Los Angeles Dodgers - TeamReport

DENVER -- The Los Angeles Dodgers are adding left-handed relievers at a rapid rate, the latest being Daniel Coulombe, whose contract was selected from Double-A Chattanooga.

That gives manager Don Mattlingly four lefties to choose from in his bullpen. Paco Rodriguez was activated from the disabled list on Saturday, and Scott Elbert was added to the roster a day earlier. Before the addition of these three pitchers, veteran J.P. Howell was the only left-handed reliever in the Dodgers’ bullpen.

“I didn’t like the uneven number,” Mattingly quipped before the Dodgers lost 10-4 to the Colorado Rockies. “One guy didn’t have a buddy. It helps to have two and two. They can play catch together.”

The expanded September rosters allow Mattingly the luxury of being able to exploit situational matchups out of the bullpen better with little regard to running out of pitchers.

“If it helps us win a game, it gives us another option,” Mattingly said.

In Monday’s 11-3 win over the Rockies, Mattingly brought in Rodriguez with the bases loaded in the fourth inning to face Charlie Blackmon, who grounded into a fielder’s choice to end the inning with the game tied at 2-2.

Coulombe didn’t have to wait long to make his major league debut. He entered the game in the seventh with the Dodgers trailing 7-2 and retired the three batters he faced. The Dodgers drafted Coulombe in the 20th round in 2012 out of Texas Tech. He moved up from High Class A Rancho Cucamonga to Chattanooga this season and was instrumental in that team reaching the championship series of the Southern League. He was a combined 3-0 with six saves and a 2.89 ERA at two levels this season and limited opposing hitters to a .214 average with 92 strikeouts and 27 walks in 65 1/3 innings. Left-handed hitters batted .201 (10-for-98) and right-handed hitters batted .221 (31-for-140) against him this season.

Coulombe, 24, had been working out at the Dodgers’ complex in Glendale, Ariz., where several players had been asked to go in what Mattingly called a “stay ready camp,” should they be needed for the final games of the regular season.

RECORD: 86-65

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Dodgers (RHP Carlos Frias, 0-0, 3.91 ERA) at Rockies (LHP Jorge De La Rosa, 13-11, 4.28 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--SS Hanley Ramirez was scratched from the starting lineup Tuesday with a right elbow strain. He pinch hit and struck out in the sixth but is unlikely to start Wednesday afternoon in the final game of the series. Manager Don Mattingly, when asked if Ramirez might start Wednesday said, “I don’t know. We’re up in the air. He had a little elbow soreness before the game. Obviously was able to pinch hit but was having trouble getting loose to throw today. It seems like a quick turnaround for him to be ready to throw all of a sudden, so we’ll just see where he’s at (Wednesday) and go from there.”

--LHP Daniel Coulombe had his contract selected from Double-A Chattanooga and made his major league debut by retiring the three batters he faced in the seventh. He split the season between High Class A Rancho Cucamonga and Chattanooga and was a combined 3-0 with six saves and a 2.89 ERA. He also earned three saves for Chattanooga in their advance to the Southern League championship series. He limited opposing hitters to a .214 average with 92 strikeouts and 27 walks in 65 1/3 innings. Left-handed hitters batted .201 (10-for-98) and right-handed hitters batted .221 (31-for-140) against him this season. The addition of Coulombe gives the Dodgers four left-handers in their bullpen. The others are Paco Rodriguez, J.P. Howell and Scott Elbert.

--RHP Dan Haren, who entered the game 5-1 with a 1.70 ERA in his previous seven starts, allowed four hits and five runs in five innings. At the plate, Haren went 2-for-2 for his first multi-hit game of the season and the 11th of his career. The last one came on June 22, 2010, against the New York Yankees while pitching for the Arizona Diamondbacks. In 11 career starts at Coors Field, Haren is 5-5 with a 5.56 ERA (42 earned runs, 68 innings).

--RF Matt Kemp went 2-for-5 with one run scored, giving him 41 multi-hit games this season. Since the All-Star break, Kemp is hitting .307 (61-for-199) with 15 doubles, one triple, 13 home runs, 41 RBIs and 30 runs scored in 53 games.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We had some chances there in those middle innings. We weren’t able to capitalize.” -- Manager Don Mattingly, after the Dodgers’ 10-4 loss to Colorado Tuesday.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Stephen Fife (right elbow) was reinstated from the minor league disabled list, recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque and placed on the 60-day disabled list. He underwent Tommy John surgery Aug. 13.

--LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu (irritation in left shoulder) was pulled from his Sept. 12 start after one inning. An MRI exam showed no structural damage, but he received a cortisone shot Sept. 15. He won’t throw again before Sept. 19, and the timetable for his return is uncertain.

--LHP Onelki Garcia (left elbow surgery in November 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 14. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Rancho Cucamonga on Aug. 31, then moved to Double-A Chattanooga on Sept. 7.

--RHP Josh Beckett (left hip impingement and a strained groin) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 6. He will not pitch again this season. Surgery is a possibility.

--LHP Paul Maholm (torn ACL and medical meniscus in right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 4. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 15.

--RHP Chad Billingsley (Tommy John surgery in April 2013, partially torn flexor tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list March 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He underwent season-ending elbow surgery June 24.

--RHP Chris Withrow (torn right elbow ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list May 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 6. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 3.

