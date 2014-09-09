Los Angeles Dodgers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - INSIDE PITCH

LOS ANGELES -- As Dodgers general manager Ned Colletti was spending over $30 million on relievers last winter, he probably didn’t envision two rookies pitching their way into significant roles in September.

Even more than that -- if the Dodgers had to set their postseason roster today, Pedro Baez and Carlos Frias would probably be on it.

With the Dodgers having “middle-inning issues,” as manager Don Mattingly put it, both of those young relievers has emerged as options to build the bridge from the Dodgers’ starting pitcher on any given day to closer Kenley Jansen.

”You never know what happens here to there,“ Mattingly said before Monday’s 9-4 victory over the San Diego Padres. They’ve been pitching pretty well, been throwing the ball good, both of those kids.”

Converted from third base in Double-A just two years ago, Baez has a 95-mph fastball that makes him a hard-throwing option for setup innings. None of the Dodgers’ veteran setup men -- J.P. Howell, Brian Wilson and Brandon League, primarily -- qualify as hard throwers.

In his past 17 1/3 innings, Baez has allowed just two runs and a .161 (10-for-62) average.

”He’s given us a power arm out there, a guy that can make a mistake and we feel can still miss a bat,“ Mattingly said. ”That’s something we like to see. The velocity is enough that even if he gets one over the middle once in awhile they could foul it back or pop it up or something.

“We’ve been giving him a little bit more now and then. Early on, you guys saw that I was giving him the roughest part of orders even if the score was one way or the other. He’s been getting better.”

Frias was promoted as an alternative should one of the Dodgers starters go down and he did pitch six scoreless innings in his first major-league start last week. But Mattingly said he now considers Frias an option for those middle-inning hold situations.

“Guys come up and do well, they get more,” he said.

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 82-62

STREAK: Won four

NEXT: Padres (RHP Andrew Cashner, 2-7, 2.39 ERA) at Dodgers (RHP Roberto Hernandez, 8-10, 4.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Clayton Kershaw became the majors’ first 18-game winner, striking out eight and giving up three runs (one earned) on three hits in eight innings in Monday night’s win over the San Diego Padres. Kershaw threw 89 pitches, 64 of them strikes. Kershaw (18-3) retired the first and final nine batters he faced while improving to 15-1 since June 2. “I left some balls up in the middle that they put some good swings on, walks some guys I shouldn’t have, but I think overall it was pretty good,” said Kershaw of his performance, which dropped his ERA to a major league-leading 1.67 ERA. “Obviously, when you get that big of a lead you just want to try to pound the zone. It was a good win for us tonight.” Kershaw said he wanted to finish the game, but Dodgers manager Don Mattingly talked him out of it. “I wanted to, but Donnie gave me the old ‘it’s not best for the team’ speech,” Kershaw said.

--LF Carl Crawford remained one of the Dodgers’ hottest hitters in Monday night’s 9-4 victory over the Padres. Crawford’s three-run homer, his eighth of the season, highlighted a four-run fifth inning that helped the Dodgers blow the game open. RF Matt Kemp doubled home SS Hanley Ramirez to chase Padres starter Odrisamer Despaigne, and Crawford followed with a blast to right off LHP Frank Garces for an 8-1 cushion. Crawford, who went 3-for-4 with two runs, is batting .400 with three home runs and 12 RBIs in his last 24 games.

--OF Matt Kemp extended his hitting streak to a season-high 14 games with an RBI double in the fifth inning Monday night. Kemp, who reached based three times and scored twice, is hitting .345 with four home runs and 13 RBIs since Aug. 22.

--RHP Carlos Frias will pitch out of the bullpen for the foreseeable future instead of starting, manager Don Mattingly said Monday. Frias threw six shutout innings on a three-hitter in his only start but didn’t factor in the decision in a loss to the Washington Nationals last week. Frias threw two scoreless innings in Sunday’s win over the Arizona Diamondbacks. Frias (0-0) could provide a boost for the Dodgers’ shaky bullpen. In 22 1/3 innings, he has a 3.63 ERA. Opponents are hitting only .193 against him.

--3B Juan Uribe hit his eighth homer in the second inning off Padres RHP Odrisamer Despaigne. Uribe has hit safely in six of seven games, batting .346 with two homers and seven RBIs during the span. Uribe’s glove played just as big a role in the victory over the Padres. “I feel like Juan got 15 ground balls tonight,” Dodgers LHP Clayton Kershaw said.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I wanted to, but Donnie gave me the old ‘It’s not best for the team’ speech.” -- LHP Clayton Kershaw, who wanted to finish the game Monday, but was talked out of it by Dodgers manager Don Mattingly.

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Paco Rodriguez (strained teres major muscle left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 5. He began a throwing program Aug. 22. He threw bullpen sessions Aug. 26 and Sept. 2, and he was scheduled to throw to hitters Sept. 5. That was postponed indefinitely when Rodriguez experienced some soreness after a throwing session earlier in the week. He threw on flat ground Sept. 8 and could throw a bullpen session in the following day or two.

--LHP Onelki Garcia (left elbow surgery in November 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 14. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Rancho Cucamonga on Aug. 31, then moved to Double-A Chattanooga on Sept. 7.

--RHP Josh Beckett (left hip impingement and a strained groin) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 6. He will not pitch again this season. Surgery is a possibility.

--LHP Paul Maholm (torn ACL and medical meniscus in right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 4. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 15.

--RHP Chad Billingsley (Tommy John surgery in April 2013, partially torn flexor tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list March 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He underwent season-ending elbow surgery June 24.

--RHP Chris Withrow (torn right elbow ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list May 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 6. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 3.

ROTATION:

LHP Clayton Kershaw

RHP Zack Greinke

LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu

RHP Dan Haren

RHP Roberto Hernandez

RHP Carlos Frias

BULLPEN:

RHP Kenley Jansen (closer)

LHP J.P. Howell

RHP Brian Wilson

RHP Jamey Wright

RHP Brandon League

RHP Pedro Baez

RHP Yimi Garcia

RHP Kevin Correia

RHP Chris Perez

CATCHERS:

A.J. Ellis

Drew Butera

Tim Federowicz

INFIELDERS:

1B Adrian Gonzalez

2B Dee Gordon

SS Hanley Ramirez

3B Juan Uribe

INF Justin Turner

INF Darwin Barney

INF Erisbel Arruebarrena

INF Miguel Rojas

INF/OF Alex Guerrero

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Carl Crawford

CF Yasiel Puig

RF Matt Kemp

OF Andre Ethier

OF Joc Pederson

OF Scott Van Slyke

OF Roger Bernadina