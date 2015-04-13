Los Angeles Dodgers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - INSIDE PITCH

PHOENIX -- The Los Angeles Dodgers lost two of their most productive bats in Matt Kemp and Hanley Ramirez in the offseason, but manager Don Mattingly believes his new group is better fit in some ways. It looked that way Sunday, when the Dodgers pounded out 16 hits, hitting balls all over the field.

“I like the fact that we are a little more of a grind-it-out offense,” Mattingly said. “I think we want to be an offense that fights and scratches, continues to make the pitcher work and try not to give him any easy outs if we can help it. That’s the way it’s been playing out so far.”

First baseman Adrian Gonzalez and right fielder Yasiel Puig remain in the middle of the order, but the 2015 configuration features shortstop Jimmy Rollins in the leadoff spot and new second baseman Howie Kendrick hitting fourth.

“I don’t look at Howie as a typical ‘4’ guy, but he’s a guy who is a good hitter,” Mattingly said. “Hits good pitching. Just kind of keeps the ball moving. It think we’re a little bit more of a day-in, day-out, at-bat-to-at-bat-to-at-bat type of offense. Hope there are going to be less ups and downs.”

Kendrick, acquired from the Angels for minor league left-hander Andrew Heaney over the winter, has 78 homers in nine major league seasons, with a high of 18 with the Angels in 2011. Kendrick has had two seasons of 75 RBIs, including last year.

“Howie is just a good hitter,” Mattingly said. “I don’t typically sit around and worry about home runs. I worry about good at-bats. I felt like late in the games we’ve had good at-bats.”

Gonzalez led the Dodgers with 27 homers last season, two more than Kemp, who was sent to San Diego in an offseason package that brought catcher Yasmani Grandal and minor league right-hander Joe Weiland to Los Angeles. Ramirez had 33 homers in 194 games with the Dodgers the last two years before signing a free-agent deal with Boston over the winter.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 3-3

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Mariners (LHP James Paxton, 0-1, 3.00 ERA) at Dodgers (RHP Brandon McCarthy, 1-0, 7.20 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--3B Alex Guerrero was 3-for-5 with a single, double and his first major league home run in his first career start Sunday, filling in for injured Juan Uribe (hamstring) and Justin Turner (index finger). He also handled two chances in the field. “I‘m very happy,” Guerrero said through an interpreter. “It’s hard enough for guys who play every day. Imagine what it is like to go for a week without playing.” Guerrero, who defected from Cuba in 2013, signed a four-year, $28 million contract in October of 2013 and spent most of 2014 at Triple-A Albuquerque. He was 1-for-13 with the Dodgers last season and was hitless in two at-bats Sunday, entering when Uribe and Turner were forced out. “He can hit,” Dodgers manager Don Mattingly said. “I think our biggest fear was defensively on the other side of the diamond, but he’s been really good all spring.”

--RHP Zack Greinke pitched seven scoreless innings to win his sixth straight decision against Arizona. Greinke, who was 0-3 against the Diamondbacks while with Milwaukee, is 6-0 against them since coming to the Dodgers before the 2013 season. “The Diamondbacks, I know I’ve been pitching well against them, but that’s a team I get extra nervous against every time I face them,” Greinke said, “because I don’t feel confident, especially pitching in this park. There are some other teams where I feel more confident.”

--INF Justin Turner (index finger) was held out of Sunday’s game but was available, Dodgers manager Don Mattingly said. Turner suffered a gash on his left index finger when he was spiked as D-backs CF A.J. Pollock attempted to steal third base in the third inning Saturday. Mattingly said the Dodgers had no problem with Pollock’s hard slide into the bag. Turner caught throw from C A.J. Ellis but was charged with an error when Pollock kicked the ball out of his glove.

--RHP Scott Baker appears to be the most likely candidate to start against Seattle on Tuesday after giving up one run in five innings in a start for Triple-A Oklahoma City on Thursday. He would be in turn against the Mariners. Baker would fill the spot of LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu, who opened the season on the disabled list with a shoulder injury. RHPs Mike Bolsinger and Joe Weiland, who were optioned to the minor leagues at the start of the season, are not eligible to return to the majors until April 16.

--3B Juan Uribe (hamstring) was held out of Sunday’s game but was available, manager Don Mattingly said. Uribe was injured when he made an awkward throw across his body in the third inning Saturday and was replaced by a pinch-hitter in the fourth.

--RHP Ryan Webb was outrighted off the major league roster Sunday. Webb was obtained in a trade with Baltimore last week along with the 74th pick in the 2015 Rule 4 draft. The Dodgers owe him $2.75 million this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Zack was what we needed today. As the season wears on, pitching is going to take you where you want to go. That is going to be the difference maker for us this year, how our starting pitching is.” -- Dodgers manager Don Mattingly, of RHP Zack Greinke, who gave up five hits, struck out seven and did not walk a batter to help the Dodgers avoid a series sweep against Arizona.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Juan Uribe (hamstring) was held out of the April 12 game but was available, manager Don Mattingly said. He left the April 11 game.

--INF Justin Turner (index finger) was held out of the April 12 game but was available, manager Don Mattingly said. He was hurt April 11.

--LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu (shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a throwing program by playing catch April 6. He might be able to return later in April.

--RHP Kenley Jansen (left foot surgery in February 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He might be able to return in late April.

-RHP Kenley Jansen (hand) played catch and run Friday.

--RHP Brandon League (posterior right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He will try to avoid surgery by going through a rest and rehabilitation program until mid-April. He will be re-evaluated after that, but is expected to be out until at least late May.

--RHP Brandon Beachy (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 23. He is not expected back until midseason after undergoing his second Tommy John surgery and third elbow surgery in less than three years.

--RHP Chris Withrow (Tommy John surgery in June 2014, back surgery in December 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 21. He might miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

LHP Clayton Kershaw

RHP Zack Greinke

RHP Brandon McCarthy

LHP Brett Anderson

BULLPEN:

RHP Joel Peralta

RHP Chris Hatcher

LHP J.P. Howell

RHP Juan Nicasio

LHP Paco Rodriguez

RHP Yimi Garcia

RHP Pedro Baez

CATCHERS:

Yasmani Grandal

A.J. Ellis

INFIELDERS:

1B Adrian Gonzalez

2B Howie Kendrick

SS Jimmy Rollins

3B Juan Uribe

INF Justin Turner

INF Darwin Barney

INF/OF Alex Guerrero

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Carl Crawford

CF Joc Pederson

RF Yasiel Puig

OF Andre Ethier

OF/1B Scott Van Slyke