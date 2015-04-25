Los Angeles Dodgers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - INSIDE PITCH

SAN DIEGO -- It’s Dodgers and the Padres facing off this weekend and has it always been like this?

It has for the Padres.

But the Dodgers feel it, too.

The Dodgers’ main rival, of course, has been the Giants since both called New York home.

The Padres’ main rival, of course, has been the Dodgers -- their closest National League opponent.

But the Dodgers, after getting swept by the Giants, are eager to get back on track against the Padres.

In years past that’s been relatively easy.

But L.A. knows the revamped Padres could be a pest in the Dodgers’ hope of repeating as NL West champions.

“Yes, because of all the moves they made,” Dodger manager Don Mattingly said.

Among the fresh faces with the Padres is former Dodgers slugger Matt Kemp. He’s joined by Justin Upton and Wil Myers in the made-over outfield.

But Mattingly was clear in saying after the Dodgers won Friday’s game, 3-0, that the Padres always gave his club fits. He credits much of that to Padres manager Bud Black.

“They are always a tough team,” Mattingly said. “Bud is always pinch-hitting and mixing and matching and he can give you trouble with what you are trying to do.”

What the Padres’ resurgence has done is plain to see at Petco Park. Once taken over by Dodgers fans coming south for these outings, the Padres are matching them with their enthusiasm.

These three games, with first place on the line, are expected to draw in excess of 40,000 people in each of the contests.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 10-6

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Dodgers (RHP Brandon McCarthy, 2-0, 4.50 ERA) at Padres (RHP Ian Kennedy, 0-0, 0.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Yasiel Puig was hit in the left knee by an 96 mph Andrew Cashner fastball in the first inning. After several minutes on the ground, Puig went to first base and staying the game. He later aggravated a strained left hamstring and left the game in the sixth inning.

--RHP Mike Bolsinger was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City. Bolsinger was charged with a run and five hits in 5 2/3 innings in a no-decision against the Giants on Thursday.

--RHP Sergio Santos was added from Triple-A. He pitched scoreless relief in five of his six appearances, posting a 3.86 ERA. He adds some bullpen depth after a taxing series in San Francisco.

--LHP Xavier Cedeno was designated for assignment, leaving the bullpen with just two left-handers -- Paco Rodriguez and J.P. Howell. That might not hurt the Dodgers this series, with the right-hand heavy Padres lineup.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I had a really good fastball. And my offspeed (pitches) were at least solid. Not as good as the fastball, but still good.” -- Dodgers RHP Zack Greinke after a win over San Diego on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF Yasiel Puig (strained left hamstring) left the April 24 game after his third at-bat. He is listed as day-to-day.

--C A.J. Ellis (bruised knuckle on right hand) left the April 22 game and did not play April 23. X-rays on the back of his hand were negative, and he is scheduled to see a hand specialist in Los Angeles to confirm the injury is nothing more than a bruise.

--LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu (shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a throwing program by playing catch April 6. He might be able to return in late April.

--RHP Kenley Jansen (left foot surgery in February 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He played catch and ran April 10 and began doing “dry work” on the bullpen mound April 14 and threw off the mound for the first time April 18. He might be able to return in mid-May.

--RHP Brandon League (posterior right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He will try to avoid surgery by going through a rest and rehabilitation program until mid-April. He will be re-evaluated after that, but is expected to be out until at least late May.

--RHP Brandon Beachy (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 23. He is not expected back until midseason after undergoing his second Tommy John surgery and third elbow surgery in less than three years.

--RHP Chris Withrow (Tommy John surgery in June 2014, back surgery in December 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 21. He might miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

LHP Clayton Kershaw

RHP Zack Greinke

RHP Brandon McCarthy

LHP Brett Anderson

BULLPEN:

RHP Joel Peralta

RHP Chris Hatcher

LHP J.P. Howell

RHP Juan Nicasio

LHP Paco Rodriguez

RHP Yimi Garcia

RHP Pedro Baez

RHP Sergio Santos

CATCHERS:

Yasmani Grandal

A.J. Ellis

INFIELDERS:

1B Adrian Gonzalez

2B Howie Kendrick

SS Jimmy Rollins

3B Juan Uribe

INF Justin Turner

INF/OF Alex Guerrero

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Carl Crawford

CF Joc Pederson

RF Yasiel Puig

OF Andre Ethier

OF/1B Scott Van Slyke