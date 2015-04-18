Los Angeles Dodgers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - INSIDE PITCH

LOS ANGELES -- Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Yasiel Puig missed his third straight contest with a tight hamstring, and his return is unknown.

“I don’t feel like it’s that serious,” manager Don Mattingly said Friday before the Dodgers kicked off a three-game series with the Colorado Rockies. “I watched him run, and he ran pretty good, but obviously he’s still feeling a little something.”

While Mattingly doesn’t believe the injury is serious, he gave mixed signals regarding Puig’s return.

On Wednesday, Mattingly indicated Puig, who hasn’t played since Monday night, would return to the lineup Friday, particularly since the Dodgers had an off day Thursday and allowed Puig an extra day to recover.

Mattingly wasn’t sure if Puig would be available for the series with the Rockies or if he might land on the 15-day disabled list.

“Obviously, I hope not, and it doesn’t seem like that, but again I guess it depends on how far it would get to,” Mattingly said.

Puig hurt himself rounding first base after singling in the seventh inning against the Seattle Mariners on Monday night. Puig is batting .222 with three home runs and three RBIs in six games.

Andre Ethier has been starting in Puig’s place.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 7-3

STREAK: Won five

NEXT: Rockies (RHP Jordan Lyles, 1-0, 2.25 ERA) at Dodgers (RHP Zack Greinke, 1-0, 0.69 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--2B Howie Kendrick hit a two-run home run in the first inning. It was Kendrick’s first homer as a Dodger. “He left a few balls up over the plate today for us and we didn’t miss them, and we were able to get those guys in that were on base,” said Kendrick, referring to Colorado starter Kyle Kendrick, who allowed six runs on seven hits in 4 1/3 innings. “That played the biggest part. You’ve got to hit mistakes and put good swings on the ball.”

--LHP Clayton Kershaw (1-1) struck out 12 and allowed three runs (one earned) on six hits with a walk in six innings in a win over the Rockies. He surrendered home runs to Rockies shortstop Troy Tulowitzki and right fielder Charlie Blackmon. “There was definitely some room for improvement,” said Kershaw, who has won six consecutive starts against the Rockies.

--C Yasmani Grandal caught LHP Clayton Kershaw for the first time. A.J. Ellis, who was the Cy Young winner’s battery mate all of last season, was the catcher for Kershaw’s initial two starts. “He was good, very prepared,” Kershaw said of Grandal. “We had a good game plan, we just didn’t execute all the way on my part, but he did great.”

--RHP Carlos Frias was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City, one day after being recalled. Manager Don Mattingly said Frias, who the club wants to develop into a starter, was only here for protection in the bullpen.

--RHP Daniel Corcino was claimed off waviers from the Cincinnati Reds. Corcino, who has been pitching at Double-A Pensacola, has a 45-52 record with a 4.13 ERA in 168 (116 starts) career minor league appearances. Corcino, 24, was 0-2 and allowed nine runs in 18 2/3 innings in five games (three starts) with the Reds last season.

--LHP Ryan Dennick was designated for assignment. Dennick had been claimed from Cincinnati on Wednesday.

--LHP Adam Liberatore was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City. Liberatore, 27, has appeared in two games for the Oklahoma City Dodgers. He last pitched Monday, when he earned the save after tossing a scoreless ninth with two strikeouts. Liberatore made his major league debut Friday night, working a perfect ninth against the Rockies.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “There was definitely some room for improvement.” -- Dodgers LHP Clayton Kershaw, who has won six consecutive starts against the Rockies.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Yasiel Puig (tightness in left hamstring) did not play April 14-15. He is expected back in the lineup April 17.

--OF Carl Crawford (jammed left ankle) was hurt while running the bases in the first inning April 14 but played the whole game. He appeared as a pinch hitter April 15.

--RHP Joel Peralta (upper back spasms) was not available April 15.

--LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu (shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a throwing program by playing catch April 6. He might be able to return later in April.

--RHP Kenley Jansen (left foot surgery in February 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He played catch and ran April 10 and began doing “dry work” on the bullpen mound on April 14. He might be able to return in mid-May.

--RHP Brandon League (posterior right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He will try to avoid surgery by going through a rest and rehabilitation program until mid-April. He will be re-evaluated after that, but is expected to be out until at least late May.

--RHP Brandon Beachy (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 23. He is not expected back until midseason after undergoing his second Tommy John surgery and third elbow surgery in less than three years.

--RHP Chris Withrow (Tommy John surgery in June 2014, back surgery in December 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 21. He might miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

LHP Clayton Kershaw

RHP Zack Greinke

RHP Brandon McCarthy

LHP Brett Anderson

BULLPEN:

RHP Joel Peralta

RHP Chris Hatcher

LHP J.P. Howell

RHP Juan Nicasio

LHP Paco Rodriguez

RHP Yimi Garcia

RHP Pedro Baez

LHP Adam Liberatore

CATCHERS:

Yasmani Grandal

A.J. Ellis

INFIELDERS:

1B Adrian Gonzalez

2B Howie Kendrick

SS Jimmy Rollins

3B Juan Uribe

INF Justin Turner

INF/OF Alex Guerrero

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Carl Crawford

CF Joc Pederson

RF Yasiel Puig

OF Andre Ethier

OF/1B Scott Van Slyke