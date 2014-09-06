Los Angeles Dodgers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - INSIDE PITCH

LOS ANGELES -- If Josh Beckett has thrown his last pitch in the major leagues, he will walk away with 138 career victories, three All-Star selections, two World Series championships, one World Series MVP and one career no-hitter.

That no-hitter came at a very unexpected point in his career -- this May after Beckett had returned from surgery to address thoracic outlet syndrome.

Beckett is facing another physical hurdle. He has impingement syndrome in his left hip, including two cysts and a torn labrum. Beckett acknowledged Friday that he will not pitch again this season and is considering retirement.

“I‘m not announcing anything right now,” Beckett told reporters. “Those are decisions that will be made ... it may be the day after the season. It may be January. I certainly have plans if I decide not to play next year. I’ll just leave it at that.”

Those plans almost certainly include surgery to address the damage in his left hip joint. Beckett said he has been told the surgery is almost inevitable whether he decides to try and return in 2015 or not.

The recovery period would be four-to-six months, meaning Beckett would not be ready to pitch by next spring training even if he had the surgery immediately -- which he said he is not prepared to do. More likely, he will wait until next May to have the surgery, he said.

“I think I‘m going to wait and talk with my wife a little bit more,” he said about making a final decision. “I guess that’s going to be a decision I make during the offseason. We tried doing this the conservative way (without surgery). They’re tough decisions. But there’s some things I‘m going to have to think about this offseason that I’ve never had to think about before.”

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 79-62

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Diamondbacks (RHP Chase Anderson, 8-6, 3.75 ERA) at Dodgers (LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu, 14-6, 3.18 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Dan Haren allowed a run on four hits with six strikeouts and a walk in six innings. Haren (12-10), who has won four of his last six starts, improved to 4-1 against his former club this season and 3-0 at Dodger Stadium. “My curveball has gotten a lot better these last five or six games,” said Haren. “And there’s real small mechanical things that I’ve done. But limiting the mistakes, throwing as many strikes as I can and not giving in to hitters too much. Limiting home runs is tough for me, but I’ve done a little bit better the last few times. Just not making that mistake at a bad time.” Dodgers catcher A.J. Ellis said Haren’s reliability recently has provided another boost for the club. “There’s little small things, his mechanical adjustments he made with (pitching coach) Rick Honeycutt with his delivery definitely helped a little bit,” Dodgers catcher A.J. Ellis said. “His willingness to mix in his curveball in different count definitely helped, but for me the biggest thing has been his consistency.”

--RHP Carlos Frias could become a worthy performer as the Dodgers head down the stretch. Frias delivered six shutout innings of three-hit ball but didn’t figure in the decision of Wednesday’s 8-5 loss in 14 innings to the Washington Nationals. Manager Don Mattingly refused to tip his hand on how Frias would be used in the immediate future. “Carlos could be very valuable for us in different areas,” Mattingly said. “Could be a guy that makes a start (or) he could also be a guy that pitches out of the pen. The way he’s been pitching you can put him in different scenarios.” Frias might provide some relief to the Dodgers’ shaky bullpen. Though RHP Roberto Hernandez is scheduled to start Tuesday’s game against the San Diego Padres, Frias might emerge as an alternative if Hernandez doesn’t deliver a strong performance.

--OF Matt Kemp continues to swing a hot stick. Kemp, whose solo home run was the difference in Friday night’s win over the Arizona Diamondbacks, extended his hitting streak to a season-tying 11 games. Kemp, who went 2-for-4, is batting .364 with three home runs, five doubles and 11 RBIs during his streak. “See the ball, hit the ball,” said Kemp, who has 175 career home runs as a Dodger, trailing Mike Piazza by two on the Los Angeles list. “Getting good pitches to hit and taking advantage of mistakes.”

--RHP Kenley Jansen retired the side in order in the ninth to record his 40th save. Jansen joins Eric Gagne (2002), Jeff Shaw (2001) and Todd Worrell (1996) as the only Dodgers to save at least 40 games in a season. Just another day at the office for Kenley. “The one thing I love about Kenley is he has a great, short-term memory,” said Ellis, referring to Wednesday’s 14-inning loss to the Washington Nationals. Jansen blew his fifth save in the setback. “He had a tough game Wednesday but he put it behind him. He came out, was effective using his fastballs on both sides of the plate, executing his pitches. There’s no secret to him. The Diamondbacks knew what was coming and Kenley was able to deliver and get those three big outs.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “My curveball has gotten a lot better these last five or six games. There’s real small mechanical things that I’ve done. But limiting the mistakes, throwing as many strikes as I can and not giving in to hitters too much. Limiting home runs is tough for me, but I’ve done a little bit better the last few times. Just not making that mistake at a bad time.” -- RHP Dan Haren, who allowed a run on four hits in six innings Friday.

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Paco Rodriguez (strained teres major muscle left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 5. He began a throwing program Aug. 22. He threw bullpen sessions Aug. 26 and Sept. 2, and he was scheduled to throw to hitters Sept. 5. That was postponed indefinitely when Rodriguez experienced some soreness after a throwing session earlier in the week.

--RHP Josh Beckett (left hip impingement and a strained groin) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 4. As of Aug. 17, he was rehabbing with the team. He probably will not pitch again this season. Surgery is a possibility.

--LHP Paul Maholm (torn ACL and medical meniscus in right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 4. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 15.

--RHP Chad Billingsley (Tommy John surgery in April 2013, partially torn flexor tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list March 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He underwent season-ending elbow surgery June 24.

--RHP Chris Withrow (torn right elbow ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list May 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 6. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 3.

--LHP Onelki Garcia (left elbow surgery in November 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 14. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Rancho Cucamonga on Aug. 31.

ROTATION:

LHP Clayton Kershaw

RHP Zack Greinke

LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu

RHP Dan Haren

RHP Roberto Hernandez

RHP Carlos Frias

BULLPEN:

RHP Kenley Jansen (closer)

LHP J.P. Howell

RHP Brian Wilson

RHP Jamey Wright

RHP Brandon League

RHP Pedro Baez

RHP Yimi Garcia

RHP Kevin Correia

RHP Chris Perez

CATCHERS:

A.J. Ellis

Drew Butera

Tim Federowicz

INFIELDERS:

1B Adrian Gonzalez

2B Dee Gordon

SS Hanley Ramirez

3B Juan Uribe

INF Justin Turner

INF Darwin Barney

INF Erisbel Arruebarrena

INF Miguel Rojas

INF/OF Alex Guerrero

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Carl Crawford

CF Yasiel Puig

RF Matt Kemp

OF Andre Ethier

OF Joc Pederson

OF Scott Van Slyke