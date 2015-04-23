Los Angeles Dodgers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - INSIDE PITCH

SAN FRANCISCO -- Fieldin Culbreth is scheduled to umpire second base in the series finale between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants on Thursday afternoon.

You will have to excuse Dodgers manager Don Mattingly if he instructs his guys to avoid any close calls in Culbreth’s vicinity.

Umpiring behind the plate Tuesday night, Culbreth missed an obvious catcher’s interference that prevented Los Angeles’ hottest hitter, first baseman Adrian Gonzalez, from coming to the plate with the bases loaded early in what turned out to be a 6-2 defeat.

Predictably, Mattingly was not happy afterward.

But that was nothing compared to the manager’s mood following Wednesday’s 3-2, walk-off loss, one in which Culbreth played an even bigger role as far as Mattingly was concerned.

Mattingly thought Giants pinch runner Gregor Blanco should have been called out in the ninth inning for having run into his third base coach, Roberto Kelly, one pitch before second baseman Joe Panik’s game-winning sacrifice fly.

The fly ball would have been the inning’s third out had Blanco been eliminated from the bases.

“The third base coach blocked him,” Mattingly said. “The way I’ve been taught, the third base coach is not allowed to block the runner from continuing on. It’s obviously interference.”

What bothered Mattingly most was he thought Culbreth wasn’t looking at third base when the contact, verified by television replay, occurred.

“He didn’t see it,” Mattingtly said. “He was watching the (throw from the outfield). I don’t know why the third base umpire’s watching the play.”

The play was not reviewable by baseball rules.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 9-5

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Dodgers (RHP Mike Bolsinger, season debut) at Giants (RHP Ryan Vogelsong, 0-1, 10.45 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Mike Bolsinger wasn’t deemed good enough to pitch at the major league level following spring training, and he since demonstrated he might be too good to pitch at Triple-A. So where does the guy stand? He will get a chance to prove he belongs with the big boys when he makes his Dodgers debut in Thursday’s series finale at San Francisco. The 27-year-old pitched twice against the Giants for the Arizona Diamondbacks last season without success, going 0-2 with a 4.26 ERA. He is 2-0 with a 0.00 ERA in two starts for Triple-A Oklahoma City this year.

--LHP Clayton Kershaw allowed only three hits and one walk in six innings Wednesday in the Dodgers’ 3-2 loss to the Giants. The hits didn’t bother him. The walk did. It followed a leadoff single by Giants 3B Joaquin Arias in the third inning, and it came after Kershaw got ahead of left-handed-hitting SS Brandon Crawford 0-2. The walk allowed a sacrifice bunt, infield out and bloop single to score two runs, which were all Kershaw permitted in his otherwise stellar outing.

--C A.J. Ellis was scheduled for X-rays following Wednesday’s game after getting hit on the back of his right hand in the ninth inning. Ellis was struck when a Chris Hatcher pitch ricocheted off Giants OF Justin Maxwell and deflected off the catcher’s mask, straight down onto his bare hand. Ellis tried to stay in the game, but he threw errantly on two practice throws while being examined, and cooler heads prevailed.

--OF Chris Heisey got a shot at the big time Wednesday night when he was promoted from Triple-A Oklahoma City straight into the Dodgers’ starting lineup against Giants ace LHP Madison Bumgarner. He went hitless in two at-bats, but Heisey nonetheless figures to get other chances against lesser foes. The right-handed hitter is a welcome addition to an outfield dominated by lefties (LF Carl Crawford, CF Joc Pederson and OF Andre Ethier). For now, he will share time with Pederson in center and provide insurance in case RF Yasiel Puig’s hamstring acts up again.

--LHP Adam Liberatore was nearly perfect for the Dodgers this season, allowing one hit in 4 1/3 innings. However, when the club needed a right-handed-hitting outfielder Wednesday, the setup reliever with options remaining had to take one for the team. He was sent to Triple-A Oklahoma City. Chances are, he won’t be there long.

--LHP Xavier Cedeno got the change of scenery he wanted after being designated for assignment by the Nationals on April 14. Instead of going to the minors, Cedeno landed with the Dodgers in a straight cash deal. Cedeno didn’t pitch well for the Nationals this season, allowing two runs, three hits and two walks in three innings, but the Dodgers were willing to take a no-risk look at him. The Dodgers have until Friday to find a spot for the 28-year-old on their 25-man roster. The reliever was 0-0 with an ERA of 3.38 in 25 games for the Nationals from 2013-15.

--RHP Daniel Corcino got one chance to impress the Dodgers organization. He failed. Acquired April 16 from the Cincinnati Reds, Corcino couldn’t find the plate in his first appearance for Double-A Tulsa. He threw only 10 strikes among his 27 pitches and retired just two of the six batters he faced. Turns out, that was all the Dodgers needed to see. Corcino was designated for assignment Wednesday to make room on the 40-man roster for newly acquired LHP Xavier Cedeno.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “You can’t go 0-2 on a guy and walk him, especially if he’s left-handed. That was one of my mistakes tonight.” -- LHP Clayton Kershaw, on a key walk to SS Brandon Crawford in the Giants’ 3-2 win over the Dodgers on Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C A.J. Ellis (bruised knuckle on right hand) left the April 22 game. He was scheduled to have X-rays after the game.

--LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu (shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a throwing program by playing catch April 6. He might be able to return in late April.

--RHP Kenley Jansen (left foot surgery in February 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He played catch and ran April 10 and began doing “dry work” on the bullpen mound April 14 and threw off the mound for the first time April 18. He might be able to return in mid-May.

--RHP Brandon League (posterior right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He will try to avoid surgery by going through a rest and rehabilitation program until mid-April. He will be re-evaluated after that, but is expected to be out until at least late May.

--RHP Brandon Beachy (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 23. He is not expected back until midseason after undergoing his second Tommy John surgery and third elbow surgery in less than three years.

--RHP Chris Withrow (Tommy John surgery in June 2014, back surgery in December 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 21. He might miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

LHP Clayton Kershaw

RHP Zack Greinke

RHP Brandon McCarthy

LHP Brett Anderson

BULLPEN:

RHP Joel Peralta

RHP Chris Hatcher

LHP J.P. Howell

RHP Juan Nicasio

LHP Paco Rodriguez

RHP Yimi Garcia

RHP Pedro Baez

CATCHERS:

Yasmani Grandal

A.J. Ellis

INFIELDERS:

1B Adrian Gonzalez

2B Howie Kendrick

SS Jimmy Rollins

3B Juan Uribe

INF Justin Turner

INF/OF Alex Guerrero

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Carl Crawford

CF Joc Pederson

RF Yasiel Puig

OF Andre Ethier

OF Chris Heisey

OF/1B Scott Van Slyke