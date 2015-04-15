Los Angeles Dodgers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - INSIDE PITCH

LOS ANGELES -- Since abandoning the idea of making him their primary second baseman last spring, the Dodgers haven’t really known what to do with Alex Guerrero.

They still don’t -- but now he is forcing their hand.

Guerrero never made the adjustment to second base adequately on defense and has now moved into a utility role. But a 4-for-9 burst in two starts at third base with Juan Uribe sidelined has given reason to wonder if it might be able to wrestle that position away from the 36-year-old Uribe.

“This is a guy who had a good year for us last year,” Dodgers manager Don Mattingly said of Uribe, who hit a career-high .311 last season. “You don’t just toss him aside. A couple games are not going to change what we’re trying to do.”

Mattingly emphasized Uribe’s value on defense, pointing out that he had just been presented with his Wilson Defensive Player of the Year award a night earlier.

But Uribe has started this season just 3-for-13 at the plate and Mattingly has admitted Guerrero looks far more comfortable at third base this year than he did at second base last year. Guerrero was primarily a shortstop during his career in Cuba.

But Mattingly said “nothing has changed for us” in how the playing time at third base will be allotted among Uribe, Guerrero and Justin Turner.

“We know there are going to be plenty of at-bats over the course of the season and we’re going to need everyone,” Mattingly said.

Guerrero continued his hot start Tuesday with a pinch-hit two-run home run, giving him eight RBIs in the past three games.

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 5-3

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Mariners (RHP Taijuan Walker, 0-1, 24.30 ERA) at Dodgers (LHP Brett Anderson, 0-0, 4.50 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP David Huff, who made his Dodger debut, gave up four runs on seven hits in four innings. Huff dug himself a hole early, getting tagged for consecutive home runs by 2B Robinson Cano and RF Nelson Cruz in the first inning. “Just trying to stay aggressive with these guys,” Huff said. “I didn’t really have all my pitches working for me tonight. The cutter was non-existent. A few pitches I left up, which they obviously capitalized on.”

--2B Howie Kendrick hit a walk-off, two-run single in the ninth inning, rallying the Dodgers for a 6-5 victory over the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday night. Kendrick, who went 2-for-4, got the game-winning hit off closer Fernando Rodney. The two were teammates with the Los Angeles Angels. “I’ve faced him probably more than I played with him,” Kendrick said. “He’s a power guy, hard fastball that’s got some sync and then he’s got that power change-up, so you just have to stay honest because his change-up is so good.” The walk-off hit was the sixth in Kendrick’s career.

--INF Darwin Barney was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Tuesday. Barney. Barney was hitless in four at-bats with the Dodgers.

--RF Andre Ethier homered in the sixth inning, his first of the season, cutting Seattle’s lead to a run before 2B Howie Kendrick delivered his game-winning hit in the 9th. Ethier’s solo homer was the 146th of his career and left him one behind Adrian Beltre for 10th on the Los Angeles all-time home run list.

--RHP Yimi Garcia tossed a perfect 9th and picked up his second win in as many nights on Tuesday. Garcia has allowed a run in six innings (five appearances) with 10 strikeouts.

--OF Yasiel Puig did not play Tuesday after feeling tightness in his left hamstring during Monday’s game. Dodgers manager Don Mattingly said the team was just being “cautious” but would not say if Puig would play Wednesday.

--RHP Kenley Jansen began doing “dry work” on the bullpen mound -- going through his pitching motion without a baseball. Jansen is expected to return in mid-May after having surgery to remove a growth from his foot in February.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s always good to come through for your teammates, especially when they’re out there in scoring position. I think every guy in this locker room wants to get the job done in that situation.” -- 2B Howie Kendrick hit a walk-off, two-run single in the ninth inning, rallying the Dodgers for a 6-5 victory over the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday night.

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Yasiel Puig (tightness in left hamstring) did not play April 14. I t was unknown if he would play April 15.

--3B Juan Uribe (left hamstring tightness) left the April 11 game. He didn’t play April 12-13, but returned April 14.

--INF Justin Turner (cut on left index finger) was hurt April 11. He didn’t play April 12, but he pinch-hit April 13-14.

--LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu (shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a throwing program by playing catch April 6. He might be able to return later in April.

--RHP Kenley Jansen (left foot surgery in February 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He played catch and ran April 10 and began doing “dry work” on the bullpen mound on April 14. He might be able to return in mid-May.

--RHP Brandon League (posterior right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He will try to avoid surgery by going through a rest and rehabilitation program until mid-April. He will be re-evaluated after that, but is expected to be out until at least late May.

--RHP Brandon Beachy (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 23. He is not expected back until midseason after undergoing his second Tommy John surgery and third elbow surgery in less than three years.

--RHP Chris Withrow (Tommy John surgery in June 2014, back surgery in December 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 21. He might miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

LHP Clayton Kershaw

RHP Zack Greinke

RHP Brandon McCarthy

LHP David Huff

LHP Brett Anderson

BULLPEN:

RHP Joel Peralta

RHP Chris Hatcher

LHP J.P. Howell

RHP Juan Nicasio

LHP Paco Rodriguez

RHP Yimi Garcia

RHP Pedro Baez

CATCHERS:

Yasmani Grandal

A.J. Ellis

INFIELDERS:

1B Adrian Gonzalez

2B Howie Kendrick

SS Jimmy Rollins

3B Juan Uribe

INF Justin Turner

INF/OF Alex Guerrero

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Carl Crawford

CF Joc Pederson

RF Yasiel Puig

OF Andre Ethier

OF/1B Scott Van Slyke