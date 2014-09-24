Los Angeles Dodgers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - INSIDE PITCH

LOS ANGELES -- Age is a relative thing but there were times over the past two years when Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Matt Kemp must have felt old beyond his years.

But Kemp has been swinging the bat like a younger version of himself the past few months. On his 30th birthday Tuesday night, he hit yet another home run, a two-run shot that helped the Dodgers beat the San Francisco Giants 4-2 and move within one game of clinching the National League West title.

”It’s a good birthday gift,“ Kemp said. ”Hitting a home run, getting a win, knowing we’re one game away from clinching the division.

“But I‘m 30, dang. That’s an ugly number.”

After a laugh, Kemp retracted that, “Naw, I‘m going to get better from here.”

For most of two seasons, Kemp kept vowing to get better once he healed and regained his strength after two shoulder surgeries and a microfracture surgery on his ankle over the past two falls.

That time has arrived since the All-Star break.

Since then, Kemp has been one of the most dangerous hitters in baseball again. His 16 home runs are the most in the National League since the break. His .590 slugging percentage is the highest in baseball (minimum 75 at-bats) and his .953 on-base-plus-slugging percentage is sixth. His eight home runs in September are tied for the major league lead.

“The last two years have been pretty freaky,” Kemp said. “Everything happens for a reason. I‘m pretty happy with where I am. Just got to stay healthy and on the field.”

As Kemp’s health has rebounded, his swagger and confidence have returned. A clubhouse that was ruled by Yasiel Puig’s rambunctious personality is now once again rotating around Kemp.

“Matt has been on point,” Dodgers manager Don Mattingly said. “He’s been one of the emotional leaders in our clubhouse as far as, ‘Let’s go. Let’s go. Let’s go.’ Just keeping us focused day to day.”

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 90-68

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Giants (RHP Tim Hudson, 9-12, 3.52 ERA) at Dodgers (LHP Clayton Kershaw, 20-3, 1.80 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Zack Greinke, unbeaten in his last seven starts, had a solid outing, allowing two runs on six hits with five strikeouts and no walks in eight innings. Greinke (16-8) has defeated the Giants in all five of his starts this season. Greinke dominated NL West opponents, posting an 11-0 record in 14 starts. “He was sharp. He didn’t really have a lot of real battle innings,” Dodgers manager Don Mattingly said of Greinke’s performance after Tuesday’s game.

--OF Matt Kemp, who hit his 24th home run in Tuesday’s win over the Giants, is healthy and looking forward to playing in the postseason. Kemp missed the playoffs last season with an ankle injury. “That’s what we all play for, playing in the postseason,” Kemp said. Kemp has been a major contributor, particularly in the second half of the season, with the Dodgers earning a playoff berth. Kemp had a two-run home run against the San Francisco Giants in the first inning off Madison Bumgarner. “I‘m just trying to finish up strong and lead us into the postseason and help my team any way I can to lead us into the postseason and further into the postseason than last year,” said Kemp, who has eight home runs and 22 RBIs in 21 games in September.

--INF Justin Turner has been one of the biggest surprises for the Dodgers this season. Turner, who couldn’t find a home in New York with the Mets after last season before the Dodgers scooped him up as a free agent, homered twice in Tuesday night’s 4-2 Dodger victory over the Giants. He opened the game with his first lead-off homer and then added another one -- both off LHP Madison Bumgarner -- to chase the Giants’ ace in the eighth inning. “I haven’t had a chance to play meaningful games in September, so the adrenaline, the excitement, the preparation, coming to the yard every day knowing you’re playing a big game kind of drives you instead of games that don’t mean anything,” Turner said.

--CF Yasiel Puig hasn’t recorded a hit in seven at-bats in the two games in this series with the Giants, but his reaction and his heated exchange with Giants LHP Madison Bumgarner might have helped the Dodgers gain an edge. Puig and Bumgarner, who have history from an earlier clash this summer, initiated a meeting of the club as the benches and bullpens emptied in the first inning. However, after order was restored, Bumgarner gave up a two-run homer to OF Matt Kemp, which turned out to be the difference in a 4-2 Los Angeles win. The All-Star pitcher seemed to have lost his poise in the first inning before regaining it for the next six innings.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He was sharp. He didn’t really have a lot of real battle innings.” -- Dodgers manager Don Mattingly on RHP Zack Greinke after a win over the Giants on Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu (irritation in left shoulder) was pulled from his Sept. 12 start after one inning. An MRI exam showed no structural damage, but he received a cortisone shot Sept. 15. He threw on flat ground Sept. 20. He threw on the side Sept. 22. The Dodgers are still optimistic he will be ready to pitch in the first round of the playoffs.

--LHP Onelki Garcia (left elbow surgery in November 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 14. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Rancho Cucamonga on Aug. 31, then moved to Double-A Chattanooga on Sept. 7.

--RHP Josh Beckett (left hip impingement and a strained groin) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 6. He will not pitch again this season. Surgery is a possibility.

--RHP Stephen Fife (Tommy John surgery in August 2014) was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque and placed on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 16.

--LHP Paul Maholm (torn ACL and medical meniscus in right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 4. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 15.

--RHP Chad Billingsley (Tommy John surgery in April 2013, partially torn flexor tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list March 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He underwent season-ending elbow surgery June 24.

--RHP Chris Withrow (torn right elbow ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list May 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 6. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 3.

ROTATION:

LHP Clayton Kershaw

RHP Zack Greinke

LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu

RHP Dan Haren

RHP Roberto Hernandez

BULLPEN:

RHP Kenley Jansen (closer)

LHP J.P. Howell

RHP Brian Wilson

RHP Jamey Wright

RHP Brandon League

RHP Pedro Baez

RHP Yimi Garcia

RHP Kevin Correia

RHP Chris Perez

LHP Scott Ebert

RHP Carlos Frias

LHP Paco Rodriguez

LHP Daniel Coulombe

CATCHERS:

A.J. Ellis

Drew Butera

Tim Federowicz

INFIELDERS:

1B Adrian Gonzalez

2B Dee Gordon

SS Hanley Ramirez

3B Juan Uribe

INF Justin Turner

INF Darwin Barney

INF Erisbel Arruebarrena

INF Miguel Rojas

INF/OF Alex Guerrero

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Carl Crawford

CF Yasiel Puig

RF Matt Kemp

OF Andre Ethier

OF Joc Pederson

OF Scott Van Slyke

OF Roger Bernadina