Los Angeles Dodgers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - INSIDE PITCH

SAN FRANCISCO -- The game of musical chairs continues. Only in the Los Angeles Dodgers’ version, there are always 25 chairs and a seemingly ever-increasing number of players.

One day after he was promoted from Triple-A Oklahoma City, outfielder Chris Heisey was sent back Thursday.

Not that he did anything wrong. He did, after all, get on base once in three plate appearances against San Francisco Giants ace lefty Madison Bumgarner as the Dodgers’ starting center fielder in Wednesday’s 3-2 loss.

But the Dodgers needed a starting pitcher Thursday, so someone had to go when they brought up right-hander Mike Bolsinger from the minors. That guy was Heisey.

He shouldn’t take it personally. The Dodgers now need to find a roster spot for left-handed reliever Xavier Cedeno, who was acquired Wednesday from Washington. The guy most likely to get the bad news -- Bolsinger.

Then again, the Dodgers don’t even know who they’re pitching Sunday. They don’t get a day off until next Thursday, then not another until May 18, so you can bet we’ll see Bolsinger again -- probably soon.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 9-6

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Padres (RHP Andrew Cashner, 1-2, 2.65 ERA) at Dodgers (RHP Zack Greinke, 2-0, 1.83 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Zack Greinke was a candidate to pitch Thursday in San Francisco until Dodgers manager Don Mattingly didn’t deem the last-place Giants worthy enough. So Greinke will get a fifth day of rest before opening the Dodgers’ three-game series Friday in San Diego. No doubt the Padres will not be happy to see him. As a team, they batted .140 against him in two meetings last season. In fact, he’s never lost to the Padres, going 4-0 with a 1.80 ERA in eight career starts.

--RHP Mike Bolsinger pitched so well Thursday in San Francisco, you’d think the Dodgers would pencil him into a start against the Giants when they visit Los Angeles early next week. But the way the Dodgers have been shuffling players, Thursday’s standout might not even survive Friday on the roster, let alone make it to next week. The Dodgers need to create a roster opening Friday for recently acquired LHP Xavier Cedeno, and Bolsinger is a candidate to be sent back to Triple-A. Even if that were to occur, rest assured Bolsinger, who limited the Giants to one run in 5 2/3 innings Thursday, will be considered the next time L.A. needs a starter.

--1B Adrian Gonzalez tried to bunt for a base hit in his first at-bat Thursday against San Francisco Giants RHP Ryan Vogelsong. The foul ball traveled about 10 feet. Two innings later, Gonzalez hit one about 400 feet farther, a home run that produced half the Dodgers’ offense in a 3-2 loss. The home run was the veteran’s sixth of the season, all of which have been solo shots. With a chance to put L.A. ahead in the 10th inning with the bases loaded and two outs, Gonzalez struck out.

--3B Alex Guerrero entered Thursday’s game with more home runs (three) than starts (two). That’s not an easy distinction to sustain, but Guerrero did it with his fourth homer in his third start during the Dodgers’ 3-2 loss to the San Francisco Giants. The homer was Guerrero’s second in two days, after he’d accounted for all the Los Angeles scoring Wednesday night with a two-run, pinch-hit homer. Guerrero is 3-for-6 with a double, two home runs and five RBIs as a pinch hitter, which, despite Thursday’s success, remains his primary role. His four homers this season have come in just 17 at-bats.

--C A.J. Ellis provided Dodgers fans with a scare, and San Francisco Giants fans with a laugh, when he took two practice throws after getting hit on the back of his right hand Wednesday night. Ellis’ first throw from about 75 feet nearly sailed over the head of Dodgers 1B Adrian Gonzalez. His second was even higher, flying into right field. Ellis was removed from the game on the spot, but x-rays after the game came back negative. Ellis did not play in Thursday’s loss to the Giants. The injury is being labeled a bruise for now, although the Dodgers said they will be sending him to a hand specialist in Los Angeles to confirm the initial diagnosis.

--OF Chris Heisey was thrown right into the frying pan Wednesday night when, in his first game after being promoted from Triple-A Oklahoma City, he started in center field in the Dodgers’ matchup with San Francisco Giants ace LHP Madison Bumgarner. Heisey had a walk in three plate appearances in the 3-2 loss, which was on par with most other Dodgers batters. Nonetheless, he was the one chosen to get demoted back to the minors Thursday when the club needed a starting pitcher for its series finale against the Giants.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “That was a bit of a heart-breaker. It shows what the division is going to be like.” -- Dodgers manager Don Mattingly, on his team’s second consecutive walk-off loss to the Giants on Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C A.J. Ellis (bruised knuckle on right hand) left the April 22 game and did not play April 23. X-rays on the back of his hand were negative and he is scheduled to see a hand specialist in Los Angeles to confirm the injury is nothing more than a bruise.

--LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu (shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a throwing program by playing catch April 6. He might be able to return in late April.

--RHP Kenley Jansen (left foot surgery in February 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He played catch and ran April 10 and began doing “dry work” on the bullpen mound April 14 and threw off the mound for the first time April 18. He might be able to return in mid-May.

--RHP Brandon League (posterior right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He will try to avoid surgery by going through a rest and rehabilitation program until mid-April. He will be re-evaluated after that, but is expected to be out until at least late May.

--RHP Brandon Beachy (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 23. He is not expected back until midseason after undergoing his second Tommy John surgery and third elbow surgery in less than three years.

--RHP Chris Withrow (Tommy John surgery in June 2014, back surgery in December 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 21. He might miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

LHP Clayton Kershaw

RHP Zack Greinke

RHP Brandon McCarthy

LHP Brett Anderson

RHP Mike Bolsinger

BULLPEN:

RHP Joel Peralta

RHP Chris Hatcher

LHP J.P. Howell

RHP Juan Nicasio

LHP Paco Rodriguez

RHP Yimi Garcia

RHP Pedro Baez

CATCHERS:

Yasmani Grandal

A.J. Ellis

INFIELDERS:

1B Adrian Gonzalez

2B Howie Kendrick

SS Jimmy Rollins

3B Juan Uribe

INF Justin Turner

INF/OF Alex Guerrero

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Carl Crawford

CF Joc Pederson

RF Yasiel Puig

OF Andre Ethier

OF/1B Scott Van Slyke