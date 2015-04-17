Los Angeles Dodgers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - INSIDE PITCH

LOS ANGELES -- The Dodgers won’t need a fifth starter again until April 24 so they shuffled their pitching staff with a series of moves before Wednesday’s 5-2 win over the Seattle Mariners.

Tuesday’s starter, left-hander David Huff, was designated for assignment. Huff was promoted from Triple-A to make a spot start against the Seattle Mariners, the first time this season the Dodgers needed a fifth starter with Hyun-Jin Ryu on the disabled list.

Huff gave up four runs in four innings.

With the journeyman left-hander off the 40-man roster, the Dodgers claimed lefty Ryan Dennick off waivers from the Cincinnati Reds. Dennick, 28, made eight relief appearances for the Reds last season and started this season in Triple-A for them. He was optioned to Double-A for now by the Dodgers.

An extra-innings game on Monday and Huff’s short start on Tuesday left the Dodgers’ bullpen taxed. So right-hander Carlos Frias was promoted from Triple-A Oklahoma City.

Frias had been in the starting rotation for Oklahoma City and gives the Dodgers a long man in the bullpen.

Frias is not likely to stay around long -- though he could be a candidate to make that spot start on April 24 along with the other young right-handers in the OKC Dodgers’ rotation (Joe Wieland, Zach Lee and Mike Bolsinger).

With Frias in Los Angeles, veteran right-hander Freddy Garcia started for Oklahoma City Wednesday night. He joins righty Scott Baker as potential spot-starter options in Triple-A.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 6-3

STREAK: Won four

NEXT: Friday -- Rockies (RHP Kyle Kendrick, 1-1, 6.00 ERA) at Dodgers (LHP Clayton Kershaw, 0-1, 5.84 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Carlos Frias, who was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Wednesday, was optioned back down on Thursday. Frias did not pitch, though he did get up in the bullpen.

--LHP Brett Anderson (1-0) allowed two runs (one earned) on six hits with three strikeouts and a walk in five-plus innings as the Dodgers (6-3) won their fourth in a row. Reliever J.P. Howell earned the save, his first this season. “Early on, fastball, breaking balls and I was able to keep them off balance,” said Anderson, who improved to 8-4 with a 1.81 ERA in 16 career games (15 starts) against Seattle. “Got a little shaky in the fifth and sixth innings, but I can’t give enough credit to our defense.”

--1B Adrian Gonzalez went 2-for-5 with a double to extend his hitting streak to 11 games. Gonzalez had reached base two or more times in each of the team’s nine games. His 19 hits through nine games are also a club record.

--LHP Ryan Dennick was claimed from the Cincinnati Reds then optioned to Tulsa. Dennick, 28, has a 27-31 record with 18 saves and a 3.88 ERA in 210 career minor league games (26 starts) in seven seasons. He has appeared twice in relief for Triple-A Louisville this year, allowing three runs (two earned) in 2.2 innings.

--LHP David Huff was designated for assignment. Huff got a no-decision in Tuesday’s 6-5 win by the Dodgers over the Mariners. He gave up four runs on seven hits in four innings, but did not factor into the decision.

--OF Yasiel Puig missed his second consecutive game with a sore left hamstring. The Dodgers are off Thursday but Puig is expected back in the lineup on Friday.

--OF Carl Crawford jammed his left ankle into second base while running the bases in the first inning of Tuesday’s game. He played the whole game but was not in the starting lineup Wednesday.

--RHP Joel Peralta was not available Wednesday due to upper back spasms. The Dodgers are off Thursday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s awesome. That’s what it’s about, winning ball games. We’ve been playing great team baseball, and the momentum we have is awesome.” -- CF Joc Pederson, about sweeping the Mariners.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Yasiel Puig (tightness in left hamstring) did not play April 14-15. He is expected back in the lineup April 17.

--OF Carl Crawford (jammed left ankle) was hurt while running the bases in the first inning April 14 but played the whole game. He appeared as a pinch hitter April 15.

--RHP Joel Peralta (upper back spasms) was not available April 15.

--LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu (shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a throwing program by playing catch April 6. He might be able to return later in April.

--RHP Kenley Jansen (left foot surgery in February 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He played catch and ran April 10 and began doing “dry work” on the bullpen mound on April 14. He might be able to return in mid-May.

--RHP Brandon League (posterior right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He will try to avoid surgery by going through a rest and rehabilitation program until mid-April. He will be re-evaluated after that, but is expected to be out until at least late May.

--RHP Brandon Beachy (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 23. He is not expected back until midseason after undergoing his second Tommy John surgery and third elbow surgery in less than three years.

--RHP Chris Withrow (Tommy John surgery in June 2014, back surgery in December 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 21. He might miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

LHP Clayton Kershaw

RHP Zack Greinke

RHP Brandon McCarthy

LHP Brett Anderson

BULLPEN:

RHP Joel Peralta

RHP Chris Hatcher

LHP J.P. Howell

RHP Juan Nicasio

LHP Paco Rodriguez

RHP Yimi Garcia

RHP Pedro Baez

CATCHERS:

Yasmani Grandal

A.J. Ellis

INFIELDERS:

1B Adrian Gonzalez

2B Howie Kendrick

SS Jimmy Rollins

3B Juan Uribe

INF Justin Turner

INF/OF Alex Guerrero

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Carl Crawford

CF Joc Pederson

RF Yasiel Puig

OF Andre Ethier

OF/1B Scott Van Slyke