Los Angeles Dodgers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - INSIDE PITCH

LOS ANGELES -- With Yasiel Puig hitting his first home run Sunday, manager Don Mattingly hoped it would shake the Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder out of his funk.

“I thought his at-bats were a lot better (Sunday),” Mattingly said. “I thought he got better pitches to hit, and that’s the main thing. Just getting good pitches to hit, he was deeper in counts, look like he was swinging at more strikes. Hit some balls hard even when he didn’t get a hit.”

Puig had his hitting shoes on again Monday, going 3-for-5 with a home run and an RBI in the Dodgers’ 6-5 10-inning victory over the Seattle Mariners. For Puig, it was the second straight game he recorded three hits.

Mattingly believes giving Puig, who homered in back-to-back games for the fifth time in his career, two games off before Sunday’s game helped him regain his focus.

“I think sometimes it’s just good to step away, to be able to watch from the dugout and get a view of not being out there,” Mattingly said.

Puig is hitting .331 (41-for-124) in interleague games. Overall this season, the colorful outfielder is batting .222 with three RBIs.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 4-3

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Mariners (RHP Hisashi Iwakuma, 0-1, 6.00 ERA) at Dodgers (LHP David Huff, 0-0, 0.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--INF Alex Guerrero has produced in impressive fashion the past two games. On Monday, Guerrero hit a game-winning single with two outs and the bases loaded in the 10th, giving the Dodgers a 6-5 victory over the Seattle Mariners. “There’s never been a doubt in my mind that I could play on the major league level,” said Guerrero, the Los Angeles Dodgers rookie infielder, who hails from Cuba. “There’s always an adjustment period when you’re playing in a new country, getting switched around to positions. No, I’ve never doubted that.” Guerrero is hitting .364 with six RBIs in three games. He went 3-for-5 with his first major league home run and four RBIs in Sunday’s 7-4 win by the Dodgers over the Arizona Diamondbacks.

--LHP David Huff will start Tuesday’s game against the Mariners. Huff went 2-0 with a 1.32 ERA in six spring training games (three starts) with the Dodgers. He opened the regular season with Triple-A Oklahoma City, where he allowed a run on three hits in three innings of relief last Thursday in his only appearance. An official roster move will be announced Tuesday to add Huff to the active roster.

--RHP Ryan Webb was released by the Dodgers on Monday. Webb was obtained by the club in a trade last week with the Baltimore Orioles.

--SS Jimmy Rollins didn’t start, but came on to pinch-hit in the seventh inning before taking over Darwin Barney in the eighth inning. Manager Don Mattingly wanted to give Rollins some rest.

--3B Juan Uribe sat out his second straight game to rest a tight left hamstring. Dodgers manager Don Mattingly said Uribe probably could have played Monday, but wanted to play it safe. Uribe could return to the lineup on Tuesday. Alex Guerrero started at third.

--INF Justin Turner pinch-hit in the seventh inning and lined out to center. It was Turner’s first at-bat since having his left hand spiked during Saturday’s loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks.

--RF Yasiel Puig homered for the second consecutive game. It’s the fifth time Puig has homered in back-to-back games.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Two of the home runs were (off) terrible pitches. Two of them I didn’t think were going to be home runs. It was a really weird outing.” -- Dodgers RHP Brandon McCarthy, who struck out 10, but gave up five runs, including four home runs, on six hits in Monday’s 10th-inning win over the Mariners.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Juan Uribe (left hamstring tightness) left the April 11 game. He didn’t play April 12-13, but he was available, manager Don Mattingly said.

--INF Justin Turner (cut on left index finger) was hurt April 11. He didn’t play April 12, but pinch-hit April 13.

--LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu (shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a throwing program by playing catch April 6. He might be able to return later in April.

--RHP Kenley Jansen (left foot surgery in February 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He played catch and ran April 10, and he might be able to return in mid-May.

--RHP Brandon League (posterior right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He will try to avoid surgery by going through a rest and rehabilitation program until mid-April. He will be re-evaluated after that, but is expected to be out until at least late May.

--RHP Brandon Beachy (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 23. He is not expected back until midseason after undergoing his second Tommy John surgery and third elbow surgery in less than three years.

--RHP Chris Withrow (Tommy John surgery in June 2014, back surgery in December 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 21. He might miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

LHP Clayton Kershaw

RHP Zack Greinke

RHP Brandon McCarthy

LHP Brett Anderson

BULLPEN:

RHP Joel Peralta

RHP Chris Hatcher

LHP J.P. Howell

RHP Juan Nicasio

LHP Paco Rodriguez

RHP Yimi Garcia

RHP Pedro Baez

CATCHERS:

Yasmani Grandal

A.J. Ellis

INFIELDERS:

1B Adrian Gonzalez

2B Howie Kendrick

SS Jimmy Rollins

3B Juan Uribe

INF Justin Turner

INF Darwin Barney

INF/OF Alex Guerrero

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Carl Crawford

CF Joc Pederson

RF Yasiel Puig

OF Andre Ethier

OF/1B Scott Van Slyke