Los Angeles Dodgers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - INSIDE PITCH

LOS ANGELES -- Dan Haren delivered more than just another quality outing Monday night.

The veteran right-hander limited the San Francisco Giants to one hit, but allowed two runs (one earned) in a no-decision during Los Angeles’ 5-2, 13-inning loss at Dodger Stadium. Haren struck out seven and walked none in seven innings. The lone hit he gave up was a solo home run to center fielder Gregor Blanco to lead off the game.

Haren hasn’t beaten the Giants since he shut them out almost six years ago as a member of the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Still, Haren triggered a clause in his contract for a $10 million player option for next season after going six innings Monday and reaching 180 innings for the season. He also will earn a $500,000 bonus for his efforts.

Haren signed a one-year deal with the Dodgers during the offseason. It isn’t known whether he will return next season.

He is 13-11 with a 4.03 ERA in 31 starts this season.

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 89-68

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Giants (LHP Madison Bumgarner, 18-9, 2.91 ERA) at Dodgers (RHP Zack Greinke, 15-8, 2.76 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LF Carl Crawford hit his eighth home run Monday in the Dodgers’ loss to the Giants. Crawford’s solo blast leading off the fifth inning was Los Angeles’ first hit off Giants RHP Jake Peavy. Crawford continues to be one of the Dodgers’ hottest hitters, batting .439 with two homers, five doubles and a triple in his past 12 games.

--LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu threw on the side Monday. Ryu hasn’t pitched since Sept. 12, when he was removed because of shoulder irritation after allowing four runs in one inning against the Giants. There is no timetable for his return, but Ryu could pitch before the end of the regular season.

--1B Adrian Gonzalez had his hitting streak snapped a nine games, going 0-for-5. Gonzalez hit three balls to the warning track, but none left the yard. Four of his five outs were fly balls.

--LHP Clayton Kershaw was presented with the Roy Campanella Award for the second consecutive year. The award is given annually to the Dodger player who best exhibits the character and leadership skills of the late Hall of Fame catcher.

--CF Yasiel Puig exhibited his strong arm again Monday night. Puig threw out Giants 1B Brandon Belt, who was attempting to score on a single by SS Brandon Crawford, at the plate in the 11th inning to keep the scored tied.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “That’s a good club over there. We’ve known that for a while. They haven’t went away all year.” -- Manager Don Mattingly, on the San Francisco Giants, who beat the Dodgers 5-2 in 13 innings Monday.

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu (irritation in left shoulder) was pulled from his Sept. 12 start after one inning. An MRI exam showed no structural damage, but he received a cortisone shot Sept. 15. He threw on flat ground Sept. 20. He threw on the side Sept. 22, and there is a chance he could return to action before the end of the regular season.

--LHP Onelki Garcia (left elbow surgery in November 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 14. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Rancho Cucamonga on Aug. 31, then moved to Double-A Chattanooga on Sept. 7.

--RHP Josh Beckett (left hip impingement and a strained groin) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 6. He will not pitch again this season. Surgery is a possibility.

--RHP Stephen Fife (Tommy John surgery in August 2014) was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque and placed on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 16.

--LHP Paul Maholm (torn ACL and medical meniscus in right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 4. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 15.

--RHP Chad Billingsley (Tommy John surgery in April 2013, partially torn flexor tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list March 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He underwent season-ending elbow surgery June 24.

--RHP Chris Withrow (torn right elbow ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list May 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 6. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 3.

ROTATION:

LHP Clayton Kershaw

RHP Zack Greinke

LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu

RHP Dan Haren

RHP Roberto Hernandez

BULLPEN:

RHP Kenley Jansen (closer)

LHP J.P. Howell

RHP Brian Wilson

RHP Jamey Wright

RHP Brandon League

RHP Pedro Baez

RHP Yimi Garcia

RHP Kevin Correia

RHP Chris Perez

LHP Scott Ebert

RHP Carlos Frias

LHP Paco Rodriguez

LHP Daniel Coulombe

CATCHERS:

A.J. Ellis

Drew Butera

Tim Federowicz

INFIELDERS:

1B Adrian Gonzalez

2B Dee Gordon

SS Hanley Ramirez

3B Juan Uribe

INF Justin Turner

INF Darwin Barney

INF Erisbel Arruebarrena

INF Miguel Rojas

INF/OF Alex Guerrero

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Carl Crawford

CF Yasiel Puig

RF Matt Kemp

OF Andre Ethier

OF Joc Pederson

OF Scott Van Slyke

OF Roger Bernadina