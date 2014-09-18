Los Angeles Dodgers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - INSIDE PITCH

DENVER -- Carlos Frias started in place of injured Hyun-Jin Ryu and had a memorably bad outing as the Los Angeles Dodgers were trampled 16-2 by the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday.

Frias, 24, gave up 10 hits and eight runs in 2/3 inning, leaving after throwing 38 pitches. He gave up hits to the first seven batters, including Justin Morneau’s three-run homer, and retired just two of the 11 batters he faced.

This was the second major league start and 12th career appearance for Frias. According to Elias Sports Bureau, Frias became the first pitcher in the modern era, which dates from 1920, to allow 10 hits while getting fewer than three outs in a game. He is also just the third Dodgers starter since 1914 to allow eight runs in less than one inning. The last was Hideo Nomo on April 18, 1998, at the Chicago Cubs. The eight runs allowed in an inning were the most by a Dodgers pitcher since Hong-Chih Kuo allowed eight runs in a 2007 game.

“You never necessarily know when they’re going to come, but it was a bad day all around,” Frias said through a translator. “All I can do is put it behind me. I‘m not going to allow Coors Field to be an excuse. Obviously there are other pitchers that are able to have success here at Coors Field. I‘m just chalking it up to a bad outing.”

Frias has pitched 26 innings in his 12 career games, including the 2/3 inning in his forgettable start Wednesday.

“He hasn’t had anything like this, obviously,” manager Don Mattingly said. “But he’s given up some runs and bounced back from it. Again, I think he’s a kid that will bounce back, really. Hopefully he can put it behind. There’s not a whole lot you can do about outings like this. It’s easier for me to say that, I‘m sure, than for him to have to deal with it. I think he’ll bounce back.”

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 86-66

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Dodgers (RHP Zack Greinke, 15-8, 2.64 ERA) at Cubs (LHP Tsuyoshi Wada, 4-3, 3.34 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--SS Hanley Ramirez was not in the lineup for a second straight day due to a right elbow strain. Manager Don Mattingly was hopeful another day of rest would enable him to play Thursday in Chicago, where the Dodgers open a four-game series against the Cubs.

--LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu will meet the team in Chicago on Thursday and will start a throwing program if he is ready. He received a cortisone injection Monday in his sore left shoulder and an MRI revealed no structural damage. Ryu did not make his scheduled start Wednesday at Colorado and likely won’t pitch on Sept. 22 when he is scheduled to start at home against the San Francisco Giants.

--LHP Daniel Coulombe, who had his contract selected from Double-A Chattanooga on Tuesday, made his major league debut by retiring the three batters he faced in the seventh and had another decent outing again Wednesday when he allowed one unearned run in one inning while throwing 14 of 16 pitches for strikes. He took over in the sixth and retired the first two batters before PH Brandon Barnes reached base on a throwing error by 3B Miguel Rojas, who had moved to that position from shortstop that inning. After giving up a single to Charlie Blackmon, Coulombe yielded an unearned run when first baseman Drew Butera was unable to handle Rojas’ throw. Coulombe then struck out Justin Morneau to end the inning.

--RHP Kevin Correia gave up seven hits and six runs (five earned) in three innings. He entered the game in the third with the Dodgers trailing 8-0. Correia, who was acquired by the Dodgers from Minnesota on Aug. 9 for a player to be named or cash considerations, has gone 2-3 with a 7.23 ERA (19 earned runs, 23 2/3 innings) in eight games (three starts). In his five relief appearances, Correia is 0-2 with an 8.38 ERA (nine earned runs, 9 2/3 innings).

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Hanley Ramirez (right elbow strain) was not in the lineup for a second straight day Sept. 17. Manager Don Mattingly was hopeful another day of rest would enable him to play Sept. 18 in Chicago.

--LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu (irritation in left shoulder) was pulled from his Sept. 12 start after one inning. An MRI exam showed no structural damage, but he received a cortisone shot Sept. 15. He will meet the team in Chicago on Sept. 18 and will start a throwing program if he is ready.

--LHP Onelki Garcia (left elbow surgery in November 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 14. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Rancho Cucamonga on Aug. 31, then moved to Double-A Chattanooga on Sept. 7.

--RHP Josh Beckett (left hip impingement and a strained groin) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 6. He will not pitch again this season. Surgery is a possibility.

--RHP Stephen Fife (Tommy John surgery in August 2014) was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque and placed on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 16.

--LHP Paul Maholm (torn ACL and medical meniscus in right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 4. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 15.

--RHP Chad Billingsley (Tommy John surgery in April 2013, partially torn flexor tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list March 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He underwent season-ending elbow surgery June 24.

--RHP Chris Withrow (torn right elbow ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list May 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 6. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 3.

ROTATION:

LHP Clayton Kershaw

RHP Zack Greinke

LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu

RHP Dan Haren

RHP Roberto Hernandez

RHP Carlos Frias

BULLPEN:

RHP Kenley Jansen (closer)

LHP J.P. Howell

RHP Brian Wilson

RHP Jamey Wright

RHP Brandon League

RHP Pedro Baez

RHP Yimi Garcia

RHP Kevin Correia

RHP Chris Perez

LHP Scott Ebert

LHP Paco Rodriguez

LHP Daniel Coulombe

CATCHERS:

A.J. Ellis

Drew Butera

Tim Federowicz

INFIELDERS:

1B Adrian Gonzalez

2B Dee Gordon

SS Hanley Ramirez

3B Juan Uribe

INF Justin Turner

INF Darwin Barney

INF Erisbel Arruebarrena

INF Miguel Rojas

INF/OF Alex Guerrero

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Carl Crawford

CF Yasiel Puig

RF Matt Kemp

OF Andre Ethier

OF Joc Pederson

OF Scott Van Slyke

OF Roger Bernadina