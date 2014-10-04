Los Angeles Dodgers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - INSIDE PITCH

LOS ANGELES -- After seven years across the state in Kansas City and two more years in the National Leauge Central with the Milwaukee Brewers, Los Angeles Dodgers right-hander Zack Greinke has plenty of history with the St. Louis Cardinals.

Most of it is pleasant memories for Greinke. He is 9-4 with a 3.17 ERA in 14 career regular-season appearances against the Cardinals. It is more mixed in the postseason. He won two of three starts against the Cardinals in the 2011 (with the Brewers) and 2013 (with the Dodgers) National League Championship Series.

He will face them again Saturday in Game 2 of the NL Division Series between the Dodgers and Cardinals.

“It’s not necessarily easier because they’re a smarter team than most,” Greinke said of the value of that familiarity. “But the fact is I’ve faced them a bunch so I kind of know where their holes are and where I like to pitch them.”

There is limited value to even that, Greinke said. The Cardinals have a number of hitters “that are really smart hitters that make adjustments faster than other guys.”

He offered Jon Jay -- a career .295 hitter who is 8-for-34 (.235) against Greinke in the regular season -- as an example.

“One year, we were getting him out inside and the next year he was hitting inside,” Greinke said. “The next year he was chasing off speed and now he’s good at hitting off speed. I don’t know if he consciously does this. But he’s just an example of a Cardinal player that makes adjustments better than most other teams do.”

Greinke will take the mound in Game 2 after the Dodgers were shocked in Game 1, losing 10-9 with Clayton Kershaw on the mound. Only once this season did the Dodgers lose both games when Kershaw and Greinke started consecutive games -- August 15-16 against the Milwaukee Brewers.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 94-68, first place in National League West

NEXT: National League Division Series, Game 2, Saturday -- Cardinals (RHP Lance Lynn, 15-10, 2.74 ERA) at Dodgers (RHP Zack Greinke, 17-8, 2.71 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Clayton Kershaw got knocked around by the Cardinals again, and this time it might have been more painful than last season’s Game 6 loss in the National League Championship Series. Kershaw was cruising along before being tagged for eight runs, which tied the most ever allowed by a Dodgers’ pitcher in the playoffs, on eight hits in 6 2/3 innings. Kershaw (0-1) struck out 10 and didn’t walk a batter, throwing 110 pitches (77 strikes), but the Cardinals hammered him in the seventh, reminiscent to the NLCS series-clinching victory, when they pounded him for seven runs in four innings.

--C A.J. Ellis had a big day offensively, but it failed to help the Dodgers earn a victory. Ellis was 4-for-5 with a two-run homer in Friday’s 10-9 setback to the St. Louis Cardinals. Ellis tied a career-high with hits. He also has hit safely in seven straight playoff games.

--LF Carl Crawford, who went 2-for-4 with an RBI, extended his postseason hitting streak to a club record 11 games. Crawford broke the 1978 mark of Bill Russell, who hit in 10 straight contests.

--1B Adrian Gonzalez, who led the majors in RBIs during the regular season, went deep with his fourth career postseason home run. Gonzalez carries a wicked stick against the Cardinals, batting .316 with three home runs and five RBIs in 11 playoff games against St. Louis.

--CF Yasiel Puig reached base four times, including getting hit by an Adam Wainwright pitch that led to the benches clearing. Puig, who scored three runs, went 2-for-4 with an RBI. In five career NLDS games, Puig is batting .476 with four doubles, a triple, a homer and seven RBIs.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I‘m really proud of our guys. We didn’t get this far by losing a game and saying ‘Oh, we’re going to take our ball and go home.’ We’re going to show up tomorrow and be ready to play.” -- Dodgers manager Don Mattingly after his team lost Game 1 of the NLDS against the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Dee Gordon (inflamed right hip) left the Sept. 27 game, and he did not play Sept. 28. He started Game 1 of the NLDS and played the whole game.

--LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu (irritation in left shoulder) was pulled from his Sept. 12 start after one inning. An MRI exam showed no structural damage, but he received a cortisone shot Sept. 15. He threw on flat ground Sept. 20 and threw on the side Sept. 22. On Sept. 26, Ryu threw off a mound. He threw a 40-pitch bullpen session Sept. 28, then a 45-pitch simulated game Oct. 2. He was ncleared to pitch and will start Game 3 in St. Louis in the NL Division Series.

--LHP Onelki Garcia (left elbow surgery in November 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 14. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Rancho Cucamonga on Aug. 31, then moved to Double-A Chattanooga on Sept. 7.

--RHP Josh Beckett (left hip impingement and a strained groin) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 6. He will not pitch again this season. Surgery is a possibility.

--RHP Stephen Fife (Tommy John surgery in August 2014) was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque and placed on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 16.

--LHP Paul Maholm (torn ACL and medical meniscus in right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 4. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 15.

--RHP Chad Billingsley (Tommy John surgery in April 2013, partially torn flexor tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list March 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He underwent season-ending elbow surgery June 24.

--RHP Chris Withrow (torn right elbow ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list May 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 6. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 3.

ROTATION:

LHP Clayton Kershaw

RHP Zack Greinke

LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu

RHP Dan Haren

BULLPEN:

RHP Kenley Jansen (closer)

LHP J.P. Howell

RHP Brian Wilson

RHP Jamey Wright

RHP Brandon League

RHP Pedro Baez

LHP Scott Ebert

RHP Carlos Frias

CATCHERS:

A.J. Ellis

Drew Butera

INFIELDERS:

1B Adrian Gonzalez

2B Dee Gordon

SS Hanley Ramirez

3B Juan Uribe

INF Justin Turner

INF Miguel Rojas

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Carl Crawford

CF Yasiel Puig

RF Matt Kemp

OF Andre Ethier

OF Scott Van Slyke