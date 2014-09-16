Los Angeles Dodgers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - INSIDE PITCH

DENVER -- The Los Angeles Dodgers received good news Monday about left-hander Hyun-Jin Ryu, who underwent an MRI exam that showed no structural damage in his sore left shoulder. However, the team isn’t sure when or if he will pitch again before the season ends.

Ryu was scheduled to start Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, but he won’t pitch that game. Manager Don Mattingly did not officially name a replacement, but on Sunday in San Francisco, Mattingly said rookie Carlos Frias after a Sunday bullpen session is “working toward” that Wednesday start.

Ryu lasted one inning Friday night at San Francisco and allowed four runs. He won’t throw for at least four days after receiving a cortisone injection in his shoulder during an exam Monday in Los Angeles with Dr. Neal ElAttrache.

Ryu will rejoin the Dodgers in Chicago, where they start a four-game series Thursday with the Cubs. Mattingly, while not ruling Ryu out for the remainder of the regular season, was happy to hear the results of the pitcher’s MRI.

“It’s good news as far as we’re concerned,” Mattingly said before the Dodgers beat the Colorado Rockies 11-3. “There’s nothing new from any of his original MRIs. ... He’ll be off for the next couple days and then meet up in Chicago with us and start throwing. Then we’ll see where we’re at.”

Ryu went on the disabled list April 28 with left shoulder inflammation and missed three weeks. An MRI on his shoulder then confirmed the initial diagnosis of inflammation. Ryu did not require a rehab assignment -- something unavailable now with the minor league seasons concluded -- and instead threw a 75-pitch session in extended spring training before returning to the Dodgers.

After Wednesday, Ryu’s next scheduled start is Sept. 22 against the Giants. Mattingly was non-committal on whether Ryu would pitch that day, neither saying he would be available nor ruling him out.

“I don’t want to speculate,” Mattingly said. “I just want to see where this goes.”

Time does not appear to be on Ryu’s side, since there are just under two weeks left in the regular season. Mattingly sees no point in trying to rush Ryu back into a race he expects will be tight.

“I really expect it to come down to the last series of the year, honestly, so I think we’ll plan accordingly,” Mattingly said. “If we can, we’ll get him back.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 86-64

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Dodgers (RHP Dan Haren, 13-10, 3.99 ERA) at Rockies (LHP Tyler Matzek, 5-10, 4.23 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Roberto Hernandez gave up six hits and two runs in 3 2/3 innings. He failed to reach the fifth inning for the third straight start. In those games, Hernandez is 0-2 with a 7.36 ERA, and he has allowed 16 hits and four walks with nine strikeouts. In those 11 innings, Hernandez has thrown 209 pitches.

--RF Matt Kemp went 1-for-5 with a two-run homer in the first. It was Kemp’s 21st homer of the season and his 13th in 53 games since the All-Star break. In 13 games against the Rockies this season, Kemp is hitting .380 (19-for-50) with five doubles, two triples, three homers, 13 RBIs and eight runs. In 60 career games, 57 starts, at Coors Field, Kemp is hitting .325 (74-for-228) with 17 doubles, 14 homers, 52 RBIs and 41 runs.

--2B Dee Gordon went 2-for-6 with a double, an RBI, two runs and his 62nd stolen base. This season against the Rockies, Gordon is hitting .396 (21-for-53). He is one stolen base shy of catching Davey Lopes (63 steals in 1976) and two behind Juan Pierre (64, 2007) on the all-time Los Angeles Dodgers single-season steals list.

--LHP Clayton Kershaw was selected the National League Player of the Week for the second time this season and fifth time in his career. With a 19-3 (.864) record, Kershaw is tied with Orel Hershiser, who had that same record in 1985, for the second-highest winning percentage in Dodgers history. Preacher Roe went 22-3 (.880) in 1951. The Dodgers are 21-4 (.840) when Kershaw starts this season and 84-40 (.729) over the past four seasons.

--LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu, who left his Friday start due to left shoulder irritation, received a cortisone shot Monday. He was shut down from throwing until at least the weekend. There is a chance he could return to the rotation next week.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Obviously, this is a tough place. You never feel like you had enough runs.” -- Manager Don Mattingly, after the Dodgers’ 11-3 win over the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on Monday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu (irritation in left shoulder) was pulled from his Sept. 12 start after one inning. An MRI exam showed no structural damage, but he received a cortisone shot Sept. 15. He won’t throw again before Sept. 19, and the timetable for his return is uncertain.

--LHP Onelki Garcia (left elbow surgery in November 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 14. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Rancho Cucamonga on Aug. 31, then moved to Double-A Chattanooga on Sept. 7.

--RHP Josh Beckett (left hip impingement and a strained groin) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 6. He will not pitch again this season. Surgery is a possibility.

--LHP Paul Maholm (torn ACL and medical meniscus in right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 4. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 15.

--RHP Chad Billingsley (Tommy John surgery in April 2013, partially torn flexor tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list March 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He underwent season-ending elbow surgery June 24.

--RHP Chris Withrow (torn right elbow ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list May 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 6. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 3.

ROTATION:

LHP Clayton Kershaw

RHP Zack Greinke

LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu

RHP Dan Haren

RHP Roberto Hernandez

RHP Carlos Frias

BULLPEN:

RHP Kenley Jansen (closer)

LHP J.P. Howell

RHP Brian Wilson

RHP Jamey Wright

RHP Brandon League

RHP Pedro Baez

RHP Yimi Garcia

RHP Kevin Correia

RHP Chris Perez

LHP Scott Ebert

LHP Paco Rodriguez

CATCHERS:

A.J. Ellis

Drew Butera

Tim Federowicz

INFIELDERS:

1B Adrian Gonzalez

2B Dee Gordon

SS Hanley Ramirez

3B Juan Uribe

INF Justin Turner

INF Darwin Barney

INF Erisbel Arruebarrena

INF Miguel Rojas

INF/OF Alex Guerrero

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Carl Crawford

CF Yasiel Puig

RF Matt Kemp

OF Andre Ethier

OF Joc Pederson

OF Scott Van Slyke

OF Roger Bernadina