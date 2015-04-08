Los Angeles Dodgers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - INSIDE PITCH

LOS ANGELES -- Until Kenley Jansen returns to his closer’s role, one thing seems certain about the Los Angeles Dodgers’ bullpen -- nothing is certain.

“We haven’t talked to anybody about roles,” Dodgers manager Don Mattingly said. “We haven’t talked to anybody about what inning they’re going to pitch. I think guys kind of know what time of game they’re going to pitch.”

Right-hander Chris Hatcher got the first save opportunity, closing out Monday’s season-opening 6-3 victory over the San Diego Padres. But Mattingly insisted the decision on who will fill in for the injured Jansen is going to be a daily one based on matchups and game situations.

“He’s got weapons for both sides,” Mattingly said of Hatcher’s first career save. “He’s one of the guys we feel is good against righties and lefties. He’s got three pitches. He locates. So I thought it was a good matchup for today.”

Hatcher said he was not surprised by the assignment to close out the first win of the season. But he doesn’t take it as a sign that he has been appointed the fill-in closer.

“Not at all,” Hatcher said. “I don’t think it’s going to come down to one guy. If it is me, it is. But it really doesn’t matter who it is. The way I look at it -- as long as we win, we all get the save.”

The bullpen got the blame instead Tuesday night, surrendering six runs in the last three innings of a 7-3 loss to the San Diego Padres.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 1-1

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Padres RHP Andrew Cashner (5-7, 2.55 ERA in 2014) at Dodgers RHP Brandon McCarthy (10-15, 4.05 ERA in 2014)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Zack Greinke limited the Padres to a run on two hits, but he didn’t get a decision. Greinke, who never lost to San Diego in eight career starts, struck out four and walked one on 94 pitches (61 strikes). After allowing a run in the first inning, Greinke retired 15 of 16 batters -- SS Jimmy Rollins’ error on a grounder by Alexi Amarista allowed the only Padre to reach base -- before a walk to RF Matt Kemp with two outs in the sixth. However, Greinke induced LF Justin Upton to fly out to center to cap his outing.

--1B Adrian Gonzalez hit a towering blast off Benoit in the eighth inning to tie the score again at 3 before the Dodgers eventually fell to the Padres on Tuesday night. It was Gonzalez’s second home run in as many games against his former club.

--C Yasmani Grandal made his Dodger debut against his former club Tuesday night. Grandal was 0-for-2 with a pair of walks, but committed a costly error in the ninth inning when he mishandled a sacrifice by San Diego pinch-hitter Cory Spangenberg. It helped spark a four-run inning for the Padres in their 7-3 victory.

--SS Jimmy Rollins provided another of endless examples of how baseball can be a humbling game. Rollins, who hit the go-ahead home run in the eighth inning in Monday’s 6-3 win over the Padres, committed two errors in Tuesday’s contest. His second error of the game, misplaying a bloop into shallow center by pinch-hitter Yangervis Solarte in the seventh, allowed San Diego 1B Yonder Alonso to score and knot the score at 2.

--CF Joc Pederson is 1-for-7 (.143) in two games. The high-prized rookie was 0-for-4 with two strikeouts in Tuesday’s setback against the Padres.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I thought they were actually OK. We had a chance to get out of the inning in the seventh, but I thought the guys threw the ball just fine.” -- Dodgers manager Don Mattingly said of his relievers after a 7-s loss to San Diego on Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu (shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a throwing program by playing catch April 6. He might be able to return later in April.

--RHP Kenley Jansen (left foot surgery in February 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He might be able to return in late April.

--RHP Brandon League (posterior right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He will try to avoid surgery by going through a rest and rehabilitation program until mid-April. He will be re-evaluated after that, but is expected to be out until at least late May.

--RHP Brandon Beachy (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 23. He is not expected back until midseason after undergoing his second Tommy John surgery and third elbow surgery in less than three years.

--RHP Chris Withrow (Tommy John surgery in June 2014, back surgery in December 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 21. He might miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

LHP Clayton Kershaw

RHP Zack Greinke

RHP Brandon McCarthy

LHP Brett Anderson

BULLPEN:

RHP Joel Peralta

RHP Chris Hatcher

LHP J.P. Howell

RHP Juan Nicasio

LHP Paco Rodriguez

RHP Yimi Garcia

RHP Pedro Baez

CATCHERS:

Yasmani Grandal

A.J. Ellis

INFIELDERS:

1B Adrian Gonzalez

2B Howie Kendrick

SS Jimmy Rollins

3B Juan Uribe

INF Justin Turner

INF Darwin Barney

INF/OF Alex Guerrero

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Carl Crawford

CF Joc Pederson

RF Yasiel Puig

OF Andre Ethier

OF/1B Scott Van Slyke