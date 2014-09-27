Los Angeles Dodgers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - INSIDE PITCH

LOS ANGELES -- For the first time since leaving his Sept. 12 start in San Francisco after just one inning due to a sore shoulder, Los Angels Dodgers left-hander Hyun-Jin Ryu was back on a mound Friday.

It was a brief bullpen session but a significant step forward for Ryu. He threw approximately 25 pitches in Friday’s throwing session.

If Ryu feels fine after the increased workout, he will probably throw a “full-blown bullpen (session) on Sunday,” according to Dodgers manager Don Mattingly. With four days off between the end of their regular season and the start of their NL Division Series next Friday, Ryu will probably throw “some type of sim (simulated) game” during that stretch, Mattingly said.

The program has Ryu on track to start the third game of a first-round series for the Dodgers. That would be next Monday on the road (either in St. Louis or Pittsburgh). But Mattingly said it was going too far to talk about that yet.

“It’s hard to say he lines up for anything at the moment,” Mattingly said. “He’s moving in the right direction. ... All those things (a full bullpen session, throwing to hitters) have to be crossed off. So we have to plan accordingly -- with him, without him, if he can start, if he can‘t. All those things are still up in the air and that’s going to depend on what happens over these next few days.”

Those plans have already begun. Mattingly and his coaching staff met with general manager Ned Colletti and his staff Friday afternoon to discuss the postseason roster. Ryu’s likely availability will save them from having to find a fourth starter to join Clayton Kershaw, Zack Greinke and Dan Haren.

But there are other decisions to be made, starting with the size of the pitching staff (11 or, more likely, 12). Mattingly hedged his bets when asked how much could change during the Dodgers’ final regular-season series this weekend.

“I hate to say these are tryout games but there’s definitely going to be some guys who are disappointed they’re not on the roster,” he said. “I guess the way to say it is -- you’re always competing at this level, you’re always being judged.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 92-68

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Rockies (RHP Eddie Butler, 1-1, 5.56 ERA) at Dodgers (RHP Dan Haren, 13-11, 4.03 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Dan Haren will start Saturday’s game, but he will operate on a pitch count. Manager Don Mattingly wouldn’t say how many pitches or innings Haren will throw, but depending on the pitch count, he probably won’t work more than five innings.

--RHP Zack Greinke is scheduled to start Sunday, and he too will be limited by a pitch count since Greinke is expected to start Game 2 of the National League Division Series. Don Mattingly refused to confirm Greinke as the Game 2 starter on Friday, but the Dodger manager doesn’t have anyone of Greinke’s stature to slot into the spot.

--RHP Roberto Hernandez allowed three runs on six hits with four walks and three strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings. However, Hernandez did not figure into the decision.

--LHP Scott Elbert (1-0) earned his first win since July 3, 2012, in Friday’s win over the Rockies. Elbert, who missed all of last season with elbow problems, struck out the only batter he faced in the sixth inning.

--OF Joc Pederson was selected as co-minor league player of the year along with INF Corey Seager. Pederson, who was called up by the Dodgers on Sept. 1, had an outstanding season at Triple-A Albuquerque, becoming just the fourth player in Pacific Coast League history to hit 30 home runs and steal 30 bases. Pederson finished with 33 home runs with 78 RBIs and 30 stolen bases and batted .303. Seager hit .349 with 20 home runs and 97 RBIs in 118 games at Class A Rancho Cucamonga and Double-A Chattanooga.

--OF Andre Ethier, who has been practically reduced to a bystander with occasional pinch-hit appearances, started in right field in place of Matt Kemp, who got the night off. Ethier went 1-for-3 with a walk and a run.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I think the day off yesterday was good for us to get the celebration out of the way. Guys aren’t going to have the same intensity that we’ve had before or that we’re going to have when we get into the first round, but I also think they understand that there is going to be four days off.” - Dodgers manager Don Mattingly, after Friday’s victory.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu (irritation in left shoulder) was pulled from his Sept. 12 start after one inning. An MRI exam showed no structural damage, but he received a cortisone shot Sept. 15. He threw on flat ground Sept. 20 and threw on the side Sept. 22. On Sept. 26, Ryu threw off a mound for the first time since his shoulder injury. Ryu threw approximately 25 pitches. He is expected to be ready for the postseason.

--LHP Onelki Garcia (left elbow surgery in November 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 14. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Rancho Cucamonga on Aug. 31, then moved to Double-A Chattanooga on Sept. 7.

--RHP Josh Beckett (left hip impingement and a strained groin) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 6. He will not pitch again this season. Surgery is a possibility.

--RHP Stephen Fife (Tommy John surgery in August 2014) was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque and placed on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 16.

--LHP Paul Maholm (torn ACL and medical meniscus in right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 4. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 15.

--RHP Chad Billingsley (Tommy John surgery in April 2013, partially torn flexor tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list March 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He underwent season-ending elbow surgery June 24.

--RHP Chris Withrow (torn right elbow ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list May 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 6. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 3.

ROTATION:

LHP Clayton Kershaw

RHP Zack Greinke

LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu

RHP Dan Haren

RHP Roberto Hernandez

BULLPEN:

RHP Kenley Jansen (closer)

LHP J.P. Howell

RHP Brian Wilson

RHP Jamey Wright

RHP Brandon League

RHP Pedro Baez

RHP Yimi Garcia

RHP Kevin Correia

RHP Chris Perez

LHP Scott Ebert

RHP Carlos Frias

LHP Paco Rodriguez

LHP Daniel Coulombe

CATCHERS:

A.J. Ellis

Drew Butera

Tim Federowicz

INFIELDERS:

1B Adrian Gonzalez

2B Dee Gordon

SS Hanley Ramirez

3B Juan Uribe

INF Justin Turner

INF Darwin Barney

INF Erisbel Arruebarrena

INF Miguel Rojas

INF/OF Alex Guerrero

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Carl Crawford

CF Yasiel Puig

RF Matt Kemp

OF Andre Ethier

OF Joc Pederson

OF Scott Van Slyke

OF Roger Bernadina