The Dodgers still held out some hope that Beckett might be able to pitch again this season.

--LHP Paul Maholm (torn ACL and medical meniscus in right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 4. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 15.

--RHP Chad Billingsley (Tommy John surgery in April 2013, partially torn flexor tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list March 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He underwent season-ending elbow surgery June 24.

--RHP Chris Withrow (torn right elbow ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list May 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 6. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 3.

--LHP Onelki Garcia (left elbow surgery in November 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 14. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Rancho Cucamonga on Aug. 31.

ROTATION:

LHP Clayton Kershaw

RHP Zack Greinke

LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu

RHP Dan Haren

RHP Roberto Hernandez

RHP Carlos Frias

BULLPEN:

RHP Kenley Jansen (closer)

LHP J.P. Howell

RHP Brian Wilson

RHP Jamey Wright

RHP Brandon League

RHP Pedro Baez

RHP Yimi Garcia

RHP Kevin Correia

RHP Chris Perez

CATCHERS:

A.J. Ellis

Drew Butera

Tim Federowicz

INFIELDERS:

1B Adrian Gonzalez

2B Dee Gordon

SS Hanley Ramirez

3B Juan Uribe

INF Justin Turner

INF Darwin Barney

INF Erisbel Aruebarrena

INF Miguel Rojas

INF/OF Alex Guerrero

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Carl Crawford

CF Yasiel Puig

RF Matt Kemp

OF Andre Ethier

OF Joc Pederson

OF Scott Van Slyke