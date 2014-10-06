Los Angeles Dodgers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - INSIDE PITCH

ST. LOUIS -- Hyun-Jin Ryu had a great seat to watch a lot of baseball recently.

The Los Angeles Dodgers left-hander threw just one inning in the past three weeks and only 7 2/3 since the start of September due to a sore shoulder. The injury forced him out of his Sept. 12 start in San Francisco after the first inning.

Ryu will finally take the mound again as the Dodgers’ starter in Game 3 of the National League Division Series against the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday. The series is tied at one game apiece.

Dodgers manager Don Mattingly said he has no concerns about handing Ryu the ball in such a pivotal game despite the lefty’s inactivity over the past five weeks because of Ryu’s low-maintenance approach.

”It’s just his track record and kind of his work in between,“ Mattingly said. ”It’s not like he hasn’t thrown. He’s thrown, I think, two (bullpen sessions) now, and a (simulated) game.

“Hyun-Jin is a guy that we trust, and he’s been unflappable from the standpoint of anything that comes along he just seems to handle.”

The shoulder inflammation flared up twice this season, sending Ryu to the disabled list in April and May. However, Ryu said he is not concerned about the pain returning once he gets in a game again.

”I‘m thinking that there’s very little -- almost zero percent chance -- that the injury is going to come back tomorrow,“ Ryu said through his interpreter Sunday. ”I‘m not even thinking about it. I don’t think it’s good for my psyche to think that way.

“I threw a few bullpen sessions and I went 100 percent. I felt great in all those sessions. I don’t foresee a reason why I would feel anything tomorrow.”

Ryu made one start against the Cardinals in last year’s NL Championship Series and held them scoreless for seven innings in the Dodgers’ Game 3 victory.

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 94-68, first place in National League West

NATIONAL LEAGUE DIVISION SERIES: Dodgers-Cardinals tied 1-1

NEXT: NLDS, Game 3, Monday -- Dodgers (LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu, 14-7, 3.38 ERA) at Cardinals (RHP John Lackey, 3-3, 4.30 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RF Matt Kemp hit the go-ahead home run in the eighth, lifting the Dodgers to a 3-2 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals to even their best-of-five National League Division Series at a game apiece Saturday night before a sellout crowd of 54,499 at Dodger Stadium. “Coming into the stadium, I thought we had to win this game,” said Kemp, who went 2-for-4 and hit his third career postseason home run. “You don’t want to go down 2-0 in St. Louis. Tough environment and they have some pretty rowdy fans. To get this win was big for us. They would have had the momentum. So knew we needed to get this win and it was big for us.” Kemp drilled a 2-1 off-speed pitch into the seats in left field to lead off the eighth off pitcher Pat Neshek (0-1). “Just looking zone. Just looking for something to drive,” said Kemp, who missed last year’s playoffs because of fractured ankle. “He left one just out over the plate where I had to do something with it and put a good swing on it.”

--RHP Zack Greinke delivered an outstanding performance in Saturday’s 3-2 win by the Dodgers over the St. Louis Cardinals. Greinke didn’t allow a hit until Cardinals 2B Kolten Wong doubled with one out in the fifth. He gave up a double to Matt Carpenter to open the sixth but retired CF Jon Jay and struck out LF Matt Holliday and SS Jhonny Peralta to keep the shutout intact. “Probably the most exciting (at-bat) was Peralta, striking him out was big time,” said Greinke, who has gone 5-0 with a 2.05 ERA in his last nine starts since Aug. 15. Greinke, who got a standing ovation when he finished, struck out seven and walked two in seven innings. He also recorded two hits and scored. “I thought he was really good,” Dodgers manager Don Mattingly said. “Early on, it looked like the ball was jumping out of his hand. I thought he located well, he wasn’t using a ton of pitches, so he was pretty accurate with everything.”

--CF Yasiel Puig had a rough outing Saturday, striking out four times. Puig is 2-for-8 in the series.

--C A.J. Ellis, who went 4-for-5 with a two-run homer in Friday’s loss, has carried a hot stick in the postseason. Ellis is batting .625 in the two games. He doubled and scored the Dodgers’ first run in Saturday’s win.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Coming into the stadium, I thought we had to win this game. You don’t want to go down 2-0 in St. Louis. Tough environment and they have some pretty rowdy fans. To get this win was big for us.” -- Dodgers OF Matt Kemp, after he hit the game-winning home run to tie the series 1-1.

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu (irritation in left shoulder) was pulled from his Sept. 12 start after one inning. An MRI exam showed no structural damage, but he received a cortisone shot Sept. 15. He threw on flat ground Sept. 20 and threw on the side Sept. 22. On Sept. 26, Ryu threw off a mound. He threw a 40-pitch bullpen session Sept. 28, then a 45-pitch simulated game Oct. 2. He was cleared to pitch and will start Game 3 in the NL Division Series on Oct. 5.

--LHP Onelki Garcia (left elbow surgery in November 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 14. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Rancho Cucamonga on Aug. 31, then moved to Double-A Chattanooga on Sept. 7.

--RHP Josh Beckett (left hip impingement and a strained groin) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 6. He will not pitch again this season. Surgery is a possibility.

--RHP Stephen Fife (Tommy John surgery in August 2014) was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque and placed on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 16.

--LHP Paul Maholm (torn ACL and medical meniscus in right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 4. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 15.

--RHP Chad Billingsley (Tommy John surgery in April 2013, partially torn flexor tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list March 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He underwent season-ending elbow surgery June 24.

--RHP Chris Withrow (torn right elbow ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list May 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 6. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 3.

ROTATION:

LHP Clayton Kershaw

RHP Zack Greinke

LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu

RHP Dan Haren

BULLPEN:

RHP Kenley Jansen (closer)

LHP J.P. Howell

RHP Brian Wilson

RHP Jamey Wright

RHP Brandon League

RHP Pedro Baez

LHP Scott Ebert

RHP Carlos Frias

CATCHERS:

A.J. Ellis

Drew Butera

INFIELDERS:

1B Adrian Gonzalez

2B Dee Gordon

SS Hanley Ramirez

3B Juan Uribe

INF Justin Turner

INF Miguel Rojas

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Carl Crawford

CF Yasiel Puig

RF Matt Kemp

OF Andre Ethier

OF Scott Van Slyke