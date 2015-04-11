Los Angeles Dodgers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - INSIDE PITCH

PHOENIX -- Someone told Dodgers manager Don Mattingly on Friday that he and Adrian Gonzalez seem to be similar players. Mattingly begged to differ.

“He’s different than me. He’s better than me,” Mattingly said. “I believe that. He is going to be better, longer. He’s smooth. He’s smarter. He doesn’t overwork. He takes care of himself. I worked too hard. But it was like that in high school.”

Mattingly and his first baseman have strikingly similar statistics. Mattingly had 444 doubles, 222 home runs and 1,099 RBIs with a .307/.358/.471 slash line in a 14-year major league career spent entirely with the New York Yankees. His 162-game averages were about 40 doubles, 20 homers and 100 RBIs.

Gonzalez, who is 11-for-16 in his first four games this season, has 353 doubles, 267 homers and 973 RBIs four games into his 13th major league season. His slash line is .293/.365/.503, and his 162-game averages are 38 doubles, 29 homers and 105 RBIs.

Neither Gold Glove first baseman -- Mattingly won the award nine times, Gonzalez has four -- considers himself a home run hitter per se. Gonzalez was asked about it after making major league history by hitting five home runs in the first three games of the season in San Diego from Monday-Wednesday.

”All Adrian is saying basically is, he is not up there trying to hit home runs,“ Mattingly said. ”He is just basically just trying to keep getting good pitches and hit the ball hard. He’s a good hitter, period. He uses the whole field.

“I didn’t look at myself as a home-run guy. I knew I hit some home runs, but they come out of your swing. They come from making good contact. They come hitting the right pitch. You can’t really try to do it. It is hard to try to do it.”

Mattingly is one of three players to have homered in a major league-record eight straight games, tying Dale Long and Ken Griffey Jr. Gonzalez homered in five straight, counting the last two games of the 2014 regular season, before failing to hit one on Friday when he went 1-for-3 with a single and two walks.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 2-2

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Dodgers (LHP Clayton Kershaw, 0-0, 4.50 ERA) at Diamondbacks (RHP Archie Bradley, 0-0, 0.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Adrian Gonzalez had his home run streak end at five -- the first three games of this season, the final two of the 2014 regular season -- while going 1-for-3 with a single and two walks. He was intentionally walked with two outs and a runner on second after SS Jimmy Rollins’ two-run double tied the game in the fifth inning. “Numbers don’t lie,” D-backs manager Chip Hale said. “We have to be very careful. Pick our spots with him. Sometimes we have to go after the next guy.”

--LHP Brett Anderson, who was the D-backs’ second-round pick in the 2006 draft, gave up three runs and five hits in his 2015 debut, his second career start against the D-backs. The runs came on 1B Paul Goldschmidt’s three-run homer in the third inning. “It was kind of frustrating having one of the better hitters in the National League best you in that situation, but that is what good hitters do,” Anderson said. “They hit mistakes. I was trying to throw a sinker and get a ground ball but it stayed over the middle of the plate and didn’t sink too much.” Anderson and OF Carlos Gonzalez were the principals in the seven-player deal that brought RHP Dan Haren to the D-backs from Oakland before the 2008 season.

--LHP Clayton Kershaw will be looking for his first victory in his second start of the season Saturday after giving up three runs in a no-decision on opening day against San Diego. Kershaw, the reigning NL MVP and Cy Young winner, was 3-1 against the D-backs last season, the loss coming in the worst of his 210 major league starts, when he gave up six hits and seven runs in 1 2/3 innings of an 18-7 loss at Chase Field on May 17. He did not give up more than three earned runs in any of his other 26 starts.

--RHP Ryan Webb, acquired in a trade with Baltimore on Thursday, is on the 40-man roster but is not expected to join the team for its three-game series in Arizona, Dodgers manager Don Mattingly said. “I don’t know all of the particulars,” he said. Webb is to make $2.75 million this season. His role has not been defined. “We’ll see when he gets here and work him through that,” Mattingly said. “A big guy with heavy sink,”

--SS Jimmy Rollins, who had a two-run double on Friday, also found himself with his first triple of the season. After a scoring change in San Diego, Rollins was credited with a triple on a play in the eighth inning Wednesday that was originally ruled an error on Padres CF Wil Myers.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Obviously, I didn’t want them to hit it to him (Puig). When we worked on it, he was actually the best guy (from) the outfield. Actually, his hands are pretty good.” -- Dodgers manager Don Mattingly, after bringing RF Yasiel Puig in to play third base in a five-man infield in the 10th inning of Friday’s loss to Arizona.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu (shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a throwing program by playing catch April 6. He might be able to return later in April.

--RHP Kenley Jansen (left foot surgery in February 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He might be able to return in late April.

-RHP Kenley Jansen (hand) played catch and run Friday.

--RHP Brandon League (posterior right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He will try to avoid surgery by going through a rest and rehabilitation program until mid-April. He will be re-evaluated after that, but is expected to be out until at least late May.

--RHP Brandon Beachy (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 23. He is not expected back until midseason after undergoing his second Tommy John surgery and third elbow surgery in less than three years.

--RHP Chris Withrow (Tommy John surgery in June 2014, back surgery in December 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 21. He might miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

LHP Clayton Kershaw

RHP Zack Greinke

RHP Brandon McCarthy

LHP Brett Anderson

BULLPEN:

RHP Joel Peralta

RHP Chris Hatcher

LHP J.P. Howell

RHP Juan Nicasio

LHP Paco Rodriguez

RHP Yimi Garcia

RHP Pedro Baez

CATCHERS:

Yasmani Grandal

A.J. Ellis

INFIELDERS:

1B Adrian Gonzalez

2B Howie Kendrick

SS Jimmy Rollins

3B Juan Uribe

INF Justin Turner

INF Darwin Barney

INF/OF Alex Guerrero

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Carl Crawford

CF Joc Pederson

RF Yasiel Puig

OF Andre Ethier

OF/1B Scott Van Slyke