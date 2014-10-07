Los Angeles Dodgers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - INSIDE PITCH

ST. LOUIS -- Los Angeles Dodgers manager Don Mattingly saw no reason to tip his hand before the National League Division Series started, but he figured all along that if there were a Game 4, he would use ace left-hander Clayton Kershaw on three days’ rest.

Mattingly made it official Monday afternoon, declaring Kershaw as his starter for Tuesday’s contest against St. Louis in Busch Stadium. After the Cardinals’ 3-1 win Monday night, the Dodgers trail two games to one in the best-of-five series, meaning Kershaw will be pitching to save his team’s postseason.

“We couldn’t really make that decision until after Game 1, and then seeing how Clayton came out of that,” Mattingly said. “He’s our best guy. Obviously, it’s not something we would even think about doing over the course of the (regular) season, but this is a different time.”

Kershaw came back on short rest in last year’s NLDS, working six good innings against the Atlanta Braves in a no-decision. He allowed two runs, both unearned. Mattingly said that result helped influence the decision to give Kershaw the ball Tuesday.

After Friday’s 10-9 loss to the Cardinals, when Kershaw gave up eight runs and eight hits in 6 2/3 innings, the lefty wondered aloud when the Dodgers would want him to pitch again. The probable NL Cy Young Award winner is ready for the challenge of throwing on short trest.

“I definitely wanted to do it,” he said. “I was ready to do it, regardless. You try to stay as even-keeled as you possibly can and just prepare for the next one.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 94-68, first place in National League West

NATIONAL LEAGUE DIVISION SERIES: Cardinals lead Dodgers 2-1

NEXT: NLDS, Game 4, Tuesday -- Dodgers (LHP Clayton Kershaw, 21-3, 1.77 ERA regular season; 0-1, 10.80 ERA postseason) at Cardinals (RHP Shelby Miller, 10-9, 3.74 ERA regular season; first appearance of postseason)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu baffled St. Louis again Monday night but took a no-decision despite pitching six good innings in his first game action since Sept. 12. He missed the last two weeks of the regular season due to left shoulder irritation. Ryu allowed a run on five hits and a walk with four strikeouts, retiring the last seven men he faced. He has allowed just one run in 13 postseason innings against the Cardinals.

--LHP Clayton Kershaw will get the call Tuesday on three days of rest in Game 4 of the NL Division Series. Kershaw absorbed a 10-9 loss to the Cardinals on Friday, giving up eight hits and eight runs over 6 2/3 innings. Most of the trouble came in a six-run, six-hit seventh. He pitched on three days of rest in last year’s NLDS Game 4, going six innings in a no-decision as Los Angeles rallied to beat Atlanta and move on to the NLCS. Kershaw allowed two runs in that outing against the Braves, both unearned.

--SS Hanley Ramirez led the Dodgers’ offense with three hits, including an RBI double in the sixth, in Game 3 at St. Louis. The three hits tied his career postseason high. He is batting .519 (14-for-27) in Division Series play. Ramirez’s average in Division Series games is the highest among players with 25 or more at-bats.

--CF Yasiel Puig’s sixth-inning triple led to Los Angeles’ only run and broke his personal streak of seven consecutive strikeouts. Puig fanned in his last at-bat in the eighth. His seven consecutive whiffs are third all time in postseason history, trailing only the Dodgers’ Jerry Reuss (eight in 1981) and the Yankees’ David Justice (eight in 2001).

--RF Matt Kemp went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts and was one of many Dodgers to gripe about the strike zone of plate umpire Dale Scott. Kemp was called out in the ninth on a pitch that appeared to be outside, and he argued at length with Scott. “Terrible, terrible strike zone,” Kemp said. “I never ever seen anything like it. I just feel like the umpire really took the bat out of our hands.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We wanted to give them a different look. We feel like we know what we want to go with these guys. We haven’t been able to get it there.” -- Manager Don Mattingly, on the decision to go with LHP Scott Elbert with the score tied in the seventh inning Tuesday. Elbert served up a two-run homer to Cardinals 2B Kolten Wong that lifted St. Louis to a 3-1 win.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu (left shoulder irritation) was pulled from his Sept. 12 start after one inning. An MRI exam showed no structural damage, but he received a cortisone shot Sept. 15. He threw on flat ground Sept. 20 and threw on the side Sept. 22. On Sept. 26, Ryu threw off a mound. He threw a 40-pitch bullpen session Sept. 28, then a 45-pitch simulated game Oct. 2. He started Game 3 in the NL Division Series on Oct. 6.

--LHP Onelki Garcia (left elbow surgery in November 2013) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 14. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Rancho Cucamonga on Aug. 31, then moved to Double-A Chattanooga on Sept. 7.

--RHP Josh Beckett (left hip impingement and a strained groin) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 6. He will not pitch again this season. Surgery is a possibility.

--RHP Stephen Fife (Tommy John surgery in August 2014) was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque and placed on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 16.

--LHP Paul Maholm (torn ACL and medical meniscus in right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 4. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 15.

--RHP Chad Billingsley (Tommy John surgery in April 2013, partially torn flexor tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list March 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He underwent season-ending elbow surgery June 24.

--RHP Chris Withrow (torn right elbow ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list May 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 6. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 3.

ROTATION:

LHP Clayton Kershaw

RHP Zack Greinke

LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu

RHP Dan Haren

BULLPEN:

RHP Kenley Jansen (closer)

LHP J.P. Howell

RHP Brian Wilson

RHP Jamey Wright

RHP Brandon League

RHP Pedro Baez

LHP Scott Ebert

RHP Carlos Frias

CATCHERS:

A.J. Ellis

Drew Butera

INFIELDERS:

1B Adrian Gonzalez

2B Dee Gordon

SS Hanley Ramirez

3B Juan Uribe

INF Justin Turner

INF Miguel Rojas

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Carl Crawford

CF Yasiel Puig

RF Matt Kemp

OF Andre Ethier

OF Scott Van Slyke