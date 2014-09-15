Los Angeles Dodgers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - INSIDE PITCH

SAN FRANCISCO -- Roberto Hernandez might be pitching for more than just improving his team’s playoff chances Monday when the Dodgers open a three-game series in Colorado.

The veteran right-hander might be attempting to improve his own shot at being in the Los Angeles rotation if/when the Dodgers get there.

Before the San Francisco Giants came to bat in the bottom of the first inning Friday night, Hernandez appeared to be the obvious choice to be the odd-man out when the Dodgers go from a five- to a four-man rotation in the postseason.

But things changed in a hurry within nine batters. Dodgers starter Hyun-Jin Ryu, the No. 3 man in the rotation, suffered a shoulder injury in that four-run Giants inning, and he’s now questionable for the rest of the season pending an MRI on Monday.

Just like that, Hernandez has become the logical choice to be in the L.A. rotation, if needed, as the No. 4 starter role.

Of course, Hernandez presumably would need to improve on his recent form. He enters Monday’s game having lost his last two starts, including a three-inning debacle against the San Diego Padres on Tuesday in which he gave up five runs.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 85-64

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Dodgers (RHP Roberto Hernandez, 8-11, 4.04 ERA) at Rockies (RHP Christian Bergman, 2-3, 4.89 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Roberto Hernandez could have his most important day of the season Monday. The Dodgers’ No. 5 starter will be looking to end a personal two-game losing streak when he opens a three-game series in Colorado. Presumably a short time earlier, he and the Dodgers expect to get word from Los Angeles on the results of an MRI on LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu’s ailing left shoulder. Bad news on Ryu and a strong effort by Hernandez could land him in the No. 4 spot in the L.A. rotation the rest of the season, which would put him in line to start in the playoffs, should the Dodgers get there.

--LHP Clayton Kershaw became the majors’ first 19-game winner Saturday with a hard-earned, 4-2 win over the San Francisco Giants. Kershaw threw 110 pitches in eight innings, and had to talk manager Don Mattingly into leaving him in after retiring Giants 2B Joe Panik to start the eighth inning. Kershaw went on to get C Buster Posey and RF Hunter Pence, allowing him to complete eight innings with just two runs and seven hits allowed. Kershaw has now pitched eight or more innings in seven consecutive starts, the most by a Dodger since RHP Orel Hershiser accomplished the feat nine times in a row in 1988.

--RF Matt Kemp provided the difference in Sunday’s 4-2 win over the San Francisco Giants with a two-run home run in the sixth inning. It was his 20th homer of the season, giving him five seasons with 20 or more homers. The home run was the 177th of his career, allowing him to tie C Mike Piazza for fourth place on the career list in the Los Angeles era. Kemp has hit 12 of his 20 homers since the All-Star break.

--RHP Kenley Jansen recorded the 92nd and 93rd strikeouts of the season while saving Sunday’s 4-2 win over the San Francisco Giants. Jansen recorded his 42nd save with a 1-2-3 ninth, which he capped by whiffing a pair of guys who already had two hits apiece off starter LHP Clayton Kershaw, Giants C Andrew Susac and SS Joaquin Arias. Jansen has recorded saves in 22 of his last 24 opportunities.

--LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu did not accompany the Dodgers on their flight to Denver on Sunday night. Rather, he returned to Los Angeles, where he will have an MRI on his ailing left shoulder Monday. Ryu suffered the injury, which the Dodgers are labeling an inflammation, in the first inning of Friday’s 9-0 loss to the San Francisco Giants. Ryu had to be pulled after the inning. Ryu went on the disabled list with a similar injury in April.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It shows a lot about our team. Obviously this was a big series for us to win. The way we did it was kinda cool.” -- LHP Clayton Kershaw, of the series win after having seen their division lead dwindle to just one game Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu (irritation in left shoulder) was pulled from his Sept. 12 start against the San Francisco Giants after one inning, complaining about shoulder pain. He will have an MRI on Sept. 15 in Los Angeles to determine the extent of the injury.

--LHP Paco Rodriguez (strained teres major muscle left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 5. He began a throwing program Aug. 22. He threw bullpen sessions Aug. 26 and Sept. 2, and he was scheduled to throw to hitters Sept. 5. That was postponed indefinitely when Rodriguez experienced some soreness after a throwing session earlier in the week. He threw on flat ground Sept. 8. He pitched a simulated game Sept. 12, and likely will be activated off the D.L. sometime during the week of Sept. 15-20.

--LHP Onelki Garcia (left elbow surgery in November 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 14. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Rancho Cucamonga on Aug. 31, then moved to Double-A Chattanooga on Sept. 7.

--RHP Josh Beckett (left hip impingement and a strained groin) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 6. He will not pitch again this season. Surgery is a possibility.

--LHP Paul Maholm (torn ACL and medical meniscus in right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 4. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 15.

--RHP Chad Billingsley (Tommy John surgery in April 2013, partially torn flexor tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list March 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He underwent season-ending elbow surgery June 24.

--RHP Chris Withrow (torn right elbow ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list May 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 6. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 3.

ROTATION:

LHP Clayton Kershaw

RHP Zack Greinke

LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu

RHP Dan Haren

RHP Roberto Hernandez

RHP Carlos Frias

BULLPEN:

RHP Kenley Jansen (closer)

LHP J.P. Howell

RHP Brian Wilson

RHP Jamey Wright

RHP Brandon League

RHP Pedro Baez

RHP Yimi Garcia

RHP Kevin Correia

RHP Chris Perez

LHP Scott Ebert

CATCHERS:

A.J. Ellis

Drew Butera

Tim Federowicz

INFIELDERS:

1B Adrian Gonzalez

2B Dee Gordon

SS Hanley Ramirez

3B Juan Uribe

INF Justin Turner

INF Darwin Barney

INF Erisbel Arruebarrena

INF Miguel Rojas

INF/OF Alex Guerrero

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Carl Crawford

CF Yasiel Puig

RF Matt Kemp

OF Andre Ethier

OF Joc Pederson

OF Scott Van Slyke

OF Roger Bernadina