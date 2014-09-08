Los Angeles Dodgers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - INSIDE PITCH

LOS ANGELES -- Three years ago, Matt Kemp was in the conversation as the best player in baseball.

He led the National League in runs scored, home runs and RBIs in 2011 and finished runner-up to Ryan Braun for the NL MVP -- a controversial vote at the time. After the season, he was rewarded handsomely. The Dodgers signed him to an eight-year, $160 million contract extension that was the largest in National League history at the time.

Two injury-ravaged seasons ensued with Kemp’s production dropping precipitously.

He has finally rebounded with a strong second half in 2014. But Dodgers manager Don Mattingly said it is “not fair” to expect Kemp to be the same player he was in 2011.

”I don’t know if we should be trying to compare and go back three years,“ Mattingly said. ”He’s doing the job. He’s swinging the bat well. Going back three years is not fair -- three years of age, three years of injuries.

“You’re going back three years, you’re going back to the best year of his career with ankle surgery and shoulder surgery in between. Guys change every year. Honestly, this is him getting back to the player he’s been his whole career.”

Kemp was hobbled by hamstring, shoulder and ankle injuries that limited him to a total of 179 games over the past two seasons. He had two shoulder surgeries and microfracture surgery on his ankle that has clearly robbed him of his speed.

Since the All-Star break, though, Kemp is batting .307 with 11 home runs (including one in Sunday’s 7-2 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks) and 33 RBIs.

“I think I still have it in me,” Kemp said of the 2011 standard. “It’s all about getting healthy, getting my legs back under me.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 81-62

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Padres (RHP Odrisamer Despaigne, 3-5, 3.06 ERA) at Dodgers (LHP Clayton Kershaw, 17-3, 1.70 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Adrian Gonzalez loves him some Arizona pitching. Gonzalez homered twice and drove in a career-tying six RBIs, rallying the Dodgers to a 7-2 romp and completing a three-game sweep of the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday at Dodger Stadium. Gonzalez hit a pair of three-run homers as the Dodgers (81-62) hammered the Diamondbacks (59-84) for the fifth straight time and the 15th game in 19 contests this season. The last time Gonzalez, who smacked a homer for the second game in a row, had six RBIs was May 19, 2010 when he played for the Padres against the Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. “He’s got 100 RBIs,” Arizona manager Kirk Gibson said. “He’s a very dangerous hitter.” Gonzalez, who leads the Dodgers with 100 RBIs and 22 home runs, had been particularly hard on Diamondback pitching. His 31 career home runs against Arizona are the most by any active player. For the season, Gonzalez torched the Diamondbacks by batting .413 with seven home runs and 25 RBIs in 19 games. “You get in situations when you can’t get around him. That’s where it really hurts you. We got in many of those situations this year,” Gibson said.

--OF Matt Kemp, who hit his 19th home run on Sunday and extended his hitting streak to 13 games, made some mechanical adjustments in his swing during the All-Star break, resulting in him being one of the club’s hottest hitters during the second half of the season. “He got himself straightened out at the plate,” manager Don Mattingly said, adding that Kemp got some valuable input from hitting coach Mark McGwire and assistant hitting coach John Valentin. Health has also benefitted Kemp, who had been plagued by shoulder and ankle injuries the previous two seasons. “I think the fact that he got himself mechanically straightened out is the biggest issue.” Kemp had a season-best 12-game hitting streak entering Sunday’s game. He is batting .346 with four home runs, five doubles and 12 RBIs during his streak. Since the All-Star break, Kemp has hit 11 of his 18 home runs and driven in 33 of his 68 RBIs.

--RHP Zack Greinke (14-8) struggled at times, but improved to 5-0 in seven career starts against Arizona as a Dodger. Greinke allowed two runs on six hits with three walks and four strikeouts in six innings. “Zack was pretty good today,” Mattingly said. “Obviously, I think we’ve seen Zack sharper, but his stuff was good. A little uncharacteristically wild, but he continued making pitches.”

--OF Andre Ethier got the start in left to give Carl Crawford the day off. Ethier, though, isn’t expected to play much during the rest of the regular season with the exception of filling in for teammates needing a break and pinch-hitting appearances. There also is speculation that Ethier won’t be on the playoff roster since the club has an abundance of outfielders, including rookie and September-callup CF Joc Pederson, who manager Don Mattingly frequently calls the team’s best center fielder.

--LHP Onelki Garcia (left elbow surgery in November 2013) was sent on a rehab assignment to Chattanooga on Sept. 7.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Zack was pretty good today. Obviously, I think we’ve seen Zack sharper, but his stuff was good. A little uncharacteristically wild, but he continued making pitches.” -- Manager Don Mattingly, of RHP Zack Greinke, who allowed two runs on six hits in six innings Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Paco Rodriguez (strained teres major muscle left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 5. He began a throwing program Aug. 22. He threw bullpen sessions Aug. 26 and Sept. 2, and he was scheduled to throw to hitters Sept. 5. That was postponed indefinitely when Rodriguez experienced some soreness after a throwing session earlier in the week.

--LHP Onelki Garcia (left elbow surgery in November 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 14. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Rancho Cucamonga on Aug. 31. He was sent on a rehab assignment to Chattanooga on Sept. 7.

--RHP Josh Beckett (left hip impingement and a strained groin) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 4. He was moved to the 60-day DL on Sept. 6. As of Aug. 17, he was rehabbing with the team. He probably will not pitch again this season. Surgery is a possibility.

--LHP Paul Maholm (torn ACL and medical meniscus in right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 4. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 15.

--RHP Chad Billingsley (Tommy John surgery in April 2013, partially torn flexor tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list March 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He underwent season-ending elbow surgery June 24.

--RHP Chris Withrow (torn right elbow ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list May 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 6. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 3.

ROTATION:

LHP Clayton Kershaw

RHP Zack Greinke

LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu

RHP Dan Haren

RHP Roberto Hernandez

RHP Carlos Frias

BULLPEN:

RHP Kenley Jansen (closer)

LHP J.P. Howell

RHP Brian Wilson

RHP Jamey Wright

RHP Brandon League

RHP Pedro Baez

RHP Yimi Garcia

RHP Kevin Correia

RHP Chris Perez

CATCHERS:

A.J. Ellis

Drew Butera

Tim Federowicz

INFIELDERS:

1B Adrian Gonzalez

2B Dee Gordon

SS Hanley Ramirez

3B Juan Uribe

INF Justin Turner

INF Darwin Barney

INF Erisbel Arruebarrena

INF Miguel Rojas

INF/OF Alex Guerrero

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Carl Crawford

CF Yasiel Puig

RF Matt Kemp

OF Andre Ethier

OF Joc Pederson

OF Scott Van Slyke