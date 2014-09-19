Los Angeles Dodgers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- Following their weekend series in Chicago, the Los Angeles Dodgers return home for a crucial three-game series with the San Francisco Giants, the team on their heels in the National League West.

As important as the first game of that series might be, it’s odd to see that the Dodgers probable starting pitcher that day is TBA -- to be announced.

Manager Don Mattingly has a few options, but at the moment none appears overly attractive.

At this point, the most likely option would seem to be starting rookie Carlos Frias, who assumed the rotation spot of left-hander Hyun-Jin Ryu. The problem is Frias, who has only made two career starts, was roughed up for eight earned runs in just two-thirds of an inning Wednesday in Colorado -- a game the Dodgers ultimately lost 16-2.

Ryu, who’s been out since Sept. 12, rejoined the Dodgers on Thursday night after going back to Los Angeles for an MRI. But it may not be realistic to think he would be ready to start Monday because he hasn’t picked up a baseball since his last outing.

One alternative could be pushing back the start of veteran Dan Haren from Sunday to Monday, and having Frias start on Sunday against the Cubs in a situation that might have less pressure.

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 87-66

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Dodgers (LHP Clayton Kershaw, 19-3, 1.70 ERA) at Cubs (RHP Edwin Jackson, 6-14, 6.09 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu rejoined the Dodgers on Thursday after traveling back to Los Angeles for an MRI on his left shoulder. Ryu left his last start Sept. 12 in San Francisco after just one inning because of left shoulder irritation. The Dodgers will see where Ryu is in the next day or two before deciding when he’ll rejoin the rotation.

--2B Darwin Barney was back at Wrigley Field on Thursday for the first time since he was traded by the Cubs to the Dodgers on July 28. Barney was hoping to be part of the Cubs’ turnaround in Chicago, but is happy to have made the move from last place to first place. “The biggest difference is this time of year a lot of guys are counting down the days,” Barney said. “It’s strange that when the season’s over, there’ll still be baseball to play. Obviously, we haven’t clinched anything yet, but we’re on our way.”

--SS Hanley Ramirez was able to return to the lineup on Thursday after missing the previous two games with a right elbow strain. He had two hits on the night and started the five-run rally in the seventh with a single.

--RHP Pedro Baez has allowed just two runs in his last 15 games (19? innings of relief) after giving up two runs in his major league debut earlier this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Don’t know what to say about it. Every day’s a new day. Pretty much, yesterday’s game was gone after the second inning. You have to move on to the next one and don’t look back.” -- Dodgers manager Don Mattingly on the 16-2 loss in Colorado on Wednesday.

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Hanley Ramirez (right elbow strain) did not start Sept. 16, and he did not play Sept. 17. He returned to the lineup Sept. 18.

--LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu (irritation in left shoulder) was pulled from his Sept. 12 start after one inning. An MRI exam showed no structural damage, but he received a cortisone shot Sept. 15. He met the team in Chicago on Sept. 18 and will start a throwing program if he is ready.

--LHP Onelki Garcia (left elbow surgery in November 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 14. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Rancho Cucamonga on Aug. 31, then moved to Double-A Chattanooga on Sept. 7.

--RHP Josh Beckett (left hip impingement and a strained groin) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 6. He will not pitch again this season. Surgery is a possibility.

--RHP Stephen Fife (Tommy John surgery in August 2014) was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque and placed on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 16.

--LHP Paul Maholm (torn ACL and medical meniscus in right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 4. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 15.

--RHP Chad Billingsley (Tommy John surgery in April 2013, partially torn flexor tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list March 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He underwent season-ending elbow surgery June 24.

--RHP Chris Withrow (torn right elbow ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list May 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 6. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 3.

ROTATION:

LHP Clayton Kershaw

RHP Zack Greinke

LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu

RHP Dan Haren

RHP Roberto Hernandez

RHP Carlos Frias

BULLPEN:

RHP Kenley Jansen (closer)

LHP J.P. Howell

RHP Brian Wilson

RHP Jamey Wright

RHP Brandon League

RHP Pedro Baez

RHP Yimi Garcia

RHP Kevin Correia

RHP Chris Perez

LHP Scott Ebert

LHP Paco Rodriguez

LHP Daniel Coulombe

CATCHERS:

A.J. Ellis

Drew Butera

Tim Federowicz

INFIELDERS:

1B Adrian Gonzalez

2B Dee Gordon

SS Hanley Ramirez

3B Juan Uribe

INF Justin Turner

INF Darwin Barney

INF Erisbel Arruebarrena

INF Miguel Rojas

INF/OF Alex Guerrero

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Carl Crawford

CF Yasiel Puig

RF Matt Kemp

OF Andre Ethier

OF Joc Pederson

OF Scott Van Slyke

OF Roger Bernadina