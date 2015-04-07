Los Angeles Dodgers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - INSIDE PITCH

The Los Angeles Dodgers set out to upgrade their catching position this past offseason and the switch-hitting Yasmani Grandal was the key piece in the trade that sent slugger Matt Kemp south to the San Diego Padres.

But Grandal was on the bench Monday as the Dodgers opened the 2015 season with a 6-3 victory over those same Padres.

But Dodgers manager Don Mattingly continues to say it will not be a “personal catcher” situation with A.J. Ellis starting over Grandal whenever left-hander Clayton Kershaw pitches.

”Obviously, we’re always going to take into consideration what Clayton prefers,“ Mattingly said before Monday’s game. ”We’ve talked a lot about this. Guys have preferences for different guys. We’d really like our catching situation to be whole and one where pitchers really trust both guys and they’re all involved in the meetings and how a guy pitches and how a guy wants to attack -- for all our guys, not just Clayton.

“I don’t want it to be a personal catcher situation. We did address that with Clayton and gave him our reasoning about why and matchups and different things. He’s able to express his opinion.”

Ellis said Mattingly told him on Saturday he would make the Opening Day start, the fourth consecutive year that has been the battery for the Dodgers’ season opener.

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 1-0

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Padres (RHP Tyson Ross, 13-14, 2.81 in 2014) at Dodgers (RHP Zack Greinke, 17-8, 2.71 in 2014)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Clayton Kershaw wasn’t as sharp as he normally is, giving up three runs on six hits with nine strikeouts and two walks in six innings on Monday. Kershaw didn’t factor into the decision.

--1B Adrian Gonzalez hit a solo home run off Padres RHP James Shields. Gonzalez drove a 1-1 off-speed pitch from Shields into the right-field pavilion for a solo home run to tie the score at 1 to lead off the fourth. “Just looking fastball, something up in the zone,” said Gonzalez, who went 3-for-5. “He just left up in the middle.”

--2B Howie Kendrick recorded two extra-base hits in his Dodgers debut. Kendrick had a triple in the fourth and delivered a game-tying RBI double in the seventh. The double was the 250th of Kendrick’s career.

--SS Jimmy Rollins’ Dodgers debut was a memorable one. Rollins hit a go-ahead home run in the eighth inning, a three-run shot to lift the Dodgers to victory. Rollins hit safely in 11 consecutive Opening Days, dating back to 2005. “I fouled off a couple of pitches and he threw a pitch right in the spot that I was looking,” Rollins said of Padres reliever Shawn Kelley, who gave up the home run. “Got a good part of the bat to it, got us three runs.”

--RF Yasiel Puig had a forgettable outing, going 0-for-3 with two strikeouts. Puig batted second behind leadoff hitter SS Jimmy Rollins.

--LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu (shoulder inflammation) began a throwing program by playing catch before Monday’s game. He hadn’t thrown since March 22, but he might be able to return in April.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I fouled off a couple of pitches and he threw a pitch right in the spot that I was looking. Got a good part of the bat to it, got us three runs.” -- SS Jimmy Rollins, who hit a go-ahead home run in a 6-3 win over the San Diego Padres on Monday.

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu (shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a throwing program by playing catch April 6. He might be able to return later in April.

--RHP Kenley Jansen (left foot surgery in February 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He might be able to return in late April.

--RHP Brandon League (posterior right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He will try to avoid surgery by going through a rest and rehabilitation program until mid-April. He will be re-evaluated after that, but is expected to be out until at least late May.

--RHP Brandon Beachy (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 23. He is not expected back until midseason after undergoing his second Tommy John surgery and third elbow surgery in less than three years.

--RHP Chris Withrow (Tommy John surgery in June 2014, back surgery in December 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 21. He might miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

LHP Clayton Kershaw

RHP Zack Greinke

RHP Brandon McCarthy

LHP Brett Anderson

BULLPEN:

RHP Joel Peralta

RHP Chris Hatcher

LHP J.P. Howell

RHP Juan Nicasio

LHP Paco Rodriguez

RHP Yimi Garcia

RHP Pedro Baez

CATCHERS:

Yasmani Grandal

A.J. Ellis

INFIELDERS:

1B Adrian Gonzalez

2B Howie Kendrick

SS Jimmy Rollins

3B Juan Uribe

INF Justin Turner

INF Darwin Barney

INF/OF Alex Guerrero

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Carl Crawford

CF Joc Pederson

RF Yasiel Puig

OF Andre Ethier

OF/1B Scott Van Slyke